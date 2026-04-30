From Trigger to Transmission | Season 2 Ep. 24

This episode explores triggers not just as personal pain events, but as moments when inherited patterns move through the nervous system into relationships, family systems, and the wider human field.

We’ll unpack how a trigger is the moment when inherited pain either gets repeated or metabolized. You’ll discover how the trigger isn’t only revealing pain. It’s revealing the architecture of repetition. And if we can become conscious there, then the pattern no longer has to keep passing itself forward.

Ultimately, this episode reframes healing as more than self-improvement: it becomes a relational, ancestral, and collective act that changes what we circulate into the world.

Triggers vs. Transmission

Today I want to talk about triggers—not just as personal pain events, but as moments when inherited trauma, nervous system activation, and relational patterns start moving through us into the world.

Because a trigger doesn’t stay personal. It becomes tone, behavior, atmosphere, and transmission.

A lot of conversations about triggers stop too early. Some turn outward into blame—they triggered me, which removes empowerment. Others turn inward into self-awareness—I got triggered, so now I know I have healing to do—and that matters, but it usually stops at the next threshold.

Because a trigger isn’t just about the present moment. There’s what happened, and then there’s the deeper place it touched—something older, more tender, more defended. And most people already understand that part. They can see the connection to childhood experience.

But today I want to take us further.

I want to look at the mechanism by which the micro becomes the macro—how an unresolved pattern moves from the inner system into the relational and collective field. And I want to explore how stewardship interrupts that pattern so the wound is no longer what gets transmitted.

A trigger isn’t a problem. It’s the activation point of an already-existing pattern. And that pattern doesn’t stay contained inside us.

A trigger happens in a nervous system. But transmission happens through a network.

So a trigger isn’t just a personal wound being touched. It’s also an inherited pattern asking whether it will continue through you.

Our unexamined triggers become relational weather. They move through thought, tone, behavior, relationship, family system, community, culture, and world.

Clarity and coherence can interrupt the inheritance and change the transmission.

So this episode isn’t just about becoming more self-aware when you get triggered. It’s about understanding how unresolved material becomes collective reality—and how, when we transmute the wound into medicine, we alter what becomes newly available in the field.

Trauma spreads through networks. But so does medicine.

So the deeper question in this episode is this:

When you get triggered, what is actually trying to move through you?

And can you become conscious enough to notice what wants to move through you before you unconsciously hand it to others?

I know a lot of people are struggling with overwhelm, stress and other symptoms.

That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that I use and you can use to get relief so you can function or sleep.

It’s called the VIBE.

This device is affordable and easy it is to use. You don’t have to know anything about technology to use it. It’s literally just the click of a few buttons. You turn it on, and skip through the menu for the program you need. Press play. And let it do the work for you.

What I love the most about it, is it works. And it puts sovereign wellness back in the hands of the people. One of my friends who struggles with a lot of debilitating symptoms and constant doctor visits told me this was the best $300 she ever spent.

This little pocket device uses frequencies to relieve symptoms like anxiety, inflammation, neck pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, irritability, depression, brain fog, insomnia, heart issues and more. You can use it on your dogs, cats, and horses too.

It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, check out the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it. That’s where you’ll find out more about how it works.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

What Gets Activated

In the last two episodes, we explored the core wound from the micro to the macro lens, particularly around the theme of scarcity.

In Episode 22, Where Scarcity Meets Your Core Wound: How Lack Becomes Identity, we mapped the terrain of the core wound and ancestral agreement: the worldview that forms around it, the survival adaptations we develop to feel safe, and the vows we make to avoid ever feeling that pain again.

Then in Episode 23, From Inherited Scarcity to Living Medicine, we widened the lens to the field. We explored how trauma and scarcity don’t just live inside individuals, but move through the human field—just like medicine can.

What I want to show you today is the mechanism that connects those two levels.

Our gateway into this work is the trigger. And the bridge is transmission.

When a trigger happens, it activates the core wound architecture. The ancestral agreement, the worldview, the adaptations, the vows—all of it can come online at once, mobilizing or immobilizing the nervous system in a tidal wave.

