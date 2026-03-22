It was the evening of January 3, 2020. I was sitting at a cafe with my friend in Mexico City talking about what appeared to be big global changes on the horizon.

There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen this decade, yet also the feeling of certainty that life would be changing drastically on planet Earth in the 2020s.

Rumors of a weird disease in China were spreading online. And earlier that day, Trump had the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Soleimani, killed in a drone strike during his visit in Iraq—a strike ordered to “stop a war rather than start one”. Or maybe that was the moment that future historians will identify as the start of the war.

My friend and I were mid-conversation in that cafe, sitting next to a window on the second floor looking out at the plaza, when suddenly the electricity in all of Coyoacán went out.

Everything turned black in an instant except for the glowing screens of cellphones that appeared to be dancing on their own through outer space beyond the open window.

For just a moment people ooooohed and ahhhhhed. Then they kept on circulating in the dark like nothing happened. Waiters kept waiting, street vendors kept selling, people kept eating, drinking, talking... as if sleepwalking through the crisis.

But my friend and I looked at each other. With lucid eyes yet without words, both of us knew it was a sign of things to come.

A couple months later, the global lockdowns began with “2 weeks to flatten the curve”. And here we are now, 6 years later, amidst an eerie familiarity in the air.

January 3, 2026 was Operation Absolute Resolve and the capture of Nicolás Maduro. On February 28th an operation of Epic Fury with insane implications began, albeit delayed a week by the toilet crisis on the USS Gerald Ford.

By mid-March lockdowns lite are starting in parts of Asia where people are being asked to stay home, or at least not drive. The prognosis of future food shortages is being made due to the lack of fertilizer for planting season. Rumors of the fear of meningitis spreading on a university campus and proposed confinement in the UK are perhaps the start of transitioning to fuel rationing and energy lockdowns. It’s also interesting to note that kids enrolled in college have traditionally been exempt from war drafts.

The plandemic was tremendous. Yet it was just the opening act. This storm appears to be much bigger, with much larger waves, as the global stage continues to be set for the digital slavery system.

From Michael Haupt at Framer OS:

What I’m asking you to do is simple. Start building your network now. Before the system is offered. Before the pressure arrives. Before the cost of finding your people becomes prohibitive. You need to know who in your life will refuse the cage with you. Who will trade with you outside the system. Who will share resources when the digital infrastructure excludes you. Who will hold the line when holding the line costs something real. This is a conversation that cannot happen after the new system is introduced, because by then those in the cage won’t want to have the conversation (and it will happen rapidly). Noah and his family spent 8 years building the ark, with not a single storm cloud in sight. The time to build the underground network is while the sun is still shining. I want to be clear about something. I am not talking about bunkers and gold coins and bug-out bags. I’m talking about relationships. Real ones. The kind where you look another person in the eye and say: when this gets difficult, I’m not going to fold, and I know you won’t either. The kind where you share skills, share food, share shelter if it comes to that. The kind that our great-grandparents took for granted because community was how humans survived everything, always, until about sixty years ago when we were persuaded that independence was the same thing as freedom.

That’s why I’ve been guiding people to do the inner work. And that’s why I wrote a book on this topic last year. Not just to keep talking about what happened during the plandemic. But to recognize the bigger picture patterns happening during this pivotal time in human history that we are currently navigating, and to encourage people to do the inner work along the way.

Because prepping and coping mechanisms will only take you so far in this journey.

The biggest challenge most people are facing right now is the overwhelm. There’s a build-up of undigested grief. And that will exponentialize as the chaos escalates in the coming months and years.

When your system is overwhelmed, your mental, emotional, relational, spiritual, and physical functioning is impaired.

Having food, water, and other essentials is very important for survival. Prepping can keep your pantry stocked and your belly full. At least for a while.

But when that is the sole survival strategy, it also keeps you in scarcity mode, in defensive self-protection instead of connection, and in seeking security in the material world that’s now rapidly changing under your feet.

Prepping is a temporary solution to a long-term challenge that will require ongoing adaptability, flexibility, and flow instead of bracing, contracting, and isolating.

Coping mechanisms can help you calm down in the moment when things are out of hand. And that’s helpful temporarily.

But long-term, coping is like putting a band-aid on a wound that keeps getting bigger while you look away. Or numbing the surface symptoms with a drug that never cures the root cause of an illness that just keeps progressing.

Coping is the passing relief of temporary peace that doesn’t lead to the deeper healing or transformation.

When we only brace and cope, avoiding the inner work that clears the cache of built up trauma and grief, we don’t function well. In fact we function less and less well the more it all builds up because that slows down the entire operating system.

If we want to survive and thrive through this pivotal period in human history as our old world is collapsing, and the new one is not yet created, we will need to be able to function through the stress and challenges.

Inner resourcefulness is more adaptive than simply hoarding and defending external resources.

If we want to be able to break through and create new solutions instead of just trying to fix the old (dying) system, we will need access to new states of consciousness. The same is true in trauma integration.

And that cannot happen when we are overwhelmed or locked in the old paradigm that was designed to survive in and support the old world.

Most of us are still clinging to the old world because it’s all we’ve known.

Your identity was created in the old paradigm too. That’s why it feels like a death of sorts to let go of who you were and allow the emergence of becoming you.

I attended the funeral of the old world in August 2020 when I saw a group of vultures flying in a circle around the Texas sun.

That was when I fully accepted there was no going back to normal. I understood that the pre-2020 world was dead, and it was time to mourn it. To let it go. To stop trying to go back. To stop trying to fix it. To stop trying to resuscitate it.

And that meant not just rebuilding myself as who I was before the shattering of 2020, but becoming a new version of me.

I wrote about that here...

The old world was gone. Yet the sun was still shining light through the darkness in the world.

The vulture is the symbol of the land’s sanitation crew. With an “ironclad” stomach, they have near total immunity in their gut.

Vultures eat the rotting carcasses before death spreads pestilence. They transmute what is dead into fertilizer for new life and growth.

Vultures keep ecosystems healthy. They were born for that purpose.

Everything has a purpose.

So does this pivotal time in human history—though we may not fully understand it until we are on the other side of it. Or perhaps, it won’t be understood until those who come after us look back at the 2020s-2050s through the lens of retrospect.

Here we are now in the belly of the vulture that swallowed the world, in the liminal space between the old and the new. And it is most uncomfortable.

The liminality is full of creative potentiality, yet also an uncertain danger. What matters is what we do with it.

We will either consciously co-create a new world or we will be coerced into supplying our life force energy to build the new world order of the old power structure by default.

Both of those realities will likely co-exist in the world. It will make the plandemic split in society seem like more of a minor disagreement.

Please. Do the inner work if you’re ready.

Because what’s happening in our world is also happening within each of us. And what happens within the individual is mirrored in the collective.

Something is dying so something new can be born.

Stop poking a stick at what’s dying in your life.

Stop trying to revive what your soul is being asked to release.

You probably already know what that is. You’ve been circling it for a while. Perhaps feeling it in your body before your mind could find the words.

Give yourself permission to stop pretending you don’t already know.

Because you do know where you’re out of alignment. You do know what’s not working anymore. You do know what you’ve been tolerating that doesn’t feel right. You do know the difference between what’s right for you and what’s just familiar, comfortable, or expected.

Mourn it. Do the grief work on an ongoing basis so the rotting carcasses don’t remain in your gut, and instead become transmuted into the fertilizer for new life, new vision, new creativity.

You’ll need the fertilizer for planting season.

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A gentle reminder that you’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.