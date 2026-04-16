From Inherited Scarcity to Living Medicine

In this episode, we explore the crisis of our era as more than a personal struggle. We trace how the collapse of inherited structures since 2020 has intensified feelings of overwhelm, disconnection, and purposelessness while activating core wounds, survival patterns, and unresolved ancestral trauma.

This episode reframes the crisis not as the end, but as a threshold: an invitation to transmute inherited scarcity into living medicine and become someone through whom greater coherence can move.

Something Has Changed

Since 2020, many people have had the same feeling: something isn’t the same.

The number one thing I hear from people these days is how overwhelmed they feel. Not just busy. Not just stressed. Existentially overwhelmed.

A lot of people feel tired but can’t really rest. They feel more reactive, more easily flooded, more easily discouraged. Maybe they can still do what needs to be done, but the energy behind their life has changed.

Things that used to matter don’t land in the same way. Things that used to motivate you don’t carry the same energy. The future feels harder to touch.

A lot of people can feel that something in them is no longer oriented the way it used to be.

And when the overwhelm starts to rise, many people instinctively reach for distraction—especially scrolling—because being alone with themselves for even a few minutes can feel like too much.

What I want to talk about today is that this isn’t random. It isn’t just in your head. And it isn’t just personal.

We are living through a civilizational crisis of meaning and connection.

The external crisis in the world isn’t separate from your own inner world. And the civilizational crisis isn’t separate from the work we’ve been doing in recent episodes around scarcity, lack, core wounds, and ancestral patterns.

It’s actually all connected.

Widening the Lens

Our relationship with existence has been shattered since 2020.

What used to give life structure, stability, orientation, and meaning doesn’t hold in the same way anymore. That’s part of what the meaning crisis actually is. Beneath daily life, many people can feel a kind of disorienting scarcity—of meaning, of purpose, of real connection.

In recent episodes, we’ve been exploring scarcity and lack at the micro level.

We looked at the core wound as that earliest programming of scarcity in the identity.

We looked at the worldview that forms around the core wound to make sense of it.

We looked at the adaptive strategies that get activated when the wound is triggered—the things that are meant to protect you, help you survive, help you feel safe, but that also limit your abundance of love, connection, support, and everything else you actually want.

Then we looked at the vows you make to yourself so you don’t have to feel the pain of the core wound, which also limit your abundance and what’s possible for you.

And we also looked at how the core wound isn’t just personal. It’s ancestral. It’s part of an unresolved agreement in the lineage. A pattern, a pain, a distortion, something that was never fully metabolized by those who came before you… and it’s now seeking resolution through you as the living lineage.

Today I want to widen the lens. Because the micro and the macro are connected.

What’s happening in the individual is reflected in the collective. And what’s happening in the collective is shaping what’s happening in the individual.

The individual wound is unfolding inside a collective meaning crisis. This is the scarcity of our era—an increasing lack of connection and meaning.

There are real material pressures building in the world too—economic instability, resource strain, wars, disruption in global systems, the growing sense that basic forms of stability can no longer be taken for granted.

All of that is real. And even if you aren’t consciously tracking all of it, your nervous system is.

That’s why I believe one of the greatest forms of scarcity in this era isn’t only material. It’s the scarcity of meaning and true connection. And that’s what your nervous system feels the most.

Because when meaning breaks down, when real connection breaks down, it doesn’t just create discomfort.

It triggers your core wound.

It activates your survival patterns.

It amplifies the unresolved trauma in your lineage.

It touches all the places in you that learned to adapt to instability, disconnection, fear, grief, helplessness, and lack.

Even if you aren’t cognitively recognizing this yet, your system knows. In the same way if you grew up in a chaotic environment, your system becomes hypervigilant of similar patterns that it reads, even decades later.

Those of us who learned to read the room in childhood are now the same ones recognizing the signs on the global stage.

What’s often called a meaning crisis isn’t just a personal issue. It’s also an ancestral and collective reckoning.

As inherited structures dissolve in our world, unresolved pain within all of us rises to the surface. This is what you’re feeling now, even though you didn’t have words to explain it or maybe even the awareness to recognize it.

But probably what you do notice is how you’re turning to distractions, anything and especially especially scrolling, to avoid letting the overwhelm surface.

What the Scarcity Crisis Actually Is

I want to make this practical to real life.

The meaning crisis isn’t just some abstract philosophical problem. It shows up in ordinary life. It’s showing up in all of our lives.

It shows up when the future no longer feels real in the same way. When the old plans don’t carry the same energy. When success doesn’t feel meaningful anymore. When belonging feels unstable. When institutions no longer feel trustworthy. When identity starts unraveling. When everything that you used to orient around no longer feels the same.

