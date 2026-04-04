As the global system of captivity escalates, more people are defining themselves as dissidents. They’re taking a stand against the system. Against corruption. Against coercion. Against what’s broken.

And on the surface, that makes sense. Because something is wrong.

But here’s the more uncomfortable truth: When your identity is built in opposition to a system, you are still entangled with that system—whether that’s your family, a group, or the larger structures organizing the world around you.

To be a dissident means you’re oriented around the system. You still have a role in it. You’re defined by it and your stance against it. You’re still deriving meaning and identity in relation to it.

That means your existence as a dissident depends on the existence of the system. And that creates a deep inner conflict.

Because that system is collapsing. It’s dying. And death can’t be fixed. Our attempts to fix what’s dying are often coping mechanisms. A way around grief when the grief is too big to feel.

The old world is dying and so is the version of you who adapted to survive in it. This is where the deeper grief is hiding.

You can’t fully let something die if your identity depends on resisting it.

Most of what we think of as our personality is really just layers of trauma adaptations, both learned and inherited. And these are collapsing now in the post-2020 acceleration because they will no longer serve us if we want the capacity to live differently.

So the grief being avoided isn’t only about the collapse of the external system. It’s also about the collapse of the identity that formed in relationship to it.

It’s easy to get stuck in a loop engaging with it, fighting it, exposing it—and calling that freedom.

There’s a subtle paradox here: The system doesn’t only persist because people believe in it and obey it. It also persists because people are against it.

Both are forms of participation. One is compliance. The other is reaction. Both are subconscious automations. Neither is conscious creation.

So the real question becomes even more uncomfortable: If the system you’ve been resisting is actually dying… then who are you without it?

Without something to push against.

Without something to defeat.

Without something to define yourself in contrast to.

Because that identity—the dissident, the one who sees through it and opposes it—can become another way of staying anchored to what’s already dissolving.

This doesn’t mean ignoring what’s wrong. And it doesn’t mean complying either.

It’s more nuanced. It means seeing where your energy is still feeding it… even through resistance. The invitation is to disengage from the need to orient around it at all.

Because what’s emerging next—if we want to live in a different world than one being engineered through control, surveillance, extraction, and coercion—won’t be built by those still defined by the old system, whether they’re for it or against it.

It will come through those who are no longer organized by it.

So the question isn’t: “How do I fight the system better?”

It’s more disorienting than that.

It’s: “What remains of me… when I’m no longer defined by what I oppose?”

If you’re one of the people looking around and wondering why nothing has felt the same since 2020, and what you can do about it now, this book is for you.

Becoming Whole is for those who want to break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the psychological and spiritual warfare happening in our world.

This book will guide you on a journey beyond the powerlessness of victimhood and the defensiveness of survival… into the realm of integration, evolving, and Becoming Whole.

“The book everyone needs to stay free.

It’s a work of art and a masterpiece.”

Doc Malik Podcast