And what begins as activation inside one nervous system doesn’t necessarily stay there.

A trigger happens in a nervous system. Transmission happens through a network. This is how an inner pattern becomes relational atmosphere.

The trigger becomes tone. Defensiveness. Withdrawal. Control. Projection. Resentment. Urgency. Collapse. Self-abandonment. Performance. Domination. People-pleasing.

And those inner states begin shaping other nervous systems. Because a human being isn’t only a self. We are also a conduit.

So the question isn’t only: What am I feeling?

The deeper question is: What is moving through me into the field?

That changes the conversation about triggers.

This is where we see that a trigger isn’t merely a private pain event. It is a moment when a pattern is attempting to pass from the internal network into the external one—from nervous system into relationship, from relationship into culture, from culture into collective reality.

And again, this inner root work isn’t about blaming, shaming, or judging yourself. It’s about gaining enough clarity to restore coherence and open the possibility for something new.

Because the wound recruits in order to survive.

Unresolved material doesn’t sit quietly inside us. It creates conditions favorable to its own continuation. It recruits evidence, interpretation, memory, identity, physiology, behavior, and relational dynamics that make its worldview appear true. That’s why trying to “fix” it feels like working against the force of gravity.

So when the wound is triggered—for example, I’m powerless—the whole system can organize around that agreement at once.

A worldview comes online: See? The world is hostile.

An adaptation comes online: Control, perform, disappear, attack, or please.

A vow comes online: I’ll never be dependent again. I just have to be strong.

And then a whole reality field begins to form around it: This is just how life is.

That’s how the wound preserves itself. So it’s not only that we are trying to survive. The wound is trying to survive too. And that doesn’t mean the wound is the ultimate truth. It means it contains survival intelligence.

The wound isn’t a static injury. It is a living pattern. And like us, it doesn’t have to remain trapped in survival mode.

Because there is also something deeper inside it that wants to emerge. That’s the medicine.

But we usually can’t see the medicine when the reaction happens before consciousness catches up. The body has already entered the room before the story is even fully narrated.

Trauma may be carried through story, but it lives in the body—nonverbally, as a packet and pattern of energy and emotion. That’s what gets triggered.

And transmission of the wound is what happens when pain becomes behavior, tone, and atmosphere before it becomes consciousness.

So the deepest issue isn’t just: “I got activated and snapped at someone.” It’s that the wound can begin recruiting a world to support itself.

That’s why this matters.

Because the trigger isn’t only revealing pain. It’s revealing the architecture of repetition. And if we can become conscious there, then the pattern no longer has to keep passing itself forward.

The wound can evolve into medicine. And we can evolve from transmitting the wounding to transmitting the medicine.

What Floods Us Isn’t Just Pain—It’s Loyalty

When we get triggered, it’s not just pain getting activated. It’s the core wound.

And as we’ve been exploring this season, the core wound isn’t merely personal. It’s an ancestral agreement carried forward through identity, belonging, and survival.

That’s why the body can experience disobedience to that agreement as dangerous—even life-threatening. Because at a deep level, the pattern is tied to belonging, survival, and identity. It’s existential.

So the trigger isn’t just activating unresolved pain. It’s activating an old agreement.

An agreement that may sound like:

“I’m unwanted.”

“I’m too much.”

“I’m not enough.”

And what gets activated in that moment isn’t just feeling. It’s fidelity.

We often remain faithful to the wound, not because we consciously choose suffering, but because at a genetic level that pattern is linked with family, safety, love, inclusion, or survival.

So if the agreement is “I’m too much,” the body may organize around dimming, bracing, self-monitoring, censoring expression, holding back breath, or staying half-present.

If the agreement is “I’m unloved,” the body may organize around effort, usefulness, anticipation, over-attunement, and the inability to truly rest or receive.

That’s loyalty in action. Because what keeps the agreement in place is often not ignorance, but devotion.

Some part of you is remaining faithful to what once preserved connection in the original field of the family. And that devotion usually lives below language. So it’s not like you’re having this explicit conversation with yourself.

