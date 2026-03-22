Inner Integration

Inner Integration

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Angelena's avatar
Angelena
6d

Thank you for this reminder. Wisdom starts when fear takes a backseat. I knew it in 2020 and I know it even more acutely now as we move into the real agenda. My husband is dying of cirhossis not induced by the jabs bc we refused all of them as well as all of the nonsense that went with them ie masking ,social distancing etc. I know what it's like to live in grief, I'm doing it everyday as I watch my beloved slip away ; as I treasure my memories of my daughter who died 2 days after a jab 3 years ago. I get lost in the grief sometimes but the I come out of it and get on with loving and living. Thank you for being here.

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A.
6d

Hello Meredith,

I read and enjoyed your new book. Though I usually do not post here.

In case you have not come across this information, the Globalist movement is run by the British Network that has operated out of the City of London for eons. Probably since Londinium was first founded out of the scraps of the falling Roman Empire.

This British Network includes the City of London financial district, the think-tank known as Chatham House, the Rhodes Trust (Rhodes Scholars), the Tavistock Institute (psychological warfare), the London School of Economics, and several colleges at Oxford/Cambridge. Harvard in the US is the American equivalent. Also the NYT and Washington Post. Trilateral Commission too. Many other institutions. WEF is under the British Network, as is the Bilderberg Group.

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