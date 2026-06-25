From Guarding Your Heart to Tending It | Season 2 Ep. 28

The healing world taught many of us to protect our peace and guard our hearts. For those who came out of painful relationships, enmeshment, family dysfunction, or betrayal, that protection may have been a necessary stage of healing.

But what happens when the boundary that once helped you survive slowly becomes a wall that keeps out the love, intimacy, and belonging you’ve been praying for?

The Healing World Taught You to Protect Your Heart

I literally had the t-shirt. Technically it was a sweatshirt and it said “Guard Your Heart.” And I was proud of it.

Ten years ago, “guard your heart” met me exactly where I was: in the aftermath of pain, needing distance, needing protection, needing to stop the wound from continuing to bleed. And cutting my mother out of my life at that time was the only way my system knew how to create enough safety to begin healing.

So it wasn’t wrong. It was a necessary stage.

But from where I am now, looking back, I can see that phrase was carrying a defensive interpretation. It felt more like: close your heart.

What I discovered was that a heart wall will convince you that you’re more healed than you actually are.

And that is a dangerous assumption because pride and denial will cause you to overlook important things that need your tending. Those blindspots will lead to more hurt and pain. The hurt and pain will lead to more heart walls. And the cycle continues to get worse.

But what I finally realized was that the Biblical reference of “guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it” — as if it were a spring — really means something closer to steward your heart by tending it.

And that’s a very different tone than closing your heart behind walls.

A walled heart is organized around pain. A tended heart is organized around wisdom.

The healing world teaches us to speak our truth and hold our boundaries. To stop putting up with toxic people. To keep your guard up so you won’t get hurt again. And for many people — especially those coming out of enmeshment, neglect, or narcissistic abuse dynamics, or families where there were no boundaries at all — that was a necessary and life-saving first step.

It was valid. In its season. And having boundaries is very important in life.

But what if, somewhere along the way, the boundary stopped being a door and became a wall because after all the pain you didn’t know how to trust yourself to know when to open the door, and for whom?

What if the language of “protecting your peace” started vibrating less like sovereignty... and more like isolation and self-righteousness?

What if the very protection you built to survive the pain is now the thing keeping out the love, the intimacy, the connection, the belonging you’ve been praying for?

Before we go deeper, I want to be very clear: softening a heart wall does not mean giving unsafe people access to you. It does not mean bypassing discernment, returning to harmful relationships, or calling self-abandonment love.

This episode is about letting wisdom replace defense — not letting danger back into your life.

That’s what we’re going into today.

From carrying a defensive interpretation — guard your heart by closing it — to steward your heart by tending it.

Welcome to Inner Integration.

I’m Meredith Miller.

And this is: From Guarding Your Heart to Tending It

Boundary As Armor — What’s Actually Happening

In the last episode, we talked about what happens when your healing disrupts the family field — the confusion, the distance, the silence, sometimes the anger from people who loved you and don’t understand why you’ve changed. And I mentioned something near the end that I want to spend more time with today.

There’s difference between trying to fix the people around you, and simply transmitting a different quality of presence from within yourself.

That pivot — from fixing to transmitting — isn’t just a mindset shift. It asks something real of you. It asks you to find a path that most trauma healing work doesn’t talk about. A path of wisdom between enmeshment on one extreme and emotional walls on the other.

That path of wisdom is about field stewardship. And I want to get to it today. But first, I want to address what makes it so hard to find. Because there’s something standing in the way for a lot of people who’ve had a lot of devastating experiences in life. You might even feel it activating right now as we are stirring the topic.

It’s something that looks like healing at first but is actually still organized by the wound.

It’s called a heart wall.

Learning to say no, learning to name your limits, learning to stop absorbing everyone else’s emotional weather — that’s real growth for a lot of people in the earlier stages of recovery.

But somewhere in the healing culture, the language of self-protection became a default. A posture. Almost a personality. You can hear the defensiveness in the messages. You can hear it in my old videos too. Because that’s where I was in my own process back then.

“I need to protect my energy.” “I’m protecting my peace.” “I’m guarding my heart.”

