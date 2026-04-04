The Dissident Trap
How Opposition Keeps You Entangled With a Dying System
As the global system of captivity escalates, more people are defining themselves as dissidents. They’re taking a stand against the system. Against corruption. Against coercion. Against what’s broken.
And on the surface, that makes sense. Because something is wrong.
But here’s the more uncomfortable truth: When your identity is built in opposition to a system, you are still entangled with that system—whether that’s your family, a group, or the larger structures organizing the world around you.
To be a dissident means you’re oriented around the system. You still have a role in it. You’re defined by it and your stance against it. You’re still deriving meaning and identity in relation to it.
That means your existence as a dissident depends on the existence of the system. And that creates a deep inner conflict.
Because that system is collapsing. It’s dying. And death can’t be fixed. Our attempts to fix what’s dying are often coping mechanisms. A way around grief when the grief is too big to feel.
The old world is dying and so is the version of you who adapted to survive in it. This is where the deeper grief is hiding.
You can’t fully let something die if your identity depends on resisting it.
Most of what we think of as our personality is really just layers of trauma adaptations, both learned and inherited. And these are collapsing now in the post-2020 acceleration because they will no longer serve us if we want the capacity to live differently.
So the grief being avoided isn’t only about the collapse of the external system. It’s also about the collapse of the identity that formed in relationship to it.
It’s easy to get stuck in a loop engaging with it, fighting it, exposing it—and calling that freedom.
There’s a subtle paradox here: The system doesn’t only persist because people believe in it and obey it. It also persists because people are against it.
Both are forms of participation. One is compliance. The other is reaction. Both are subconscious automations. Neither is conscious creation.
So the real question becomes even more uncomfortable: If the system you’ve been resisting is actually dying… then who are you without it?
Without something to push against.
Without something to defeat.
Without something to define yourself in contrast to.
Because that identity—the dissident, the one who sees through it and opposes it—can become another way of staying anchored to what’s already dissolving.
This doesn’t mean ignoring what’s wrong. And it doesn’t mean complying either.
It’s more nuanced. It means seeing where your energy is still feeding it… even through resistance. The invitation is to disengage from the need to orient around it at all.
Because what’s emerging next—if we want to live in a different world than one being engineered through control, surveillance, extraction, and coercion—won’t be built by those still defined by the old system, whether they’re for it or against it.
It will come through those who are no longer organized by it.
So the question isn’t: “How do I fight the system better?”
It’s more disorienting than that.
It’s: “What remains of me… when I’m no longer defined by what I oppose?”
If you’re one of the people looking around and wondering why nothing has felt the same since 2020, and what you can do about it now, this book is for you.
Becoming Whole is for those who want to break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the psychological and spiritual warfare happening in our world.
This book will guide you on a journey beyond the powerlessness of victimhood and the defensiveness of survival… into the realm of integration, evolving, and Becoming Whole.
“The book everyone needs to stay free.
It’s a work of art and a masterpiece.”
Doc Malik Podcast
Meredith, you might find it enlightening to read Buddhist teacher Joan Halifax's 2018 book, Standing at the Edge. She discusses at length how activism can actually become a subtle form of addiction. The results are often the same: burnout, despair and a sense of hopelessness while activists continually throw themselves at the barricades. Not saying we shouldn't stand for what's right, but making a career of activism—so common these days—can turn into its own shadow, as we saw with the Antifa riots.
Well, I don't want to get stuck in a "dissident trap". I want to oppose systems of oppression, but I don't want to be 'entangled with a dying system.'
As a dissident (since my teenage years in the late 1990s) and a student of your work, Meredith Miller (since circa 2017), I'm looking forward to reading your book, Becoming Whole.
So, it's now on my reading list.
The process of inner integration has helped my life get better, including relationships and economically. This is increasingly affording me more free time and resources to invest in civic engagement, political engagement, and community engagement.
But I still have a ways to go, as I continue learning my trade and building a new career, after numerous detours and dead-end jobs.
As a youth, always being broke and angry about "the system" and racism and other social ills, I slowly learned one cannot be an effective activist or dissident, if one is struggling to make ends meet or pay the bills.
We knew Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, Fred Hampton, Che Guevara, Dr. Karl Marx, Dr. Noam Chomsky (the 20th-century version), and other freedom fighters, theorists, and economists were on to something, opposing wars, militarism, and systems of oppression.