That’s why the resistance to changing the pattern can feel so visceral.

It can feel like betraying the family. Betraying home. Betraying the emotional climate you were shaped inside. Betraying the terms of belonging itself.

So the real question isn’t just: Why do I keep repeating this?

It’s: What ancient loyalty is this pattern preserving?

Healing can feel dangerous even when the old pattern is painful. The body may register freedom as disloyalty.

So listen for the vows.

I have to sacrifice my needs to get love.

I have to dim my light to stay safe.

I have to be strong because I can’t count on anyone.

I have to swallow the truth to belong.

I have to suffer to be close to God.

I have to be alone to be safe.

Then notice the behaviors you use to keep those vows. Notice what they are costing you. Notice whether they are still serving you now. Because maybe they’re not. That’s how you begin tracing the pattern back to the agreement underneath it.

And fidelity doesn’t always look like compliance. Sometimes it looks like rebellion.

A lot of people realize they’ve been repeating generational trauma and decide, I’m gonna be nothing like the people who came before me.

But even rebellion is organized by the same wound. You might reject the parent, reject the dynamic, reject the life path—and still end up arriving at the same pattern in a different costume.

Because the agreement isn’t about personality. It’s about pattern.

And the pattern repeats because we’re not only defending against pain. As humans, we’re also trying to preserve connection.

That’s why our deepest wounds and strongest reactions are often ancient agreements trying to preserve belonging—even when those agreements are painful, and even when we consciously want out.

So how do we break free?

Not by rebelling harder. Not by shaming ourselves for repeating the loop. But by bringing completion to the pattern.

Our ancestors don’t need us to suffer. They need us to remember—and carry the pattern forward in a new way. That’s where liberation begins.

True liberation isn’t mere opposition. It’s release from the organizing agreement itself.

And that is where metabolization differs from reaction. Because rebellion is a reaction.

Reaction keeps the pattern alive, whether through compliance or opposition.

Metabolization digests the charge enough for new coherence to emerge.

This isn’t about fixing the past. It’s about letting something end so something new can begin.

Because trauma isn’t just pain moving forward. It’s the past preserving itself as the organizing principle of the present.

And when that old pattern is transmuted, the future is no longer just the past replaying itself in another form.

That’s why ancestral healing isn’t just self-improvement. It’s the transmutation of inherited material so something genuinely new can appear.

And that emergence is the medicine.

The Body as Atmosphere

Trauma propagates through story, but the story is often secondary.

Atmosphere is the first doctrine.

Children don’t only inherit beliefs. They inherit atmosphere before they inherit language. They learn the organizing principle of the field before they understand the philosophy of the family.

They absorb what tension means. What silence means. What volatility means. What hypervigilance means. What emotional absence means. What over-functioning means. What love feels like when it is braided with fear or shame.

We started exploring this in Season 2, Episode 10, What Was Never Yours to Carry.

Because a child grows up not only inside events, but inside a field and scaffolding of implicit instructions:

Be careful.

Be useful.

Don’t upset the system.

Don’t need too much.

Don’t shine too brightly.

Don’t tell the whole truth.

Stay alert.

Stay pleasant.

Stay quiet.

Stay strong.

Stay invisible.

Stay available.

Stay in control.

And those aren’t just received as messages. They become physiological common sense.

This is where loyalty and agreement become very real in the body. The agreement isn’t just a belief in the mind. It’s a pattern of orientation in the body. A posture. A readiness. A contraction. A pace. A way of maintaining contact.

The body is often the agreement made flesh.

Atmosphere is how agreements are transmitted without explicit speech.

So the agreement isn’t merely believed. It’s breathed. It lives in muscle tone, eye contact, digestion, voice, silence, the ability or inability to soften, the speed with which the body braces for rupture, whether pleasure feels safe or not, whether stillness feels like rest or threat.

Because the agreement usually protected something sacred, even if in a distorted form.

Maybe it protected belonging.

Maybe it protected dignity.

Maybe it protected attachment by requiring self-erasure.