These phrases can sound like sovereignty. But they can be coming from somewhere else entirely. And we don’t realize it.

They can sound like: “I need to protect my peace.” But transmit like: “I’ve been too hurt to open again.”

That second one isn’t really a boundary. It’s a wall. Specifically, it’s a heart wall.

The Heart Wall

The heart isn’t just an organ. In many traditions — and in the lived experience of anyone who has ever loved deeply or grieved profoundly — the heart is understood as something more. It’s a field generator.

The living, breathing toroidal field emanates from the heart center. It’s the space through which we attune to others, to the larger field, to God, to life itself. The heart is a multidimensional information field where presence lives. According to the HeartMath Institute, the heart produces an electric field 60 times greater than the brain and a magnetic field 5000 times stronger.

The heart is the governor of the field.

And when the heart becomes walled off — when it seals itself behind layers of protection — it can no longer do what it was designed to do. It can no longer tend the space between. It can no longer steward the field. It no longer knows what to let in and what to not let in. Instead it distorts the field. It distorts your perception of what can be let in and what shouldn’t be let in.

So what is a heart wall exactly?

A heart wall is a protective barrier that forms around the heart — not physically, but emotionally, energetically, and spiritually. It’s a pattern of guarding that develops after hurt, grief, betrayal, abandonment, rejection, or repeated disappointment. It’s the part of us that decides, somewhere below the level of conscious thought: “I will never be that open again.”

It’s like a stronghold formed from a vow that we made to ourselves, and sometimes one we inherited. And that vow was based on fear. It can look like strength, but it’s actually coming from fear.

It doesn’t form from a lack of love. It forms from having loved. From having opened, trusted, hoped — and then having something devastating enter through that open place. The system concludes: I can’t afford to feel that again. I can’t survive that again. And so it begins to build walls.

You might feel it as a density or heaviness in your chest. A tightness, a subtle bracing, a gripping, a poking, a contraction. A sense of watching from behind glass — where there’s still warmth, still care, still desire for closeness, but something unconscious regulates how much can actually come in or go out. And in extreme cases, there can be a total apathy to love, care, closeness. A giving up on love and connection. And that’s not far from giving up on life.

Energetically, a heart wall can feel like a guardedness that never quite lifts, even in safe moments. Even with people you love and who love you. That structure doesn’t simply change just because love arrived. It requires some kind of inner shift.

One of the most painful places to live is the inner contradiction of the heart wall: “I deeply want closeness. And yet I don’t fully trust what closeness does to me.” One part is reaching toward intimacy. Another part is scanning for danger the moment intimacy appears.

Maybe it’s happened to you where the intimacy was growing in a connection and suddenly the other person walled off and disappeared. Or maybe you were that person. What is that? That’s a heart wall.

What makes the heart wall so hard to recognize is that it can wear very convincing disguises.

Rigidity can look like strength. Hardness can look like discernment. A closed heart can look like someone who finally has their boundaries together after being hurt and walked all over so much.

Over time, the heart wall can become identity. We might call it independence. Standards. Emotional intelligence. Self-protection. And sometimes it genuinely is those things. But sometimes — if we’re honest — it’s grief wearing armor.

There’s a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from maintaining a heart wall. A numbness in the chest. A sense that things that should move you… don’t quite reach you anymore. That you can be kind, functional, even loving, and funny — but not fully open. Not fully present. Not fully here.

The sad thing is that heart wall doesn’t only block pain. It blocks receiving. Receiving care. Receiving someone’s steadiness. Receiving kindness. Receiving softness. Receiving love. Receiving being held. Receiving the feeling of your own grief when it surfaces. Receiving the truth that what happened hurt more than you ever allowed yourself to know.

The Ancestral Layer

Here’s what makes this even more layered: many heart walls aren’t only personal. They’re inherited.

The lineage carries its own codes of protection. Survival patterns passed down not through words but through the field — through how your grandmother held herself together without expressing affection because of all the pain she was carrying without an outlet for her grief, through the silence of what your father buried and never said because he had to just be strong and carry the family through very difficult times, through the quality of guardedness that saturated the emotional atmosphere of your home growing up because generations of sorrow, heartache, and grief were filling the space.

