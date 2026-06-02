Inner Integration

Inner Integration

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Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
2d

For me the heartbreak of the Covid betrayal caused me to end my career as an activist. I thought: If they can pull this off on a global scale, they can do anything they want to us, anytime. Better to pull back, "cultivate your own garden" as Voltaire said in Candide, and put your energy into supporting your community.

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Sandra Raymond's avatar
Sandra Raymond
3d

Meredith, Thank you for this important essay. There is much to reflect on for one's personal growth. The heartbreak has felt life changing. Connecting to one's inner guidance and intuition is a support and a light.

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