It shows up when you can technically still function, but there’s a quiet voice underneath it all asking: What’s the point?

You might be noticing that many of the things that seemed so important before 2020 aren’t any more. There may be other things that over the recent years became much more important to you.

That’s what happens after existential crises. In January 2024, during a masterclass I did called Existential Crisis and Regeneration, I took a poll among the attendees who were there live. I asked them which of 5 areas of their life was most impacted by an existential shattering since 2020.

The #1 answer was freedom and responsibility. We’ve been talking about that frequently, and what I call the state of captivity, which is the opposite of freedom and a state in which most people are living—even if they’re awake, even if they left an abusive relationship or situation. Even if they see through what’s happening on a global level.

From captivity to liberation is the premise of my new book Becoming Whole. The state of captivity endures until we do the inner work of true empowerment. And that’s not the same and pointing the finger at the bad guys.

The #2 existential struggle in the 2024 poll was meaning and purpose. Life and death was the very last of the 5. People were least afraid of dying, despite all the fear bombardment in the 2020 campaign. They were much more concerned about freedom, purpose, and meaning.

Why did meaning and purpose suddenly become such a big deal?

A lot of what used to give us meaning was inherited. Not chosen.

Family roles.

Religious structures.

Cultural scripts.

Social norms.

Collective agreements about what life is supposed to be and what a good life looks like.

Some of that was beautiful. Some of it was fun. Some of it was distortion. And a lot of it was trauma dressed up as normality.

But either way, much of it is no longer holding the way it used to. Because the world we inherited is dissolving. And a lot of people can feel that, even if they don’t yet have language for it.

When meaning dissolves, purpose dissolves too. That’s why so many people are asking the question, what’s the point?

Lack of Meaning and Connection

These are closely related because we are a social species. So a lot of what gives life true meaning comes through connection.

Isolation was the third most common existential struggle people reported in my 2024 poll.

By the way, since 2 years have passed, I’m going to take that poll again, but this time on YouTube. I’m going to do one in English and one in Spanish. You’ll find that as a post on my channel. I’d love it if you participate, if you’d like to. I’ll comment on it down the road after a bunch of answers come in.

We are living in a time where people have the perception of connectivity more than ever.

We can message anyone instantly. We can watch, listen to, and read anyone online from around the world. We can consume endless content, which has now replaced the perpetual TV on in the background. Now we can be in constant contact in a digital environment where it’s not just broadcasting—it’s interactive. When you comment, like, share things online that’s very different than just watching a TV.

But it’s still not real connection.

Interactive content and digital contact aren’t the same thing as embodied connection.

The human nervous system does not register any of that as true connection. Because it’s a simulation.

Real connection requires presence. Attunement. Regulation. Embodiment. The capacity to be with yourself while being with another person. You can have that to some degree in a phone or video call.

But a lot of people don’t have that capacity right now. Even in person.

Most people don’t even have the capacity to be fully present with themselves right now. So we turn to screens as a surrogate, as a way to co-regulate with devices instead of self-regulating or co-regulating with other humans.

And it works to some degree because your device speaks the same language as your nervous system. It’s a binary code—0s and 1s. So it works as a coping mechanism to reach for your phone as soon as a sense of discomfort surfaces.

But not only doesn’t heal you, it’s also changing your nervous system when you co-regulate with a device.

None of this is being studied by science. But this is most observable with young children nowadays who are native to the technology. They came in with the tech upgrade in their nervous system without having to learn it, like you and I did.

Our reliance on our devices for regulation doesn’t mean we’re bad. It doesn’t mean we’re broken. It means we’re overloaded and overwhelmed. Dysregulated. Defensive. Exhausted. Shut down. Conditioned toward stimulation and simulation.

So we have this brutal paradox.

People feel more alone than ever. People are going online more than ever to find something to give them a sense of meaning or connection. People are craving connection more than ever. And yet many are less capable than ever of actually experiencing it because of all the layers of trauma distorting the connection and sense of meaning.

This is why people feel so lost and lonely. It’s a scarcity state at a personal and civilizational level.

The Fallout: Trauma Meets Trauma

You can probably see the fallout of this everywhere now.

People are more defensive. More reactive. More fragile in some ways and more armored in others. But armoring isn’t strength. It’s defensiveness. We explored that in Episode 12 Defensiveness: The Armor We Mistake for Safety.

So when people meet, it’s often not actually person meeting person. It’s trauma meeting trauma.

It’s projection meeting projection. Defensiveness meeting defensiveness. Unmet needs meeting unmet needs. The past meeting the past. Grief defended by anger meeting grief defended by blame.