That atmosphere said without saying: Don’t need too much. Don’t trust too deeply. Don’t show softness. Don’t be open. Don’t let anyone get close to your heart. Love, but at a distance.

Those were survival codes. For some of our ancestors, that was genuinely necessary. Keeping the heart closed meant keeping the self intact in conditions that were brutal, unstable, or unsafe in ways we may never fully know.

But those codes get passed forward.

And now they’re organizing your nervous system, your relational patterns, your capacity for intimacy, your heart walls — and those of your children — in a context where the original danger no longer exists. Where what you’re actually being protected from is the love and connection you’re longing for. So it requires growth in order to open to love and connection. In order to evolve on behalf of our lineage. And that growth requires courage. But it doesn’t mean sacrificing discernment.

And without growth, the defended heart often meets another defended heart. One guarded nervous system invites another into guarding. One unhealed lineage keeps asking each generation to protect themselves from the very love they are longing for. So the family line continues, but the connection and love die. Tragically. And nobody really understands why it had to be that way.

This is why the work of softening the heart wall isn’t just personal healing. It’s ancestral alchemy.

I want to pause here for just a moment before we go deeper...

Our next monthly coffee and chat is going to be Saturday, July 11th. Some people asked for more advanced notice so they can change their work schedule to be there, so you’ll have more time to plan. This is an opportunity to gather with others who are on this journey to share and connect on a unique theme I’ll bring each month. It’s not for coaching, it’s not for giving advice. It’s simply a space to speak what perhaps has nowhere else to speak and to share presence in a way you may not experience elsewhere.

You’ll find the link to pre-register in the show notes. Then be sure to click the calendar invitation in the email after you register so it gets added to your digital calendar. Then you’ll see it in your local timezone and when it’s time for the gathering you can just click the link on your calendar instead of having to search through your emails.

The Trauma Defense In Disguise

After doing the early healing work — leaving the toxic relationships, naming the patterns, learning about nervous system responses, reading the books, doing the therapy or coaching — it’s normal that many people swing into hyper-independence or emotional withdrawal or performing strength.

And that can feel like growth. Because it’s less chaotic than what came before. There’s less trauma. Less drama. From the outside, it can look like someone finally has their life together.

But underneath, the system is still unsafe. Still insecure. Still organized from the wound — just in the opposite direction. The pendulum swung. And the wound is still the organizing principle.

This is still a trauma response. It’s just quieter. It looks more healed. And it’s harder to see precisely because it feels better than the enmeshment and devastation did.

The real inner work — the deeper work — begins when you develop enough inner stability and nuance to feel the difference between a boundary that comes from clarity and one that comes from constriction. Between defensiveness and discernment. Between a sacred “no” and an echo of an old rupture. Between a door and a wall.

That’s the beginning of sovereignty. And sovereignty is what makes stewardship possible.

Personal Testimony

This isn’t just a theory or an idea for me. I didn’t read this in a book somewhere. I’ve lived this. I went from the devastating pain and trauma to guard your heart to the most beautiful heart softening that I didn’t even know I needed.

A little over a year ago, during a spontaneous ancestral healing experience in a sauna, something shifted in me when I connected through the ancestral field with the memory of my grandmother’s sister who took her own life exactly 100 years before.

That’s when God showed me the core wound is an ancestral agreement. I don’t mean agreement in the conscious sense. I mean a field-level pattern — an inherited organizing principle that says, “This is how the heart learned to stay safe in this lineage.”

It was all set up in a way that we can’t heal it alone. Because the pain didn’t happen in isolation. It happened in relationship. In a family field. So the transmutation of the core wound into medicine requires the agreement be released in that field where the memory of the ancestor exists, and then making a new agreement moving forward.

Before that day I had been aware of a wall around my own heart — one I had been carrying for a long time, one that had formed for real reasons, around real pain. There was a time when that wall had barbed wire on top. Talk about keeping people out. And the height of the wall was slowly shortening over the recent years of deeper inner work.

