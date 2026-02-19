How to Let Go of Resentment | Season 2 Ep. 19

We’ve all carried resentments—some we’re aware of, and some that are deeply embedded under the surface—because we’ve all endured wounding experiences in life.

Sometimes we also carry the unresolved resentments of our ancestors—toward certain groups, cultures, professions, or even people who simply live differently. Many of us inherited spiritual distortions from ancestors who were resentful toward the Creator for something that happened to them.

Resentments aren’t always obvious, but they can quietly shape how we see others and ourselves.

These unresolved feelings are the emotional residue of powerlessness, inferiority and rage—born from abuse, neglect, betrayal, war, invasion, conquering, poverty, or other traumas.

Whether personal, generational or collective, they carry an energetic charge that lingers in the background.

Resentment is stored energy waiting to be released and repurposed.

It doesn’t just drain your energy. It pulls your focus away from what truly matters. It distracts you from your creative power and delays the life you want to build.

Resentment keeps us stuck in the pain and oriented toward the past.

It can distort your sense of self. When your identity is shaped through the lens of resentment, you may feel confused about who you are—lost and disconnected from yourself and life.

It also tends to keep you looping through familiar patterns, recreating similar experiences… or projecting old pain onto new possibilities.

Sometimes holding on to resentment can even feel like a kind of protection or power.

You might believe it keeps you safe from being hurt again.

Or that it fuels your ambition to prove yourself, to succeed, to win, to be good enough, to become excellent

But these feelings, while seductive, are often distortions—coping strategies that actually keep you bound to the very pain you’re trying to escape.

Resentment becomes a quantum entanglement—a tether that binds you to the person, memory, or situation that harmed you, creating a spiritual agreement or contract with dark forces.

These emotional echoes trap you in the frequency grid of the past.

And over time, that tension can harden your heart, leading to illness—not just spiritually, mentally, and emotionally, but also physically.

In this episode, I’ll invite you to thread these unresolved energies through a new loom—to reclaim your light, your freedom, and the parts of yourself that got trapped in those entanglements so you can weave a new pattern into the fabric of your reality and identity.

Because your energy isn’t lost. It’s entangled. And what’s entangled can be disentangled and reclaimed.

This episode is the 7th portal in this 9-part mini series on the emotional and behavioral anchors that weigh us down in life and relationships.

Together, we’ll explore the possibility of releasing the energetic bonds between you and those who’ve hurt you—canceling the deeper agreements that may still be tethering you to old pain.

This work is essential for anyone ready to liberate their true self… to step into their soul calling… and fulfill their divine mission.

But it’s not about becoming someone new.

It’s about disentangling from, and letting go of, who you’re not.

That’s how you can reconnect with the clear, steady presence of who you’ve always been underneath the layers of distortion and emotional residue.

I’ll invite you to look honestly at what you might still be holding onto—what’s draining your life force, distorting your identity, delaying your purpose, and filtering the way you see the world and what’s possible for you.

If you’re one of the people looking around and wondering why nothing has felt the same since 2020 and what you can do about it, check out my book Becoming Whole: How to Prevent Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships.

Becoming Whole is for people who want to break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the learned helplessness caused by the ongoing psychological and spiritual warfare in our world, so they can thrive during these challenging times, restore inner wholeness and freedom, and create a better future for the next generations instead of passing this burden forward.

Podcaster Doc Malik described it as “the book everyone needs to stay free, a work of art and an absolute masterpiece.”

Check out Becoming Whole by Meredith Miller available in paperback, Kindle or audiobook format.

What Is Resentment?

Resentment isn’t exactly the same as anger but it carries a similar frequency. It is what remains when the anger wasn’t allowed or didn’t feel safe to be expressed.

Anger is meant to move. Emotion is energy in motion. But when that movement is blocked or suppressed, what’s left behind is residue.

And it stays. It accumulates. It weighs us down—not just personally, but relationally. And it’s transferable across generations.

Resentment is the unprocessed residue of a one-down dynamic. A lingering echo of feeling hurt by someone more powerful, or someone you believed was better, stronger, more important.

In those situations, resentment forms as a protective shield—a defense against what feels even worse: shame, powerlessness, helplessness, or a deep sense of inferiority.

Contempt, by contrast, is the residue of anger from a one-up position. It arises when someone believes they’re superior—entitled to judge, use, shame, discard, smear, or harm.

Contempt is anger filtered through grandiosity and pride.

That’s why narcissists appear not to feel shame. It’s not that they can’t. It’s that shame feels so unbearable, it activates a core program: “Shame = death”.

So they bypass it automatically, reflexively, flipping instantly into pride. Into contempt. It’s an unconscious defense loop.

In those cases, the emotional residue isn’t resentment. It’s contempt.

And before healing can begin, there needs to be a soul catalyst. Something that cracks the grandiosity open so humility can finally enter.

But that’s not the focus of this episode. This conversation isn’t for narcissists though we can all go into a state of pride and superiority sometimes.

This episode is for those who know the ache of having been one-down.

Still, it helps to understand how anger fragments—how it leaves behind different residues depending on the power dynamic.

Depression, on the other hand, is anger turned inward. It’s the collapse that happens when pain has nowhere to go and it feels like there’s no way out.

So we can see 3 primary pathways for unresolved anger.

Resentment: anger turned outward from a one-down position

Contempt: anger turned outward from a one-up position

Depression: anger turned inward, toward the self

Over time, resentment calcifies into grudges, bitterness, even hopelessness.

And depression, when unaddressed, invites the spirit of heaviness—a slow, aching existential oppression that whispers: There’s no way out and it will always feel like this.

That’s why naming and processing resentment is so important.

It’s not just emotional clutter. It’s an anchor. And a doorway. Into places that, if left unhealed, can quietly—or not so quietly—dismantle your life and relationships.

Resentment and Regret are Often Pair Bonded

What I’ve found is this: resentments toward ourselves nearly always have regrets layered underneath them.

On the surface, we’re often mad at someone else. Still thinking about them, ruminating on what happened—even if it was long ago—because that’s easier to focus on.

But underneath that outward focus, when we’re more honest with ourselves, we usually discover that we’re actually more upset with ourselves. That’s the part that’s harder to see, and it’s why resentment and regret often travel together as emotional residue.

Here’s a personal example.

I hadn’t been on an airplane in about 5 and a half years. Last September, I traveled abroad for a conference. On the return, my flight got cancelled. That led to a chain of events that resulted in decisions I made that were out of alignment with my values and soul—and I paid a high price for it.

Going back to 2010, when the radiation machines first appeared in airports, I intuitively knew something was really wrong about them. I did some research and didn’t like what I saw.

So I decided I wouldn’t go through one.

In America, we have the right to “opt out”. But that phrase is actually a euphemism for another euphemism called a “pat down”.

In plain language, you’re consenting to getting molested by an agent if you don’t want to get radiated. And if that word feels jarring to you in this context, that’s okay. It’s meant to cut through the fog of normalization. Because what’s needed here is more clarity, not comfort.

In the past, when I was more defensive, I’d go to the airport almost looking for a fight because I knew it was going to be uncomfortable.

They make you say you want to opt out and get a pat-down 3 times. By the third time, all the people waiting in line to get radiated are looking at you like you’re trouble.

So I rationalized that getting molested was better than getting radiated, even though I have a history of sexual abuse since I was 4yo. I still believed that choice was the lesser of two violations. The “lesser” of evils.

But the lesser evil is still evil.

What I didn’t see at the time was that I was voluntarily choosing to participate in the double bind dilemma, which I later resented.

Those moments turned out to be a kind of quantum entanglement—a spiritual agreement I didn’t realize I was entering into with the darkness.