Maybe it protected the family myth that held the whole system together.

So atmosphere becomes a kind of silent governance. And once that happens, the body gets recruited into enforcement.

No one has to say: Don’t feel that. The body knows.

No one has to say: Don’t outgrow us. The body knows.

No one has to say: Stay small enough to remain loved. The body knows.

The body becomes the atmosphere of the wound, the ancestral agreement, the worldviews, the adaptations, and the vows.

The body isn’t merely expressing a pattern. It’s also instructing the field in what is safe, what is dangerous, what is possible, and what must never be touched.

And the unresourced body transmits that to the field. An unresourced body can circulate bracing, urgency, fragmentation, guardedness, collapse, emotional weather, hypervigilance, suppression, and false harmony.

A coherent body can circulate permission, steadiness, enoughness, repair, contact, grounded truth, spaciousness, and safety.

Usually, when we get triggered, we think the experience is contained inside us—that it’s just a neurological event. But it rarely stays there. These states shape other nervous systems. This is why unexamined triggers become relational weather.

A trigger is personal activation. Transmission is what happens next.

The trigger happens in the internal network—in the nervous system, in the body.

Transmission happens through the external network—through relationships, family, lineage, community, and the wider field of connection.

So a trigger isn’t just a cue that something hurts. It’s a threshold moment where inherited momentum gathers force.

That ancient pattern rises and asks: Will I continue through you?

And one self-reflection question we can ask in the body is this: What am I circulating right now?

So come down from your mind and into the body to hear the answer. Not as accusation. Not as blame. Not as judgment. As awareness.

Because in living systems, we are always participating through what we transmit, even when we don’t mean to.

That’s the invitation to stewardship.

Not perfectionism. Not shame. But reverent responsibility for what passes through us.

And this is where the body becomes more than a carrier of the wound. It also becomes the place where inherited loyalty can be felt, honored, and gradually released.

Maybe that’s one of the deepest truths here:

Before the body can circulate medicine, it often has to realize that the pain it keeps reproducing is tied to a loyalty it once called love.

Stewardship and Coherence

The trigger isn’t only a breadcrumb. It’s a bifurcation point.

At the moment the wound is activated, one of two things tends to happen: the old pattern continues unconsciously, or conscious presence interrupts the inheritance.

So yes, the trigger becomes a moment of choice—but not in the simplistic sense of just choose better.

It is more like:

This is the moment where ancestral momentum either continues through me, or gets metabolized by me.

That’s the deeper invitation. The shift here is from possession of the wound to stewardship of the medicine.

When it’s no longer only my trigger, my pain, my trauma, something begins to open. The stance becomes less defensive, less grasping, less braced—and more like conscious participation in reality.

Then the question changes.

Not just: Why am I feeling this (again)?

But: What am I responsible for once I see that this pattern wants to move through me?

And if I stop repeating the old agreement, then what?

This is where coherence matters. Because coherence interrupts inheritance. But coherence isn’t the final goal.

Coherence creates the conditions for something new to emerge.

And coherence might require grieving the goodness hidden inside the loyalty. Because if you move too quickly into break the agreement, you can miss the tenderness of what that agreement was once trying to preserve.

A child’s loyalty is love. A nervous system’s loyalty is survival intelligence. A vow’s loyalty is devotion without options.

That deserves reverence.

Not so it remains in power, but so healing doesn’t become another act of self-rejection.

So the movement isn’t merely: break the vow. It’s more like: honor the devotion, recognize the survival intelligence, release the old contract (if you’re ready), and create a new agreement.

In my own work, I do this through the ancestral field by accessing the memory of the ancestor who originated that particular wound—the one with whom the agreement was first made.

So the process isn’t only about witnessing how the wound, worldview, adaptations, and vows served us as individuals. It’s also about seeing how they once served the ancestor.

And from there, we can ask: Is this still serving us? Or are we ready for liberation together?

As that architecture begins to loosen, the body can start becoming atmosphere for something else.

Not atmosphere of vigilance, but atmosphere of enoughness.

Not atmosphere of suppression, but atmosphere of truth in connection.