Most people are trying to get their unmet needs met through relationships without taking responsibility for self-regulation. The inner work is getting outsourced. People are treating others like a device. Because that’s what we’ve been conditioned to do.

Most people don’t understand why things keep collapsing… in their relationships, community, country, or the world. And what happens when we don’t understand? We look for someone to blame. So we blame it on another political party, another country, another religion, their neighbors or another person.

People blame their triggers on other people. Then they wait for a rescuer to give them the love and security they never had. And then when the relationship can’t hold the weight of all that unconscious demand, it breaks down into drama and more trauma. And the loop keeps looping.

The same thing happens in communities.

People crave community now more than ever after everything we’ve lived through in the recent years. Of course we are. We want to belong and feel supported.

But many communities are still being formed from survival consciousness. From scarcity. From fear. From reaction. From blame. From a shared enemy. From a common threat. From an attempt to create external safety without doing the inner work required for real relational maturity.

That can create temporary bonding. But it doesn’t create true community. And sooner or later, it collapses or blows up from the same wound it was built on. Because it wasn’t built on a solid foundation. It was built on distortion and wounding instead of coherence and medicine.

Just like in relationships, if a group is held together by projection, defensiveness and blame, eventually the finger that was pointed outward gets turned in. People inevitably turn on one another when blaming the enemy is the foundation of togetherness.

We can’t create together what we haven’t cultivated within ourselves.

The lack we see in the world reflects the lack within us. The scarcity in the world is mirroring the scarcity within us.

2020 Was the Rupture—A Point of No Return

This is where I want to widen the frame even more.

I started noticing this very clearly in 2020. I’ve spoken before about what I call the Morphic Rupture of 2020 (now converted to a blog article). And the podcast episode below.

What happened then wasn’t just a global crisis. It wasn’t just social upheaval. It wasn’t just the tyranny disguised as public health. It wasn’t just collective stress in response to the fear bombardment.

It was a rupture in the field and in the human soul.

It was a rupture in the underlying patterns and structures that had been holding identities, systems, and inherited patterns in place.

And I want to be very clear: the rupture wasn’t the wound itself. The rupture revealed the wound.

Just like when people wake up to an abusive adult relationship. They often initially think that’s the wounding. And it is harmful, but it’s also not the origin of the wound. It exposed the wound that had been buried under the surface—a wound that existed long before that relationship.

So what happened in 2020 wasn’t the beginning either. But it destabilized the structures that had been containing what was already there, under the surface.

Personal trauma.

Ancestral backlog.

Collective grief.

False coherence.

Inherited survival architecture.

What had been suppressed for generations started surfacing, even if we thought it was personal. What had been subliminal became something we could feel, even if we tried to run from it. What had been unconscious became activated, even if we tried to look away.

That’s part of why nothing has felt the same since 2020. Because we are not the same.

Beneath the Defensiveness is Grief

A lot of what is surfacing through that rupture is grief. It’s grief that had been exiled.

Personal grief.

Ancestral grief.

Collective grief.

We are feeling the backlog of what had never been fully felt, named, processed, or metabolized. And on top of that, we are connected to devices and an endless stream of information about the ongoing chaos in the world. That’s overwhelming.

But grief is vulnerable. And for most people, grief is not the first thing they feel because it’s a big feeling that we don’t want to feel. It doesn’t feel safe to feel it.

Instead we feel frustration. Confusion. Anger. Outrage. Defensiveness. Numbness. Those are often the protective layers.

Anger can feel safer than grief. Righteousness can feel safer than helplessness. Blame can feel safer than sorrow. Confusion can feel safer than the truth. Defensiveness can feel safer than vulnerability. Numbness can feel safer than feeling.

A lot of what we’ve been witnessing in recent years is defended grief. It’s pain wearing armor.

And when that grief isn’t recognized for what it is, people stay stuck in the defensive layer. That’s part of why everything feels so charged right now in you and in the world. It’s like everyone has a short fuse.

There is so much grief flooding the field. And a lot of people are still fighting it instead of feeling it. While feeling it isn’t the same as healing it, we still have to feel it to start to heal it.

So when we are at an impasse at a personal or collective level, the chaos intensifies, and the scarcity gets bigger… to get our attention.

Chaos Isn’t the Enemy

I see chaos differently than most people do.

When we see chaos, we often instantly armor up, turn away, or numb it out.

In a materialist worldview, chaos only looks like danger. But in a symbolic worldview, chaos is also a portal.

