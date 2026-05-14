Mapping the Core Wound Beneath Your Trauma Adaptations | Season 2 Ep. 25

In this episode, you’ll be guided into a deeper exploration of the core wound by using a recent trigger as the doorway. Rather than trying to identify the wound directly, you’ll explore how to map the architecture around it: the adaptations, body sensations and feeling, worldviews, vows, and identity agreement underneath the reaction.

This episode offers a compassionate self-inquiry process for discerning what is truly essence and what was formed as protection.

As the old coping mechanisms grow louder with the increasing instability in our world, this work invites you to begin transforming triggers into medicine, presence, and deeper inner coherence.

In the last few episodes, we’ve been conceptually mapping the core wound and its architecture. We explored scarcity, inherited patterns, and transmission.

Today we’re continuing our exploration of the core wound. And now we are going to slow down and shift out of the conceptual lens to listen more deeply.

This is an opportunity to create a more complete inner map of your core wound by noticing the architecture built around it. Because the ancestral agreement underneath the wound isn’t loud. It doesn’t announce itself as a belief. It often just feels like normality.

I didn’t jump straight into this depth because when you’re carrying a lot of unresolved trauma, it feels safer first to get a conceptual perspective of the map before really connecting with how it lives in your body and in your life.

I introduced little embodiment invitations along the way as we’ve been exploring the terrain of the core wound. And today, you’ll have the opportunity, if you want, to go deeper.

Some years ago, I was trying to identify my core wound by looking directly for the wound. But what I found was that the wound is usually the least visible part. It’s too close to the self.

It feels like the truth. It feels like identity. It feels like, “This is just who I am.” But it’s not.

So today, we’re not going straight for the wound. We’re going to start by identifying what you can actually see: the adaptation.

The adaptation isn’t who you are. It’s how you learned to stay safe.

It’s the behavior. The coping strategy. The thing you do when your system feels unsafe. The way you control, collapse, perform, disappear, explain, please, rescue, rebel, numb, fix, or become useful.

The adaptation is the doorway because it’s the part of the wound-pattern that moves out into the world. It’s the part other people can see. It’s the part we usually mistake for our personality and others’ personality.

“I’m just independent.”

“I’m just responsible.”

“I’m just intense.”

“I’m just easygoing.”

“I’m just private.”

“I’m just a perfectionist.”

“I’m just the helper.”

“I’m just the peace keeper.”

And sometimes that may be partly true. But much of what we call personality is really protection. It’s what we learned to become so we could survive and feel safe.

So I’m going to guide you to recognize and name your adaptations. Not to shame the adaptation. Not to judge the reaction. Not to make yourself wrong. But to perhaps finally understand what the reaction has been protecting.

Underneath the adaptation, there’s usually a worldview. Underneath the worldview, there is a vow. Underneath the vow, there is a body memory, an energetic and emotional packet.

And underneath all of that architecture, there’s an identity wound—the ancestral agreement—that says something like:

“I’m not enough.”

“I’m unwanted.”

“I’m unlovable.”

“I’m powerless.”

“I’m too much.”

“I don’t matter.”

“I don’t exist.”

That sentence is not who you are. It’s the distortion that formed around pain to contain it.

It was inherited. And today, we are going to begin mapping that distortion with honesty, tenderness, and self-responsibility.

This episode isn’t about fixing yourself. It’s about observing the architecture of your core wound with compassion and curiosity, and then mapping your core wound through a recent trigger that happened in your life.

We’re listening more deeply for the agreement underneath the architecture that has been the theme song playing in the background of your entire life. It’s the organizing principle of your reality.

Using the Trigger as the Doorway

In the last episode, we established triggers as a bifurcation point: a moment where we either repeat the same patterns and the past propagates itself forward, or we become conscious of the pattern and transmute it into a new transmission of medicine instead of the wound.

Today, we’re going to use one recent trigger as the doorway into the inner architecture of the wound.

