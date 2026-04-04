Inner Integration

Inner Integration

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Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
14h

Meredith, you might find it enlightening to read Buddhist teacher Joan Halifax's 2018 book, Standing at the Edge. She discusses at length how activism can actually become a subtle form of addiction. The results are often the same: burnout, despair and a sense of hopelessness while activists continually throw themselves at the barricades. Not saying we shouldn't stand for what's right, but making a career of activism—so common these days—can turn into its own shadow, as we saw with the Antifa riots.

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Phil Messina's avatar
Phil Messina
2d

Well, I don't want to get stuck in a "dissident trap". I want to oppose systems of oppression, but I don't want to be 'entangled with a dying system.'

As a dissident (since my teenage years in the late 1990s) and a student of your work, Meredith Miller (since circa 2017), I'm looking forward to reading your book, Becoming Whole.

So, it's now on my reading list.

The process of inner integration has helped my life get better, including relationships and economically. This is increasingly affording me more free time and resources to invest in civic engagement, political engagement, and community engagement.

But I still have a ways to go, as I continue learning my trade and building a new career, after numerous detours and dead-end jobs.

As a youth, always being broke and angry about "the system" and racism and other social ills, I slowly learned one cannot be an effective activist or dissident, if one is struggling to make ends meet or pay the bills.

We knew Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, Fred Hampton, Che Guevara, Dr. Karl Marx, Dr. Noam Chomsky (the 20th-century version), and other freedom fighters, theorists, and economists were on to something, opposing wars, militarism, and systems of oppression.

Dr. King identified three evils of society: "the sickness of racism, excessive materialism, and militarism". As Dr. King's worldview evolved, he wrote in a 1952 love letter to his future wife Coretta Scott, about his view of the USA's economic system, which perpetuates great poverty and suffering. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote, "I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic", concluding that "capitalism has outlived its usefulness."

Similarly, about a century earlier, Dr. Karl Marx had also concluded that the dynamics of capital perpetuate exploitation of labor and class warfare waged from above by a minority of power elites against the majority of the working-class population.

Historically, in pre-capitalist times, social hierarchies allowed brutal domination, slavery, serfdom, colonialism, and all manner of subjugation. In post-industrial capitalist times, the concentration of wealth and power in few hands is in constant opposition to the people's hopes for a democratic society. The power elite in society undermine democratic structures and persistently degrade the working conditions of labor, lower or stagnate wages, lower or cut benefits and so on.

And these capitalist power structures gave rise to the 2020 plandemic madness and the sordid union between organized crime and intelligence agencies, which gave rise to depraved child traffickers and blackmail agents, like Larry King (the former banker and politician from Omaha, Nebraska) and Jeffrey Epstein.

Read: The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal by Nick Bryant (2012, Trine Day publishing)

Read: One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, Volumes 1 & 2 by Whitney Webb (2022, Trine Day publishing)

Read: The Power Elite by C. Wright Mills (1956, Oxford University Press)

So, we recognize problems in our society and world, power structures, which threaten to eliminate all hopes for a democratic society by imposing authoritarianism or inverted totalitarianism, as Prof. Sheldon S. Wolin called it.

Read: Democracy Incorporated: Managed Democracy and the Specter of Inverted Totalitarianism by Prof. Sheldon S. Wolin (2010, Princeton University Press)

And I agree with most of your perspectives and writings, Meredith Miller.

You wrote:

"It’s easy to get stuck in a loop engaging with [the external system], fighting it, exposing it—and calling that freedom.

"There’s a subtle paradox here: The system doesn’t only persist because people believe in it and obey it. It also persists because people are against it.

"Both are forms of participation. One is compliance. The other is reaction. Both are subconscious automations. Neither is conscious creation."

However, as we've learned from dealing with narcissistic abusers, we know we must respond, not react.

This is what our predecessors, like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Dr. Karl Marx, were doing---responding, not reacting. And, in so doing, we move from subconscious automations to conscious creation and liberation.

But we must engage with the external systems of oppression, whether in our homes, communities, or society at large.

It's a good question to ask, as you do, who are we without the identity of dissidents?

Although, I do maintain we must continue to find ways to fight the system better, more effectively.

And this is why I hope your book, Becoming Whole, can help people do so.

Another important scholar, relevant to this discussion, is Prof. John Vervaeke. In his 50-video lecture series, Awakening From The Meaning Crisis, and related writings and presentations, he argues that we must also contend with our internal systems.

As Prof. Vervaeke said in the 2019 trailer for Awakening From The Meaning Crisis:

"We are in the midst of a mental health crisis. There are increases in anxiety disorders, depression, despair, suicide rates are going up in North America, parts of Europe, other parts of the world. And that mental health crisis is itself due to and engaged with crises in the environment and the political system. And those, in turn, are enmeshed within a deeper cultural historical crisis. I call it the meaning crisis.

"So, the meaning crisis expresses itself---and many people are giving voice to this in many different ways---as this increasing sense of bullshit. Bullshit is on the increase. It's more and more pervasive throughout our lives. And there's this sense of drowning in this old ocean of bullshit. And we have to understand: Why is this the case? And what can we do about it?

"So, today there is an increase of people feeling very disconnected from themselves, from each other, from the world, from a viable and foreseeable future."

This relates to the work of inner integration and becoming whole, individually, communally, and societally.

I see parallels in Prof. John Vervaeke's work with your work, Meredith Miller, helping people to "break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the psychological and spiritual warfare happening in our world."

And I see this as extensions of the ongoing struggle of our predecessors, who have endeavored to liberate humanity from systems of oppression.

As Prof. Vervaeke argues, "these problems are deeper than just social media problems, political problems, even economic problems. They're deeply historical, cultural, cognitive problems, and we need to [...] penetrate into them carefully and rigorously.

"Getting out of this problem is going to be tremendously difficult. It's going to require significant transformations in our cognition, our culture, our communities, and in order to move forward in such a difficult manner, we have to reach more deeply into our past to salvage the resources we can for such an amazing challenge."

Again, I look forward to reading, Becoming Whole, and to continue integrating ideas and perspectives towards human liberation.

Let's learn together.

Let's act for justice.

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