Dr. King identified three evils of society: "the sickness of racism, excessive materialism, and militarism". As Dr. King's worldview evolved, he wrote in a 1952 love letter to his future wife Coretta Scott, about his view of the USA's economic system, which perpetuates great poverty and suffering. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote, "I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic", concluding that "capitalism has outlived its usefulness."
Similarly, about a century earlier, Dr. Karl Marx had also concluded that the dynamics of capital perpetuate exploitation of labor and class warfare waged from above by a minority of power elites against the majority of the working-class population.
Historically, in pre-capitalist times, social hierarchies allowed brutal domination, slavery, serfdom, colonialism, and all manner of subjugation. In post-industrial capitalist times, the concentration of wealth and power in few hands is in constant opposition to the people's hopes for a democratic society. The power elite in society undermine democratic structures and persistently degrade the working conditions of labor, lower or stagnate wages, lower or cut benefits and so on.
And these capitalist power structures gave rise to the 2020 plandemic madness and the sordid union between organized crime and intelligence agencies, which gave rise to depraved child traffickers and blackmail agents, like Larry King (the former banker and politician from Omaha, Nebraska) and Jeffrey Epstein.
Read: The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal by Nick Bryant (2012, Trine Day publishing)
Read: One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, Volumes 1 & 2 by Whitney Webb (2022, Trine Day publishing)
Read: The Power Elite by C. Wright Mills (1956, Oxford University Press)
So, we recognize problems in our society and world, power structures, which threaten to eliminate all hopes for a democratic society by imposing authoritarianism or inverted totalitarianism, as Prof. Sheldon S. Wolin called it.
Read: Democracy Incorporated: Managed Democracy and the Specter of Inverted Totalitarianism by Prof. Sheldon S. Wolin (2010, Princeton University Press)
And I agree with most of your perspectives and writings, Meredith Miller.
You wrote:
"It’s easy to get stuck in a loop engaging with [the external system], fighting it, exposing it—and calling that freedom.
"There’s a subtle paradox here: The system doesn’t only persist because people believe in it and obey it. It also persists because people are against it.
"Both are forms of participation. One is compliance. The other is reaction. Both are subconscious automations. Neither is conscious creation."
However, as we've learned from dealing with narcissistic abusers, we know we must respond, not react.
This is what our predecessors, like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Dr. Karl Marx, were doing---responding, not reacting. And, in so doing, we move from subconscious automations to conscious creation and liberation.
But we must engage with the external systems of oppression, whether in our homes, communities, or society at large.
It's a good question to ask, as you do, who are we without the identity of dissidents?
Although, I do maintain we must continue to find ways to fight the system better, more effectively.
And this is why I hope your book, Becoming Whole, can help people do so.
Another important scholar, relevant to this discussion, is Prof. John Vervaeke. In his 50-video lecture series, Awakening From The Meaning Crisis, and related writings and presentations, he argues that we must also contend with our internal systems.
As Prof. Vervaeke said in the 2019 trailer for Awakening From The Meaning Crisis:
"We are in the midst of a mental health crisis. There are increases in anxiety disorders, depression, despair, suicide rates are going up in North America, parts of Europe, other parts of the world. And that mental health crisis is itself due to and engaged with crises in the environment and the political system. And those, in turn, are enmeshed within a deeper cultural historical crisis. I call it the meaning crisis.
"So, the meaning crisis expresses itself---and many people are giving voice to this in many different ways---as this increasing sense of bullshit. Bullshit is on the increase. It's more and more pervasive throughout our lives. And there's this sense of drowning in this old ocean of bullshit. And we have to understand: Why is this the case? And what can we do about it?
"So, today there is an increase of people feeling very disconnected from themselves, from each other, from the world, from a viable and foreseeable future."
This relates to the work of inner integration and becoming whole, individually, communally, and societally.
I see parallels in Prof. John Vervaeke's work with your work, Meredith Miller, helping people to "break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the psychological and spiritual warfare happening in our world."
And I see this as extensions of the ongoing struggle of our predecessors, who have endeavored to liberate humanity from systems of oppression.
As Prof. Vervaeke argues, "these problems are deeper than just social media problems, political problems, even economic problems. They're deeply historical, cultural, cognitive problems, and we need to [...] penetrate into them carefully and rigorously.
"Getting out of this problem is going to be tremendously difficult. It's going to require significant transformations in our cognition, our culture, our communities, and in order to move forward in such a difficult manner, we have to reach more deeply into our past to salvage the resources we can for such an amazing challenge."
Again, I look forward to reading, Becoming Whole, and to continue integrating ideas and perspectives towards human liberation.
Let's learn together.
Let's act for justice.