We’re not trying to manufacture a trigger or overwhelm your system. We’re simply choosing a recent moment that still carries enough charge to help you see the pattern clearly. Bringing that moment to mind is going to activate that packet of energy and emotion in your body so you can bring more light of your consciousness into the depths where it’s hiding.

For that reason, I know a lot of people listen to podcasts while driving. This episode, however, is not one I recommend you listen to while driving. Set this aside for your quiet time in self-reflection when you have a safe and private space to really explore it fully.

I highly recommend you journal this, with pen and paper so you can connect with your body and subconscious. Then you can transfer it to a digital file later if you want.

And I want to make a calling to self-responsibility. If this brings up acute despair or more activation than you can safely hold, pause the episode and reach out to a trusted person, a loved one, or a qualified professional.

And if you don’t want to connect with your body and the feeling you’ve probably been trying to avoid your entire life—the one that’s been governing your entire life—then don’t do this work. Avoidance can feel like safety. And if you don’t want to go there, you can stay where you are and not move forward into this episode.

This deeper inner work is not meant to be forced and you don’t have to do it alone.

We’re not trying to overwhelm the system. But we are allowing enough activation to notice the pattern.

A completely abstract self-inquiry usually stays in the mind. And the mind will rely on defense mechanisms like rationalization, explaining, and intellectualization, that will keep you disconnected from really feeling what is surfacing.

That’s why we are exploring a recent trigger that brings the pattern alive enough that you can see where it lives in the body, how it interprets reality, and what it does to feel safe.

So a gentle reminder here is that we’re not trying to force answers. We’re not trying to have it all figured out.

We are listening more deeply.

The core wound work we are doing isn’t about blaming yourself or your lineage. It’s not about romanticizing the pain either. It’s about recognizing the old agreement, vows, and adaptations with enough love and clarity that the old architecture no longer has to govern the field, your identity, and your entire life experience.

Your core wound isn’t only your root pain. It’s also the agreement you inherited. And its architecture is what was built around the pain in order to survive, to feel safe, to belong in your family, to be loyal to your lineage, and to propagate that pattern forward as a way of staying connected to your roots.

Here’s the mission, if you choose to accept it.

Think of one moment recently when your reaction felt bigger than the situation. It’s not necessarily something traumatic. It could actually be something quite small. Yet something charged enough that you noticed the activation.

Something happened, and you got upset. It bothered you. Bring that to mind.

What happened?

Just the facts for now. This happened, then that happened. Someone said or did this. Then I said or did that.

What did you instantly want to do to feel safe?

ie: Fight/attack, withdraw/disappear, control, prove, perform, collapse/shut down, over-explain, become useful and needed, numb, fix, rescue, rebel, overwork, intellectualize, become invisible, become untouchable, become impressive.

That behavior is the adaptation. It’s the protective response that comes online when the wound is touched. Don’t judge it and don’t embellish it either. Just notice it honestly.

Was there a secondary reaction?

Think of it like a one-two punch. Maybe the moment it happened, you froze, and later you wanted to fight—either another person or yourself in your self-talk. Or maybe in the moment you fought, then later you collapsed and couldn’t get out of bed for hours or days. There’s usually a primary and then a secondary reaction. See if you can notice yours.

What sensations was the adaptive behavior trying to keep you from feeling?

It’s okay if you don’t remember. Bringing the trigger to mind again will activate that same packet of energy/emotion in your body.

Close your eyes. Think of the trigger experience. Now notice any sensations or particular body parts where there’s tension, contraction, bracing, aching, heaviness, heat, cold, acceleration, collapse, rage, tears… Let yourself really name the sensations. Keep bringing your breath and awareness into your body to feel those.

What feeling lives underneath these sensations?

Not just the anger on top. Not the intellectual explanation. What is more vulnerable underneath all of that? It could be shame, helplessness, rejection, regret, abandonment, sorrow, emptiness, terror, agony, loneliness… Let yourself really name the feeling.

You might notice that part of you wants to run away from this by intellectualizing it or going back to the story of what happened and blaming the other person or self-blaming yourself. When you catch your mind doing that, bring yourself back to body, to the sensations, to the feeling and just be present with it.

Imagine as if you were being present with your kid who is upset or suffering. You’re not trying to fix it. You’re just being present with them.

You don’t have to stay there, but this is key information for moving forward through the process.

If this pattern could speak, what would it say?

This starts to uncover the story you made up about what happened and what it meant about life, other people, and yourself. It’s what you decided was true, whether it’s actually true or not.

This is going to uncover some worldviews. This is how the wound interprets reality.

You’re probably going to hear blame or self-pity and it might give cringe when you hear it. That’s okay. Maybe that means you’re ready to outgrow it.

The more honest you are, the more helpful it will be for your process. A little honesty gets you a little breakthrough. More honesty gets you a bigger breakthrough. And again, the purpose isn’t to judge yourself but simply to notice it with honesty.

If you feel stuck on this part, here are some prompts to help you connect with that inner storytelling voice that wants to be heard. Once you hear it, you’ll probably notice that it was always there playing in the background. Maybe you just didn’t pay attention before.

“See, I’m always/never…”

ie: “I’m always too much. I’m never enough. I’m never chosen. I’m always left out.”

“This proves I’m…”

ie: “This proves I’m worthless. This proves I’m not good enough. This proves I’m unloveable. This proves I’m bad.”

“No one ever…”

ie: “No one ever cares about me. No one ever sees me. No one ever understands me. No one ever protects me.”

“I can never…”

ie: “I can never get it right. I can never do enough. I can never make them happy. I can never trust support.”

“People always…”

ie: People always leave. People always hurt me. People always betray me. People always overlook me.

“It’s not safe to…”

ie: “It’s not safe to be seen. It’s not safe to trust people. It’s not safe to fall in love. It’s not safe to ask for support.”

Yours doesn’t have to fit in these prompts. But you can let those prompts help you expand the story you told yourself about what happened, what you decided was true.

Spend some time here. Really write these out. Don’t just settle for one. There’s probably quite a bunch here. This is where you’re really going to see the connection between your your adaptations (your reaction) and your worldviews.

What did you promise yourself so you would never feel that again?

This is going to help you find the vows beneath the adaptation and the story. These are the decisions made to avoid feeling the wound again.

I will never need anyone.

I will never be trapped again.

I will never be weak.

I will never let anyone control me.

I will never become my mother/father.

I will never be vulnerable enough to be abandoned.

I will always be the strong one.

I will stay alone forever so I don’t let someone else hurt me.

If all of the above (everything you’ve identified in this self-reflection) had an identity sentence, what would it say about how you feel about yourself?

ie: “I am… I am not… I don’t…”

“I’m not good enough.”

“I’m unwanted.”

“I’m unloveable.”

“I’m too much.”

“I’m powerless.”

“I’m bad.”

“I don’t matter.”

“I don’t exist.”

That sentence may be the core wound and ancestral agreement or very close to it. That’s what’s inherited through the lineage. It’s the root identity distortion. It’s the pattern that’s looping generationally.

If you’re not getting more clarity yet, look at what you wrote for the prior questions. Contemplate it. Reflect on it. And listen for it without forcing it.

Maybe it doesn’t come immediately. Maybe while you’re cleaning, doing dishes, or brushing your teeth you suddenly have an insight. Or maybe the next time you get triggered, a new light of self-awareness breaks through the veil and you can witness the process instead of being entangled in it.

Can you see how this process is moving across the map:

triggering event → adaptation (primary + secondary) → body sensation/feeling → worldview → vow → wound/inherited identity agreement

There’s another layer beneath this where we could begin tracing the pattern back to the younger self by asking, “When was the first time I felt this?” That’s a powerful doorway into inner child integration, and it’s a key part of the deeper work I do with people.

But I don’t want to open that box too quickly here because that’s tender territory. That level of work deserves more space, more containment, and more support. This episode is about mapping the architecture, not forcing the full excavation. Let the map be enough for today (or however long it takes to reveal this for yourself).