In the moment, I bypassed the reality of what was happening—I made a decision that violated my own body and soul—and then I would pay for it later.

Because I didn’t process the anger or the sense of powerlessness in the moment, it turned into resentment—first toward the situation, and then toward myself.

So the resentment built up in my body over those years. And sometimes I misdirected the anger towards someone else who had nothing to do with that situation. My choices, and the outcomes of my choices, were leading me further away from myself.

Then came the early 2020s.

I stopped flying for other reasons—the COVID policies and social environment.

A year ago I was still afraid to get on a plane again. The fresh memory of past tyranny and the possibility that it could happen again kept me stuck.

So I decided to conquer my fear.

But I discovered something deeper.

After my original flight home in September was cancelled, we were sent to a hotel. That meant I had to go back through the security again in Guatemala for a later flight.

The first time I checked in for the flight, I passed through the metal detector, no molestation. But when I returned for the new flight just hours later, wearing the exact same clothes—nothing had changed—the metal detector selectively sounded the alarm.

That meant I had to go through the radiation machine.

But being in a foreign country, without clear rights, I wasn’t prepared to argue and find out what would happen if I said no. I just wanted to go home.

So I complied, hoping for the best, trying to hold myself in a powerful state, and imagining the radiation would just bounce off me.

Minutes later, at the gate, two people from the conference who were with me during the cancelled flight detour said “woah, you look really tired.”

At the time, I didn’t feel that shift. I wasn’t suddenly more tired than I was just 5-10 minutes before.

But later, when I spent the next month very ill with brain damage and neurological symptoms from the radiation, it became clear that’s what they saw in my eyes.

My book had just been published that very day, as I found out from the publisher while on the way home. A moment that would normally have been exhilarating.

But because of the cognitive impairment afterward, I couldn’t schedule interviews or make plans. My brain was not working well. I couldn’t think clearly. I spent weeks in bed, barely able to handle daily responsibilities, and stewing in the anger.

At first I was pissed at the whole situation, how fucked up it is that we have to consent to getting radiated or molested just to travel on an airplane. And I compared it to the COVID double bind many people faced:

Get vaxxed or lose your job.

Get vaxxed or lose your right to get an education.

Get vaxxed or lose your ability to see loved ones or participate in public life.

… Get radiated or molested to get on an airplane.

Those are false choices.

And it’s a demonic trap when coercive trade-offs are presented as the only options.

There’s always a trade off when we make agreements with the darkness. You have to sell a part of your soul to get something else you think you need or want.

And the result is counterfeit.

Counterfeit safety.

Counterfeit power.

Counterfeit freedom.

So in retrospect, what I eventually saw during that time in bed recovering, yet stewing on the resentment was that I wasn’t even angry at “them”.

I wasn’t angry at the security agents who are the gatekeepers of the double bind choice at the airport. They’re just people with minimum wage jobs trying to survive and support their families.

That’s when I realized the deeper anger was at myself.

I was mad at my own decisions—for participating in something that violated my body and soul.

I repented for that.

Then I began to process the resentment toward myself.

That’s when I discovered how the regret was hiding under the resentment and keeping it in place.

So I processed that too.

But even after processing some of it, the disgust and discomfort remained—because I’d already scheduled another trip with the same group.

So guess what happened?

The resentment and regret kept bothering me because I was heading back to the same choice again.

So I had to dig deeper. And that’s the place where insight finally emerged for me.

Once I had overcome the fear of flying, the resistance I felt wasn’t about fear anymore—it was about alignment.

We stay angry at ourselves when we keep repeating decisions that violate our own truth, our own soul.

And that’s true in relationships too.

Maybe you clear one resentment… but you’re still mad at yourself because you’re making the same misaligned choices in a different context, relationship, or situation.

For me, flying—given the double bind of consenting to something that violated my sense of integrity—was simply not aligned with some of my core values: freedom, joy, health.

