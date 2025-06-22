Inner Integration

Inner Integration

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
// logic is .. consecutive ..'s avatar
// logic is .. consecutive ..
4hEdited

.. in last night's dream .. to leave the recurring pursuits .. by awakening .. lets the hunters miraculously reach .. into the void ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
1d

The idea that humans in general can behave differently compared to animals in nature, evolve past the natural struggle, is an interesting idea…

However, I am not sure if that is true, in general. Some might be able to do it, and try to go hug an aggravated lion, or try cuddling a night with a million ticks. They might be disappointed when love is not returned, and left dead, or sucked dry.

It's a bit like a Palestinian maimed child trying to hug Satanyahu, I guess? Satanyahu just wants them all dead, and erased, I guess? Obviously, they look at each other like vermin.

A few loving, kind people make no difference, and people do not vote for them. The sheeple obviously prefer psychopaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Meredith Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture