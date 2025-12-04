Stepping into Authenticity | Season 2 Ep. 14

This is the story arc of “Ella” and her journey of realigning with herself, stepping into authenticity, expressing herself more freely, and offering these new upgraded codes to her lineage.



If you’ve ever wished you could feel safer to express yourself more and step into your authenticity, this episode will speak to your heart.



This is an opportunity to witness what it’s like to transform old programming, both personal and ancestral, then opening to new possibilities free from the old limitations.



These 2 sessions took place over the course of 2 months, including our discovery call and reflection call at the beginning and end.



This episode is an invitation to witness the shifts that took place within Ella, in her marriage and home, in her extended family and in the beautiful synchronistic experiences happening around her as she steps into authenticity and turning toward the ease and flow of life.



I love how Ella expresses her knowing that doing this work is more important now than ever with the shifts happening in our world.

BECOMING WHOLE: How to Prevent Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships

“The book everyone needs to stay free. It is an absolute masterpiece. As one of the other reviewers wrote, this is essential reading, a book that, in a just world, would be part of every school curriculum.” ~Doc Malik

Check out Becoming Whole by Meredith Miller in print, Kindle or audiobook format.

You can get access to the Daily Embodiment guided meditation here to help you learn how to presence the sensations and feelings in your body, which is the first step to healing and integration. This is where the inner work begins.

✨ To go deeper, visit: https://www.innerintegration.com

💎 Work 1:1 with Meredith: https://www.innerintegration.com/coaching

💌 Leave an audio or written message for Meredith here: https://castfeedback.com/674e0c0bdba7ce98fbcfe35a

✅ Subscribe to the Inner Integration podcast on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

If you need relief because you’re overwhelmed with symptoms, which are draining your energy and robbing your quality of life, you can get your VIBE here.*

Everything is frequency, and frequency is the future of medicine.

The VIBE* is non-invasive, empowering and supports your medical sovereignty. You can use it on horses, cats and dogs too. It ships internationally from USA.

This technology has a 98% success rate with the symptoms of PTSD. It can help you self-regulate, do maintenance and alleviate your symptoms (triage) so you have more energy to do inner work (evolution) and create the life you love.

There are 59 different protocols to select from, for physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, enhancing cognitive function and spiritual growth.

I interviewed the rocket scientist who developed this affordable and effective pocket device. You can listen to the interview here and I also share my experience with it. I used it on my dog after she had a major digestive issue from drinking water at the dog fountain. She was almost entirely better the morning after using the 36-minute general inflammation protocol with the VIBE. And the day after she was back to normal.

Information on this page is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease. Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

*This is an affiliate link and I may earn a commission from your purchase.