Chaos shakes loose the layers that were stuck. It destabilizes the structures that were containing what needed to surface. It interrupts false coherence that was the baseline for what we called “normality”.

That doesn’t mean chaos is pleasant. It definitely doesn’t mean harm is good. This isn’t about romanticizing the suffering.

It means chaos can make buried truth accessible. Because it will dislodge what was not built on truth.

The rupture didn’t automatically heal anyone. And it certainly didn’t heal the world. Let’s be clear about that. It revealed. It exposed. It made the field available. Because our old coping mechanisms that were containing the grief are no longer working the same.

And once the field is open, then there is an opportunity. Not a guarantee of healing. But an opportunity. What matters is what we do with it.

The opportunity is to consciously engage with what is surfacing instead of repeating it unconsciously, as we did before.

Coping Isn’t the Same as Inner Work

Most people are in coping mode right now. And that makes sense.

There has been too much buildup of personal trauma, ancestral trauma, collective destabilization, ongoing uncertainty, and now increasing global chaos on top of it all. Of course people are coping. And coping mechanisms have their place.

Meditation can help.

Nature helps.

Breathwork helps.

Healthy routines help.

Having food, water, and practical resources matters.

All of that matters.

But coping isn’t the same thing as doing the inner work.

Coping helps you get by. Inner work transforms what is ruling you.

And the deeper restlessness that people are feeling but not naming is that the old coping mechanisms aren’t working the same anymore.

When people don’t realize why, they simply double down. People are turning more to distraction. Numbing. Rescue fantasies. Attachment to ideology and injustice. Waiting for someone to save you. Outsourcing your agency. Trying to control what cannot be controlled.

These are attempts to get relief without transformation. Relief feels good, temporarily, so that’s understandable. But it’s also neverending, never leading to a new future. Because without healing the trauma the future is simply a repetition of the past.

Transformation can be incredibly uncomfortable because it means stepping into the uncertain.

When that discomfort arises, that’s when most people run away and double down on old patterns.

Yet little by little, more people are waking up to the fact that no one is coming to save them.

There’s no voting your way out of a consciousness problem. There’s no rescuer coming to do your grieving for you. There’s no external authority that can build your inner coherence for you.

The threshold we are in is asking for something deeper to emerge.

Can you feel it too?

Deficiency Motivation vs. Growth Motivation

There’s a developmental frame for this that I think is really helpful.

Michael Haupt, drawing on Clare Graves, writes about the transition from deficiency motivation to growth motivation. And that language lands for me because it maps onto both individual healing, ancestral healing, and collective transformation.

Deficiency motivation is organized around scarcity, survival, getting, protecting, extracting, defending. And of course it is. That way of being served a purpose. It helped us survive once upon a time.

Just like your trauma adaptations served a purpose. Just like your defensive strategies served a purpose. Just like your vows served a purpose.

But what once helped you survive can become the very thing that prevents you from living differently now.

Growth motivation is something else. It is more creative. More relational. More nuanced. More capable of embracing the complexity of our world. More capable of contribution. More capable of building rather than only defending. More capable of stewarding rather than possessing.

This isn’t about moral superiority. And I’m not saying survival is bad.

It’s about recognizing that the old operating system is no longer coherent with the conditions we are living in. This is not the world of our parents and grandparents. It’s not. No matter how much we may want it to be. No matter how unfair that may seem.

The old ways just aren’t working anymore. And that truth is being magnified more every day.

Mycelial Consciousness and Holding the Nuance

Michael Haupt also uses the language of mycelial consciousness.

The mycelium is the fungi’s root-like network of connection under the earth that we don’t see.

And what I appreciate there is his emphasis on interconnection, shared intelligence and resources, and the capacity to hold multiple perspectives without collapsing into only one.

That matters in this work because trauma narrows our perception. It makes us self-centered and self-protective.

Trauma makes people rigid. Binary. All-or-nothing. Black-and-white. Reactive.

That’s why victim consciousness can’t hold the nuance.

It can maintain that pain is real. That evil is real. That injustice is real. But it can’t yet hold that all of that can be real and healing is also possible.

It can hold that harm happened. But it can’t yet hold that identity doesn’t have to remain fused with the victimhood forever.

Nuance can hold both. The nuance can hold multiple perspectives—multiple layers of truth. The layer of truth of the victimhood is one layer of truth.

Yes, the pain was real. And healing is possible.

Yes, grief matters. And new possibilities are emerging simultaneously through our grieving process.

Yes, structures are dissolving, in the world and within us. And something more coherent can emerge within us and in the world.

That capacity to hold multiple truths without collapsing into one is part of maturity. It’s part of healing. It’s part of the consciousness that’s being asked of us now if we want to create a different kind of world than the one we have been living in.