In another episode, we are going to explore how your core wound connects with the ancestral field. The work you are doing here is laying the groundwork for that expansion.

Discerning What’s Really You… and What’s Not

Take your time with the self-reflection process as you start mapping more of the architecture of your core wound. You can keep coming back to this any time you are triggered. And I highly recommend you do.

Each event will have its own nuances and details, but over time you’ll start to see the underlying patterns revealing themselves. There’s a certain geometry to your architecture.

Remember the ancestral agreement is the inherited identity wound at the root. That’s the least visible part.

The wound is often too close to the self to identify immediately. The adaptation is easier to see because it moves out into the world. It’s what you do when the wound gets touched.

This is why we often confuse adaptation with identity. We tell ourselves something is wrong with us, then try to heal the behavior instead of listening for the wound beneath it.

Much of what we think of as “that’s just how I am” may actually be how we learned to stay safe.

“I’m just independent” might be: I learned not to need anyone because I can’t count on anyone. The hyperindependence might have protected you from disappointment.

“I’m just easygoing” might be: I learned not to have needs because no one cares about my needs. The low expectations and accommodations might have protected you from loneliness and devastation.

“I’m just intense” might be: I learned to stay activated so I would be strong. The intensity might have protected you from helplessness.

“I’m just private” might be: I learned visibility and being seen was dangerous. The hiding might have protected you from being punished, condemned, or attacked.

“I’m just a perfectionist” might be: I learned that mistakes threatened belonging and acceptance. The perfectionism might have protected you from shame.

“I’m just the helper” might be: I learned usefulness was the safest way to earn love. The overdoing might have protected you from abandonment.

“I’m just a peace-maker might be: I learned that keeping the peace made me feel safe when I was scared of things falling apart. The peace-making might have protected you from the chaos.

Healing is about finding out which parts are just old protection adaptations, still trying to keep you safe and keep the wound from being touched. Remember last episode we talked about how the wound is also trying to survive.

The more layers of energetic distortion and emotional residue you clear, the more you start to see your medicine and essence emerging.

This is the process of becoming you.

Why It Matters

This personal work is also generational and collective.

As the structures we’ve relied on—internally and externally—continue to shift, the pressure is revealing what our old coping mechanisms can no longer reach.

The old ways are getting louder before they loosen.

The over-functioning. The control. The isolation. The emotional bracing. The restless grasping for the phone or tablet. The self-soothing that brings temporary relief but never reaches the root. The bypassing that names the pattern but doesn’t transform the body’s agreement with it.

And I think many of you can feel that unsettling current under the surface now. You might even be consciously noticing this in your own life.

The strategies that once helped you hold everything together so you can keep functioning are now creating more exhaustion.

The control that once made you feel safe might now be making your world feel smaller. The independence that once protected you might now feel isolating. The strength that once carried you might now feel like a role you’re tired of performing.

And this is often why people are feeling so confused now.

Maybe you’re thinking, “Why am I struggling now? I’ve done so much work. I understand my patterns. I know better than this. But I keep reacting like this.”

Why is that? Because understanding the pattern isn’t the same as transforming the architecture underneath it.

Insights aren’t the same as integration.

That’s why so many people are feeling the strain right now. The old adaptations are not wrong. They helped you survive. They were intelligent at the time. But they may not be able to carry you into the life, relationships, purpose, peace, abundance, and inner authority you’re being called to embody now.

When the external pressure increases, the places inside us that are still organized around protection become louder.

We might reach for control and call it clarity or intention. We might reach for avoidance and call it peace. We might reach for self-soothing and call it healing. We might reach for bypassing and call it mindset optimization. We might keep ourselves busy, useful, impressive, or untouchable because the stillness would make us feel what the adaptation has been protecting us from feeling.

That’s why the inner root work matters.

Not because something is wrong with you. Not because you need to fix yourself. But because the trigger is showing you where an old identity pattern is still organizing your life from a place the mind alone cannot reach.

That place within you is seeking presence and integration. And that’s why you can’t get there through the mind alone.

The deeper listening happens through the body: through sensation, emotion, breath, presence, and the quiet truth underneath the story. The story is loud. The adaptation is loud. What we’re listening for is the signal beneath all the noise.

Many of us learned to leave the body because at some point, being fully present there did not feel safe. So we learned to look outside ourselves for security, certainty, validation, or control. You’re probably noticing that now more than ever.

The root work brings the listening back home.

Not all at once. Not by force. But gently, honestly, and with enough compassion that the old pattern no longer has to run your life from the shadows.

Who am I when I am no longer organized around protection?

You may not know yet. That’s okay. The question itself invites your subconscious to start organizing itself around the revelation. And that opens a doorway to a new way of living and being.

The invitation here is to discern what is essence and what is armor. What is medicine and what is survival. What is truly you and what was formed around the wound like scar tissue.

And as those layers become clearer, you might begin to feel something underneath the old pattern. More space. More truth. More choice. More compassion. More coherence. That’s where the medicine begins to emerge.

In another episode, we’re going to take this map into the ancestral field. Later, we might also explore how this same map connects with inner child integration and early imprinting. But for today, stay with what you’ve already begun to see.

Because the core wound isn’t only personal. The identity wound is inherited. It may have moved through your family line in different forms, different personalities, distinct adaptive behaviors, and different generational cultures—while the same underlying pattern continued to repeat and loop.

Listen more deeply in your daily experiences when you get triggered. You’re learning how to feel the architecture from within.

You’re not supposed to have it all figured out today or even next week. You’re being invited to witness and participate in the unfolding of your emergence.

Notice the adaptation. Listen for the worldviews. Name the vows. Feel where it lives in the body. And gently ask what identity wound has been organizing the whole pattern.

What matters is the choice you make at the threshold of trigger to transmission.

You can collapse back into the familiar architecture of the past, and that will happen sometimes. You might find yourself seeking security in the old ways that can no longer carry you forward.

Or you can stay present through the discomfort of change long enough for something more true to emerge.

This is where your personal story, your lineage, and this pivotal time in human history meet.

What ends with you?

And what medicine can begin because of that?

You are not the adaptation. You are the one who can become conscious of the old pattern so something new can emerge.

You are not the wound. You are the medicine.

☕️Would you like to join me for a coffee and chat this Saturday, May 16th at 11am Eastern USA / 8am Pacific USA?

You can register in advance here.

This isn’t a class. It’s not coaching. I’m not selling anything. We’re just having a coffee and a chat together. There’s gonna be a topic... whatever comes to me that morning and we’ll stay within the topic. It’ll be something relevant.

Please register in advance, and add it to your calendar with the link so you can join us.

It’s not going to be recorded. It’s not going to be posted anywhere. So if you miss it, you miss it. There may be more in the future if you can’t make it. I might explore different days and times because obviously I can’t accommodate everyone’s schedule and timezone.

There’s no entry fee. Just come if you’d like to. Maybe you’ll get to meet some awesome people. Maybe something someone shares will inspire you. Maybe you feel a little more connected with other people doing inner work during this unsettling time in the world.

I know a lot of people are struggling with overwhelm, stress and other symptoms.

That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that I use and you can use to get relief so you can function or sleep.

It’s called the VIBE.

This device is affordable and easy to use. You don’t have to know anything about technology to use it. It’s literally just the click of a few buttons. You turn it on, and skip through the menu for the program you need. Press play. And let it do the work for you.

What I love the most about it, is it works. And it puts sovereign wellness back in the hands of the people. One of my friends who struggles with a lot of debilitating symptoms and constant doctor visits told me this was the best $300 she ever spent.

This little pocket device uses frequencies to relieve symptoms like anxiety, inflammation, neck pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, irritability, depression, brain fog, insomnia, heart issues and more. You can use it on your dogs, cats, and horses too.

It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, check out the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it. That’s where you’ll find out more about how it works.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

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A gentle reminder that you’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.