That meant continuing to fly would require sacrificing integrity—violating my own body and soul—and then paying the price later with illness, resentment, and regret.

So I cancelled the trip.

And I decided not to fly any more because I simply don’t agree to those terms and conditions.

I chose to cancel the spiritual agreement I had unknowingly made with the darkness. And that choice feels much lighter.

Now I’m not saying you have to be like me. Our values may be different—or the same values may mean something different to you.

One of my coaches said she flies because it feels like freedom to her. We both value freedom—but in very different ways.

For some, freedom was taking COVID shots to travel, see loved ones, or participate in public life.

For others, freedom is consenting to getting radiated or molested to fly on an airplane.

But consenting to systems that feel violating is not freedom at all, for me.

If you make decisions that violate your own body and soul, you’ll inevitably pay the price later—physically, emotionally, mentally, relationally, spiritually—and you’ll end up carrying more resentment.

There’s a cost to every decision.

The question isn’t whether there’s a cost—but which cost matters more to you.

The Cost of Unprocessed Resentment

Resentment doesn’t just disappear—it festers.

You might tuck it into a compartment in your mind and not even realize. Then distract yourself with work, travel, substances, or scrolling.

But eventually, when life slows down or you’re forced into stillness, it surfaces.

That’s when you realize how much energy it’s been quietly draining.

Unprocessed resentment is like background malware in your nervous system—draining your energy, time, focus, creativity, and health. Robbing you of peace.

I recently had this conversation with someone I was working with.

When the snow and ice storm hit his area, he couldn’t work or distract himself in the usual ways. Suddenly, the resentment he’d been carrying for over a year came rushing up to the surface. He found himself pacing the house, stewing, ruminating.

This is common.

When resentment is left unprocessed, it ferments into bitterness. Whereas contempt mutates into hatred.

Sometimes these even coexist.

We can bounce between a superiority state of hatred and an inferiority state of bitterness—two sides of the same coin, both corrosive to the soul.

And these emotions don’t just live in the mind.

First they show up on the skin—our surface layer. Then they settle deeper into fascia and tissues as inflammation. Eventually, they sink into the organ systems. That’s when the inflammation becomes illness.

I’m saying this not as a theory, but as someone who carried so many different resentments for decades, until I finally started doing the work 2 years ago.

It’s ongoing. Every time something new surfaces—like the airport story—I return to this work of dissolving resentments.

The good news is: in many cases, dis-ease can begin to reverse when we release resentment, regret, and rejection. (We’ll talk more about rejection in the next episode.)

Resentment, which is often coupled with regret, is like an energetic knot in the body, in your consciousness—warping the space-time of your being.

But when you dissolve the knot, your system can return to homeostasis, your natural state of equilibrium.

Homeostasis gets interrupted when we carry the residue of the past.

Collective Entanglements and the Power of Alignment

We all carry residue—personal, ancestral, and collective.

Sometimes we even take on what’s not ours in the environment, just because it’s swirling in the field around us.

In World Relations, my favorite ThetaHealing® class, we spend 5 days exploring the emotional and energetic imprints in our DNA—both from our own lineage and from the “enemies” of our lineage.

We muscle test for resentment, hatred, superiority, fear, jealousy, and other things—toward our own lineage and the so-called enemies of our ancestors.

Some of these insights that I got through this work, I shared in earlier episodes in Season 2 of the podcast, such as Episode 5 when I spoke about the Irish and Caucasus mountains ancestral patterns I discovered I was carrying.

For me, the theme that came up over and over was resentment. That’s why I’m dedicating an entire episode to it.

You could say that I’m a bit of an expert on carrying resentment. So I know what it does to the body, to relationships, to your entire trajectory in life. And I know how liberating it is to finally dissolve it.

On a larger scale, this work has global implications.

Several years ago, a campaign called The DNA Journey by Momondo featured people discovering that they carried the DNA of the very groups they’d been taught to fear or hate.