Not atmosphere of inherited tension, but atmosphere of presence.

Not atmosphere of control, but atmosphere of faith.

Not atmosphere of fear, but atmosphere of grace.

Not atmosphere of emotional outsourcing, but atmosphere of stewardship.

Then the body stops silently instructing the field in survival and starts permitting something new to emerge.

And that becomes the new transmission.

Medicine Transmission

Trauma spreads through networks, but so does medicine.

So the question isn’t whether something is transmitting through you.

The question is: What is transmitting through you?

You are responsible for the transmission. But you are not responsible for how others receive it.

You are not here to save your family. You are not here to force anyone to tune in. That is a soul-by-soul decision.

Some people might become more responsive to the shift in you than you ever expected. Others might resist it, and that might shock you. Some may begin changing in beautiful ways. Others may pull away, turn on you, or react to the change in ways that surprise you.

Not everyone will be available for the new pattern. That’s okay because that’s their journey.

And in the same way, when you encounter someone transmitting blame, projection, defensiveness, or control, you don’t have to tune into that transmission. You can witness it with compassion and boundaries, without becoming entangled in it.

As the wound begins to transmute into medicine, you will still get triggered. But what you may start to notice is that the trigger no longer carries the same weight. What used to collapse you, hook you, or set you off becomes more like a blip on the screen.

You might still slip into an old pattern sometimes. But you will likely catch it sooner. Repair sooner. Return sooner.

That’ s what growth looks like.

It’s not perfection. Not never messy. Not never being activated again. But more awareness. More responsibility. More elegance over time.

Remember triggers aren’t just personal pain events. They are moments when an inherited pattern asks whether it will continue through you. A trigger happens in a nervous system. Transmission happens through a network.

Healing isn’t just self-improvement. It changes the quality of what moves through the human network.

So healing becomes more than repair. It becomes relational. Creative. Participatory. Evolutionary.

Trauma already moves through families, communities, and cultures. That’s what repetition compulsion is. That’s what history repeating itself is. The old story looping through time like a scratched record.

But when trauma becomes integrated, what moves through you changes. Your presence changes. Your relationships change. Your family dynamics change. The wider field around you changes.

And these aren’t merely abstract spiritual ideas. They are real, observable shifts.

The medicine doesn’t stay contained inside you. It’s not just for you. It travels. That’s why healing at this level isn’t just about you. It changes what becomes available in the field.

And stewardship is simply reverent responsibility for what passes through us—instead of unconsciously recruiting others to carry what we haven’t yet metabolized.

So the questions to take with you:

What’s being transmitted through you right now?

Can you become conscious enough to notice what wants to move through you before you unconsciously hand it to others?

When activation rises in you, are you becoming a passageway for the past—or a place where the past can finally be transformed?

The Clearing

We are all connected in the field.

So the question is: What is your body teaching the field when you’re unresourced?

Again not with blame. Not with shame. Just with honest noticing.

And what becomes available in the field when you are in a state of coherence?

There will be moments when you feel that inner coherence. And there will be other moments when you notice that you’re unresourced, dysregulated, or internally in conflict.

Coherence isn’t a polished state. It’s not a final arrival. It’s moment by moment.

Coherence exists in those moments when what you know, what you feel, what you say, and what you embody are no longer at civil war inside you.

And when that happens, what you contribute to the field is no longer fragmentation. It’s coherence.

Coherence is the state in which inner fragmentation softens and unites enough for reality to be perceived freshly. Enough safety exists in the body. Enough congruence exists between feeling, knowing, and embodiment. Enough of the inner civil war quiets.

And then something not dictated by old vows, old agreements, and old adaptations becomes possible.

The wound says: Repeat what preserved survival.

Medicine says: Allow what has never been possible before.

So coherence isn’t the final goal. Coherence creates the conditions for emergence.

And emergence requires enough coherence that the system is no longer fully dominated by the past.

Coherence isn’t the summit. It’s the clearing.

You are not the wound.

You are the medicine.

Let your trauma become your map to purpose.

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