But in that experience that day in the sauna, the heart wall finally began to soften. Not all at once. Not dramatically. It was almost more like an exhale. Something in the architecture of my life changed unmistakably.

And then something unexpected happened.

The field shifted and my relationship with my mamma changed.

Within a couple months, she became a different person. Less guarded. Less defensive. And so was I. We were suddenly able to connect deeply — in a way I honestly had never experienced with her or expected could happen. It was like something between us that was always distorting the love and blocking our true connection... finally released. Because it wasn’t really part of either one of us.

I didn’t fix her. I didn’t have a conversation that changed everything. I didn’t do anything to her at all. She didn’t even know what had happened.

How was it possible for that relationship to heal after so much pain and distance?

My heart wall softened. And the field responded.

After realizing that the wound I was carrying wasn’t really even mine. That I’d inherited it from something devastating and unmetabolized in my lineage. I suddenly saw myself through the lens of more compassion. I understood why I did the things I did, why I chose the things I chose, why I had the kind of relationships I did.

And then I could see my mom through that same lens of compassion. I realized she too was carrying that wound. I realized my own participation in amplifying that wound and how I had contributed to her pain. Because until that moment, I could only see the ways she had hurt me. That was a humbling experience.

That’s when the old trauma loop between us lost one of its participants.

Because before that, one defended heart had been meeting another defended heart. One heart protecting itself from trauma had been unable to connect with another heart protecting itself from trauma. One guarded nervous system had been inviting another into defense.

Even if our reactions were different. We were both organized by the same wound. And when my heart walls became softer, something in the field between us changed.

My clarity and openness moved the energy and shifted the field. Those new codes offered to the lineage gave her heart permission to meet me differently. Even though she had no idea what was happening. At a soul level, she was tuned in and her heart attuned with that shift.

And I’ve been sitting with the tenderness of this ever since. In every conversation she and I have. It’s surreal, like finally getting to know someone for the first time even though you’ve known them your whole life. Because we both finally got to meet each other without the defenses and distortions in the way.

The heart wall was love trying to survive while keeping safe yet distanced. But because we are mammals, and connection is the biological imperative (as Dr. Stephen Porges says) the nervous system doesn’t read distance as safety. It reads it as danger.

The softening of the heart wall is love learning it might be safe to return.

This is what I want for you. Not the demolition of your safety. Not forced vulnerability. Not the pressure to open before you’re ready. Not reconciling relationships that are still harmful to you.

But to see the possibility that your healing doesn’t just happen inside you. It also happens in the field between you and the people you love.

And I share that not because your story will look like mine, but because the principle is the same.

Field Stewardship From a Tended Heart

There’s a path of wisdom between enmeshment and isolation. Between absorbing everything and closing off from everything. There’s nuance on that spectrum. And that’s the shift into field stewardship.

But here’s the thing about field stewardship: you can’t practice it from behind a heart wall. Because the heart is part of the field. In a way, the heart is the field.

When the heart is sealed off, the field is sealed and distorted. You can go through the motions of presence — you can show up, be kind, say the right things — but the transmission is different. Because with heart walls, something essential isn’t moving. It’s just performing.

Field stewardship isn’t enmeshment. It’s not absorbing other people’s projections and pain or collapsing into someone else’s emotional weather. It’s not fixing, rescuing, or making yourself small or responsible for what belongs to someone else.

And it isn’t detachment either. It isn’t the self-protection of keeping everyone at a safe and comfortable distance emotionally.

A discerning heart can stay tender and awake. It notices what’s true, what’s harmful, what distorts its perception, what hardens it, what leads to bitterness, fear, lust, pride, despair, wrath, or resentment… and what’s actually aligned, what leads to healing, wholeness, wisdom, and growth.

Field stewardship comes from a heart that can hold its own tone while remaining genuinely open and available to life.

Field stewardship might look very small at first. Like noticing your chest tighten when someone loves you, and staying present in the moment with your breath instead of pulling away. It might look like receiving a compliment without deflecting it or immediately returning the complement. It might look like letting someone’s steadiness reach you without immediately scanning for the catch. It might look like having an argument and not immediately catastrophizing that this is the end of everything. Saying no without hardening. Staying open without absorbing other people’s stuff. Letting yourself be moved without being swept away.