I wish there were more ethical companies offering DNA analysis. Because the more we understand where we come from and our interwoven roots across humanity, the harder it is to sustain superiority, hatred, resentment and fear.

The world might be a better place…

Some people grow up in angry households.

Many people grow up in homes where anger isn’t allowed—at least not for you. Often this is because parents feel threatened by anger and equate it with losing control. That becomes a distorted sense of safety.

It’s normal to feel righteous anger. And anger itself isn’t bad. Sometimes it’s necessary. Protective.

But the distortion is when the anger feels like power.

By now you know that the more you fixate on others—what they did, how they hurt you—the more power you give away.

It can only take you so far in your journey to keep blaming others. There’s a level of truth to that. It happened. It mattered. It was real. And also that’s not where you’ll find your power or your freedom.

That’s why content focused solely on narcissistic abuse can be disempowering. It centers the abuser. It orbits around what they did, rather than bringing your power back home.

Same with the so-called freedom movements. When all the focus is on the evil-doers of society, we’re still giving our energy to them. And that only makes them stronger.

Then comes the most dangerous distortion of all: rage as empowerment.

You can see this woven into so many social, political, and religious campaigns.

This is the exact psyop at play. It keeps people in the powerlessness.

Chaos (whether meticulously planned or opportunistic) gets weaponized through dual narratives. Both are distorted. Both are traps. And people fall for it again and again.

Resentment and contempt build.

Bitterness and hatred spread.

Fear grows like a parasite.

And we become enemies to each other.

Just look around now—February 2026. You can feel it too, right?

People are overwhelmed and maxed out. In fight, flight, freeze, and fawn. In those defensive states, we lose access to higher consciousness such as creativity, insight, intuition, and critical thinking.

And that makes us more vulnerable to the next distortion. And the next.

You’re not responsible for what others do. But as an adult, you are 100% responsible for how you participate in your life. And your participation is determined by your choices.

Your power is in your choices. So choose wisely.

You won’t find your power in pleasing others or maintaining the illusion of social consensus. You’ll find it in soul alignment.

You don’t need my approval or anyone else’s.

But if your current choices are costing you pieces of your soul, then maybe it’s time to make a new choice. Even if other people don’t agree or support you.

There’s always a cost.

The question is: what is it costing you?

Approval? Belonging? Integrity?

If you’re choosing between external validation and the sanctity of your soul, which one can you really afford to lose?

Can you find the signal amidst all the noise?

What I discovered is that we can’t hear the signal when we are bracing for the noise. That’s why I did that pop-up video last episode.

People are really struggling with this right now.

Maybe even more so than in 2020, because of the unprocessed trauma and emotional residue building up over these recent years, on top of everything we were carrying before that.

Maybe, like I realized with air travel, you’re realizing that you’re doing something that fits with general consensus but violates your body and soul.

As long as we need other people’s approval and validation—their agreement, likes, comments, follows—we are still outsourcing our responsibility, which means we are outsourcing our power.

And there are consequences for that… physically, emotionally, mentally, relationally, and spiritually.

The darkness invites us to make spiritual agreements with it. These are covert contracts.

It is said that “The thief comes only to steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10:10).

The Adversary tries to steal our peace, joy, and purpose.

It wants to kill our faith, self-worth, and relationships.

And it aims to destroy all that is good as it brings ruin and spiritual death in order to promote the kingdom of darkness in this world.

But what’s often not said, is that the darkness requires our consent.

It comes disguised as desire or necessity.

But even when things are unfair, you still have a choice.

When we dissolve resentments, we can disentangle from those agreements that lead to counterfeit results.

We stop outsourcing our responsibility—and reclaim the power we gave away.

That’s the shift from external fixation to internal alignment. And that’s where true empowerment begins.

Resentments Guard the Gate of Regret

Resentment is the sediment of unvoiced truth—the words you couldn’t say, the actions you didn’t take, the boundaries you wished you’d held in the moment when someone else hurt you.