The nuance is necessary to shift from scarcity motivation to growth motivation.

From being motivated by deficiency within us or in the world… to being motivated by growth, by evolution.

And that’s aligned with our work because it’s necessary to discover the codes of the medicine contained within the wound.

But right now, what’s flowing through the collective consciousness is mostly trauma.

The more individuals who do the inner work of transmuting the wound into medicine, the more medicine will be flowing through the mycelial consciousness connecting all of us.

The Wound Contains the Medicine

The wound first appears as scarcity and lack.

That’s how it feels. That’s how it sounds. That’s the gravitational field it creates in a person’s life. We explored some of that in the previous episode Where Scarcity Meets Your Core Wound.

The wound distorts perception of the self and the world. It organizes your entire relationship to love, support, intimacy, purpose, safety, and abundance… all through that lens.

So at first, all you can see is the deficiency—the lack of, the scarcity of. But the wound isn’t only damage.

The medicine is encoded in the wound.

And I don’t mean that in a bypassing way. That doesn’t invalidate the wound and the pain.

It means that the wound contains a path.

When you allow yourself to feel the pain. When you grieve what is real. When you see the pattern and its origin clearly. When you honor the trauma adaptation for how it once served you. When you stop confusing the survival strategy with who you are. When you allow to emerge the insight, the soul growth, the truth, the capacity that came through it—that is the medicine.

The medicine I discovered in my core wound is grace. That also happened to be the name of my ancestor. This is what I’m transmitting now, a living example of this process within the individual leading to greater inner coherence.

Michael Haupt, who does the living coherence work at a structural level through bioregenerational communities, happens to live in a place called the Valley of Grace in South Africa. He didn’t force that. He didn’t plan it. He simply arrived there… and when he did, he knew why.

The medicine isn’t forced. It emerges with grace. The community isn’t forced. It too emerges with grace.

The inner coherence can meet the collective coherence at a community level through the relational coherence of the 1:1. And it’s not one or the other, the inner or outer, the individual or the community. It’s both.

The wound is the knot. The medicine is what begins to move naturally through the field and mycelial consciousness when the knot releases.

The medicine is the wisdom, coherence, and other inner resources transmuted from what once only felt like pain—individually, ancestrally, and collectively.

So remember the scarcity of resources isn’t just about the material stuff. Scalable resourcefulness is about the inner resources.

And the same is true with abundance.

Meaning Redefined

Meaning isn’t something we get back by restoring the old world before the trauma. Before the relationship. Before the war. Before the plandemic. Before the Digital Age.

Meaning isn’t about returning to inherited scripts that served us once upon a time but no longer work where we are going.

Meaning now has to become more embodied. More conscious. More honest. Less unexamined. Less performative. Less dependent on false coherence.

So maybe this era we are living in is asking us not just to believe differently, but to become different in order to discover a new kind of meaning.

To become people who can feel deeply without drowning. People who can grieve without collapsing into an identity woven around pain. People who can hold complexity of truth without defaulting to projection and blame. People who can cultivate inner coherence in the midst of collective instability.

That’s how we become people through whom medicine can move.

This is a different kind of meaning. Not borrowed meaning. Not inherited meaning.

It’s new meaning through stewarding the living medicine.

Closing reflection

So as the old world continues dissolving in real time, and the old scarcity wounds continue to get triggered, I want to leave you with a few questions that you can take to your journal or self-reflective practice.

Where in your life are you still trying to get meaning from habits that no longer work or structures that no longer hold?

Where are you still seeking rescue instead of building inner resourcefulness?



Where is grief waiting underneath a defensive layer?

What adaptation once protected you but is now costing you your aliveness and abundance?

What in your lineage is asking not to be repeated, but transformed?



Remember the rupture revealed what was already there. And what happens next depends on what we do with what is surfacing.

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A gentle reminder that you’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.

Let’s face it, sometimes we just don’t have the energy to do the inner work or we don’t know what to do about it. That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that you can use to self-regulate your nervous system with the click of a few buttons during intense moments when you just need relief so you can function or sleep.

It’s called the VIBE.

I’ve been using much more complicated and costly frequency devices for almost 20 years. I was blown away when I saw how affordable this device is and how easy it is to use. It puts sovereign wellness back in the hands of the people.

This little pocket device uses frequencies to relieve symptoms like anxiety, inflammation, neck pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, irritability, depression, brain fog, insomnia, heart issues and more. You can use it on your dogs, cats, and horses too.

It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, you’ll find the link to this affordable device in the show notes. That’s where you can listen to the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.