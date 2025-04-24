A couple weeks ago I finished revising my next book and sent it to the publisher to start the editing process. It was an enormous labor of love that I can’t wait to share with you!

Becoming Whole: How to Prevent the Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships will help you navigate this pivotal time in human history so you can unsubscribe from abuse, empower yourself, and thrive.

Becoming Whole is an essential holistic guide for understanding how a psychological, neurological, and spiritual state of captivity was induced during COVID in order to carry out the crimes against humanity.

The same astounding escalation happens to abuse targets in relationships, families, workplaces, and other social systems.

Abuse doesn’t start where it ends. And it’s always framed as for your own good.

Becoming Whole is an exploration of where we are now and where we will go, both as individuals and as a society, if we don’t recognize these patterns and make new choices.

The book also explores how the global crises are actually a blessing in disguise as the collective trauma is inviting us to heal our personal and ancestral trauma so we can create a new world that’s more aligned with our evolving human consciousness.

I’m super excited to announce that the Inner Integration Podcast is returning in 2025 with Season 2 and I need your help!

This new season of the podcast will help you evolve and thrive beyond generational trauma and the existential pressure of the 2020s so you can build resilience, restore wholeness and transform your wounds into a legacy of light.

I want to help you empower yourself and liberate your soul so you can step into your higher potential and live your divine mission.

If you have 5-10 minutes to take the survey, you can help me create content that helps people like you bridge the gap between trauma and purpose.

You can submit it anonymously OR you can enter your contact info if you want the opportunity to be invited to participate in Season 2 of the Inner Integration Podcast.

Thank you!