It becomes a kind of quantum entanglement with those we feel hurt by. But it’s subtle and easy to overlook. Especially when the resentment feels like protection.

Because sometimes resentment feels like power. Like armor. Strength. A reminder of what not to go back to.

But that’s the trick.

That false sense of protection, the counterfeit protection, is often what keeps us stuck, looping in the very pain we want to move beyond.

Sometimes, what you wish you’d have done, is not always coming from your true self.

Often, it’s the ego speaking. A defensive strategy. Wanting to be right or get even. To punish someone. To win.

But when someone transgresses against us, whether through abuse, betrayal, manipulation, or harm—we often walk away carrying the heavy bag for them.

That bag is called resentment. And it’s one of the cruelest, dirtiest tricks in the game of spiritual warfare.

You carry the residue of the crime, but it wasn’t a crime that you committed.

And here’s where it gets really tangled.

It’s hard to tell what’s truly ours, and what we’ve unknowingly picked up from someone else, until we are willing to get radically honest about the regret hiding underneath the resentment.

That’s the turning point. From external fixation to internal clarity.

Maybe you’ve seen this in your own life. Maybe you’re seen it in the collective field… the righteous rage toward those who committed crimes against humanity… and those who enabled them.

It’s valid. It’s real. And it’s heavy like a Chevy.

Because trauma doesn’t just pass through us. It leaves traces. Shadows. It plants a little piece of the darkness inside of us.

And it’s not fair. But if we leave it unaddressed, that darkness grows and festers over time.

Eventually, it consumes us.

It drains our life force… hollowing us out through illness, distortion, despair.

Or it drives us to lash out and destroy someone or something else.

Sometimes it’s both inward and outwardly consuming.

I can’t emphasize this enough:

Resentments will drain your life force. They will shape-shift your identity. And they will slowly convince you that that’s the real you.

That’s the trap. That’s the spiritual agreement with the darkness.

We think we are protecting ourselves through resentment. But we’re actually building a cage inside our own soul.

And then, once we’re trapped, the darkness torments us through the very agreement we made.

It whispers poisonous lies. And we start to believe them.

It tricks us into doing things against our integrity. And then we really start to dislike ourselves.

Deeper and deeper we fall into the pit of despair—forgetting who we are. Forgetting how to reclaim our power.

Releasing Resentments Isn’t Just a Decision

We don’t simply decide to let go of resentment and magically stop being mad. It doesn’t work like that.

It’s not just a decision you make, though the decision to begin the process is powerful.

What’s required is digestion.

Resentment is dense and layered.

So to release it we have to break it down. Unpack it. Understand it. And then extract the nutrients—what it taught us—before releasing the waste.

Even the most painful experiences carry some kind of nutrients. Not because you deserved the pain, but because your soul is designed to transmute energy—to alchemize experience into wisdom and other gifts that you can then share with others.

Once the resentment is metabolized, forgiveness becomes effortless.

Not because they apologized.

Not because justice was served.

Not because it was okay.

Not because the relationship healed.

But because forgiveness honors your own heart. It restores your inner peace.

And the same is true with regret.

Once regret is processed, self-forgiveness flows naturally and the relationship with yourself becomes whole again.

But if you try to forgive before digesting the resentment or regret, it’s not forgiveness. It’s bypassing.

Bypassing is skipping the inner work in favor of doing “the right thing”.

It’s like trying to fast-forward healing. It may look like spiritual maturity on the outside—but inside, the residue remains.

That’s why we begin by naming the resentment. Identifying it. Articulating it. Sitting with it. And then gently, releasing it.

You might be wondering… where do I start?

Start here:

Who do you ruminate about? What memories play on loop? Who do you find yourself arguing with… in your mind?

You’ll notice this script running in your self-talk—imaginary arguments, mental rehearsals, stewing on stories that you retell again and again.

That’s your signal.