These may be small moments, but they matter. Because this is how the heart begins to learn: I can be open and still belong to myself.

Relational trauma can feel like devastation. Pain can cloud perception. Betrayal can make love feel dangerous. Rejection can turn longing into shame. Violation can make openness feel like self-abandonment. Because the heart doesn’t just “get hurt”. It shatters. And the pain causes the heart to begin organizing around the injury in order to survive.

So the invitation isn’t just, “Open your heart.” That can feel violent and terrifying to a heart that had good reason to wall off.

The deeper invitation is:

Clean the spring.

Restore the waters.

Let the heart remember its original movement.

A walled heart can defend a field. But only an open, sovereign, discerning heart can steward one.

The opportunity is to let the guard become wise rather than wounded.

And what makes this possible isn’t willpower or discipline. There isn’t a framework. It’s the gradual, compassionate softening of the wall. Not by force. Not by shame. But by finally approaching the guarded place in you — your heart — as a spring that can be tended, cleared, and restored so what flows from it becomes more coherent, loving, and true.

A walled heart is organized around pain. A tended heart is organized around wisdom.

It’s not about abandoning discernment, but it also doesn’t mean to worship defense as strength. There’s an essential nuance here.

Where do you feel the difference in yourself between a heart that is wisely stewarded and a heart that is bracing against love?

The Softening — How the Wall Begins to Change

The heart wall doesn’t need to be demolished. It doesn’t need to be smashed open or bypassed or shamed into nonexistence. The wall formed because something in you was intelligent enough to protect what was tender when tender felt unsafe. That deserves to be honored, not attacked or discarded. It served a purpose, once upon a time.

The softening usually begins when you turn toward the guarded place with something like this:

“I see why you formed. I see what you were protecting. You don’t have to disappear all at once. We can learn the difference between past danger and present tenderness stewarded through the wisdom of discernment.”

The wall can transmute into something more like a living membrane — one that can filter through the wisdom of discernment, that knows the difference between what will harm you and what is safe to receive.

And as it does, something else becomes possible. Micro-stewardship. Small moments of staying present in discomfort without abandoning yourself or shutting down. Moments that rewire the nervous system in real time. Moments where you notice the activation and stay present with yourself.

Your system is learning that you can be moved without being swept away. You can be open without being unsafe. You can trust yourself to know how much to open, when, and with whom.

This is the growth of discernment. And it might begin in the smallest moments, not the biggest ones.

Don’t mistake the wall for the wisdom. The wall may have protected the heart once. But wisdom learns how to keep the heart clear without keeping it closed.

Closing Reflection

I want to leave you with this.

If there is a wall around your heart, it didn’t form because something is wrong with you. It formed because something in you loved, opened, and was hurt deeply in that open place. It formed because a younger version of you — and perhaps a version of someone in your lineage, long before you — decided that staying open was no longer survivable.

The wall was love trying to survive. And that’s worthy of reverence. Even in its distortion.

Perhaps now you’re realizing the old heart walls aren’t serving you any more. So you’re recognizing the opportunity for growth.

The mature heart is discerning.

It doesn’t need to live behind a wall because it has learned how to recognize what is safe, what is not, what is love, and what is a familiar wound wearing love’s clothing. And most importantly, it’s learning how to trust itself.

So if you’re here, listening to this, maybe something in you is ready to ask:

Is the wall still serving you?

Is it still keeping out what it was built to keep out — or is it now keeping out the very things you’ve been praying would find you?

You don’t have to answer that today. You just need to be willing to start feeling into the new possibility if you want to become a wise steward of your heart.

I want to offer you this insight to take with you:

You don’t have to do this alone, and you don’t have to figure it all out by yourself.

God doesn’t only restore the individual heart. He can restore what generations of devastation distorted in your lineage.

God can soften what survival hardened, redeem what grief buried, and rebuild the desolations of many generations into an inheritance of dignity, prosperity, and love.

You are not the wound.



You are the medicine.

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