But it will only creep in when you’re not distracted by other things. So if you want, set aside some time intentionally to explore this.

And if you want to go even deeper: What childhood needs went unmet?

You’ll hear it in your self-talk.

You’ll notice it in your recurring memories of childhood.

You’ll feel the pain surface in your relationships.

You’ll see it in your triggers. It’s in the places where you say: “They don’t care. They don’t see me. I don’t matter.”

That’s the voice of resentment. And that voice wants to be heard.

It was real. It happened. And it mattered.

You’re allowed to name what was never given a voice. And you don’t have to stay stuck there.

And once you do, you can ask: Is this still serving me to carry the resentment?

Maybe it is. Maybe the resentment still offers a benefit like a sense of protection or motivation. Maybe it still feels useful—and that’s okay.

This isn’t about pressuring yourself. It’s about recognizing your choices and the new possibilities for you.

But know this: resentment is a soul contract. A quantum entanglement.

It binds you to the one you resent—whether they’re near or far, alive or dead. And it drains you.

It’s exhausting to carry someone else’s energy. It’s exhausting to stay entangled with what you’ve already tried to walk away from.

Resentment lets someone live rent-free in your system. It allows them to keep wounding you—long after the event has ended.

So today I’m inviting you to look gently at the contracts you may have unknowingly signed. These are the energetic bonds still holding your soul hostage.

And ask yourself… Do I want to be free?

Because you can dissolve them. You have that authority. You can choose to release yourself from the obligation of carrying that heavy burden any longer.

And when you do—your peace, your purpose, your joy can start returning home.

Reflective Prompts for Releasing Resentment and Regret

For each person or situation that’s still bothering you and stirring pain in your heart, you can return to this process. Some of these prompts are drawn from ThetaHealing, and others are part of my own integrated practice.

Move slowly here. Take your time. Sit with it and reflect.

Let it be a conversation with your inner being. Or you can do the work with someone else, taking turns.

Who am I resentful toward and what do I resent?

Be specific here. Name it. Don’t sugarcoat it, breeze through it or minimize it. Let the truth be as raw as it needs to be.

What am I still carrying for them?

Specifically name the weight, guilt, burden, pain or shame you’ve unknowingly taken on for them. Take your time. Go layer by layer. Keep naming things until you name the one that makes you cry. That’s the moneyshot. That’s the keystone holding the whole resentment in place. Once you realize you’ve been carrying that for them for all this time, let yourself acknowledge what it feels like to have that realization. Because you probably didn’t know until that moment. Give yourself permission to release yourself from the obligation of carrying all of that for them any longer.

How has it served me to carry that resentment until now?

It may have felt like protection. Or control. Or motivation. Or a reminder not to go back to something that hurt you. But there’s a distortion here. It’s not real safety to carry the resentment because it’s a huge burden that’s costing you something else you’d rather have. Name what that is too.

What did I learn from the experience?

Let this come from the Higher Self, not the ego. Look for the higher learning here. If the answer sounds like defense or blame, pause. Close your eyes and tune into what your heart says. Higher learning speaks in virtues—like compassion, courage, clarity, discernment, truthfulness, gratitude, humility. Keep in mind that life is about evolving into these virtues so you don’t have to have it all mastered. It’s a learning in progress.

Is there regret beneath the resentment?

Often, there is. And it’s tender. This may be the challenging part to explore. You can follow a similar process of self-reflection to unpack the regret, as the earlier questions about resentment.

What do I wish I had done differently?

Be honest with yourself, but not harsh or judgy or defensive. Then notice how you’re trying to fix it… perhaps by punishing someone else or yourself, proving yourself to someone else, perfecting yourself to feel worthy or accomplished, etc. If so, that’s the ego still speaking. So tune into your heart and ask what would soul-aligned action have looked like in that moment? Imagine yourself choosing that now. Not to blame or shame the old version of you, but to honor the version of you coming onboard now.



Then you can do an exploration to discover: What becomes possible if I let go?

If I allow this resentment and regret to dissolve, what will I do with all that energy I’m reclaiming?

What new doors could open if I wasn’t bound to the past (or that person) any more?

If I no longer had to carry this burden as proof, protection, or penance… how would that change the way I breathe, feel, think, and move through life?

Who could I become if I finally let this go?



Take your time with each question.

Remember you’re working on one resentment or regret at a time.

After you move through the self-reflection process… then take a moment to close your eyes and imagine your future self… free from this burden—living in lightness, clarity, and unbounded energy.

And let yourself start to step into that version of you.

Podcast Guest Opportunity

Is there a resentment or regret that you deeply want to release—but you find yourself stuck, struggling to move through it on your own?

If you’re ready to meet yourself in radical self-honesty… If you’re willing to let go of the victim story so you can reclaim your energy and your sovereignty… AND if you’re open to being witnessed in that process by others who need the permission to do the same…

Then I invite you to apply to be a guest for a resentment release session on the podcast. You can send me a private message using the link in the show notes to express your interest.

Sometimes this kind of release takes just 15 minutes. I’ve seen it happen—in the Guatemala airport with someone who had been doing deep inner work for decades. So he moved through the process very quickly. He said I have a 5th degree blackbelt in this work.

And sometimes, it takes an hour or a little longer, especially if you’re still entangled in the story or protective identity.

Either way, what matters is your willingness to look honestly within—and to stop outsourcing your power to the one who hurt you.

If both of those are in place, we can begin. If not, it’s just simply not your moment yet. And that’s okay too.

Your liberation doesn’t need to be rushed. But when you’re ready…the the dissolution of that burden can begin.

From Entangled to Disentangled

Thank you for walking through this portal with me today.

If you’ve stayed with me this far, I want to honor your courage—because it takes real strength to face the invisible weight you’ve been carrying… and to begin setting it down instead of collapsing into defensiveness.

Maybe something stirred inside you as you listened.

Maybe you noticed a memory, a relationship, or a feeling rise to the surface.

That’s not random. That’s the signal… coming through the noise.

You don’t have to rush to fix it all. There’s no gold star for speed here. Just stay with the thread.

One resentment. One regret. One energetic knot at a time.

And remember: You’re not broken. You’re entangled. And energy that is entangled… can be disentangled and reclaimed.

So take some time after this episode to be still. Breathe. Journal. Or sit in nature.

Let the reflection questions land in your body, not just your mind.

Let your heart tell you when it’s ready to release, and what it’s ready to reclaim.

The path of sovereignty isn’t about rebellion, but alignment.

And if you’re ready to live in greater alignment, if you feel the call to transmute your wounds into medicine, to turn your lived purpose into a sacred offering for your family, your community, or the world… I’m here to walk that path with you.

Becoming You is my EPIC 3-month private 1:1 transformational journey for those ready to step into inner alchemy—to metabolize pain into purpose, embody your true essence and lead with light.

Coming Soon!

In the next episode of this mini series, we’ll explore another heavy anchor that weighs down your energy and distorts your identity: overexplaining.

Overexplaining is rarely about clarity. It’s a trauma pattern rooted in the emotional residue of rejection.

Maybe you’ve felt misunderstood, unseen, or unaccepted all your life. Maybe you’re carrying the grief of not being believed.

So you explain—to prove yourself. You explain to be understood. To be safe. To fix something that feels broken. Until one day, you can’t even remember what you’re trying to fix, or who you’re still trying to convince.

In this upcoming episode, we’ll untangle the deeper roots of overexplaining—how rejection hardens into shame, obsession, addictions, and self-abandonment. We’ll explore the question: What feeling am I trying to avoid by explaining it away?

This is the work of reclaiming your voice.

I’ll meet you there. Until then, may your energy return to you—and may your soul remember its own signal and rhythm in this noisy and chaotic world.

