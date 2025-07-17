The Loneliness of the Ones Who Go First

Have you always felt like you didn’t belong? In this episode, we will explore the deeper purpose of loneliness as part of the cycle-breaker’s journey. From childhood wounds to ancestral imprints and the evolutionary purpose of loneliness, discover how solitude isn’t a punishment—it’s preparation. It’s possible to alchemize your loneliness into clarity, connection, and coherence.

Loneliness is not a punishment—it’s the existential pressure that invites you to remember who you really are.

There is a kind of soul who arrives early—not in terms of linear time, but by the frequency of truth that’s carried.

These are the ones who feel the fracture before it’s spoken, who sense the shift before it’s seen. They walk through fire before others see the smoke, and they rise from ashes before the world admits it’s burning.

These are the ones who go first.

Not because they necessarily wanted to, but because they were called.

Not because they’re better than others—but because they remember.

And in their remembering, they become the bridge between what has been and what could be.

If that’s you, you’ve probably felt it for a long time now… like you didn’t quite belong. You know you came here with something to offer—but no one around you could see it, or understand it. Maybe not even you.

And maybe still now, whether you are alone or you're surrounded by people…yet you feel deeply alone.

If this sounds familiar—this episode is for you.

…

One of the core tenets I teach is: Your trauma was your immersion training for your purpose.

What if you could shift your perspective to help you connect those two points in space?

Unfortunately, most people assume the antidote to loneliness is to have people around. That assumption leads to looking externally for the answer to their problem, or to alleviate the pain they feel.

It’s true that external things and people can temporarily alleviate the pain and emptiness, but it doesn’t last. And when we enter into agreements from a place of pain and lack, we usually exit with the same resonance, amplified.

Of course it’s true that we are mammals, a species that relies on connection for homeostasis and survival. Yet the key isn’t just to surround yourself with others who simply fill the space and distract you from the pain.

It’s about choosing people wisely, with discernment, and when those kinds of people aren’t there yet, to choose solitude wisely. It has something to teach you.

Maybe all your life you felt like something was wrong with you for feeling lonely and sad, like you didn’t belong because everyone else around you seemed to be doing just fine.

Yet maybe what you didn’t notice is that those who fit into the mold of “normal” in that system don’t actually look deeper than the surface. They don’t sense what you do.

There’s nothing wrong with you.

There’s nothing wrong with them either.

They’re having the experience of their soul path, too.

But I know it can make you feel like you’re the weird one who isn’t resonating with the majority or satisfied with the status quo in your family, community or the world.

You might’ve internalized a lot of spoken or unspoken judgment about that.

So keep in mind:

The very thing that made you feel different is the gift you came here to embody.

It’s not the trauma, but what it taught you.

And yes—it requires solitude to be fully remembered.

This is why you feel the dissonance when you’re in a field dominated by the hive mind.

The solitude is meant to invite you to step away so you can hear your own tone.

You’re not meant to stay isolated.

But you can use your solitude wisely—to reclaim the truth of who you are, to step into true coherence, so you can magnetize aligned connections. Not from bonding over trauma, rebellion or defensiveness, but from truth and the essence of who you are.

This wound of loneliness is not a detour—it is the existential pressure that invites you toward coherence.

The fracture forms the entry point for remembrance.

As Rumi said, “The wound is where the light enters you.”

Yet we usually try to suppress, escape and fill the void of our core wound for decades. But nothing external can fix it.

The only way to heal it is through awareness. Presence. Truth. Integration.

Then a new imprint can be created, replacing the old one. But we can’t just skip ahead to the new imprint.

First we need to identify, name, honor and release what was never ours to carry, then extract the gifts. We don’t just reject and throw everything away.

There’s medicine in the wound.

There’s gold in the past.

What’s the feeling that’s followed you in the background your whole life?

Have you noticed it? It probably got triggered during COVID.

Psychologist Terry Real says, “You don’t see the wound. You see the adaptation.” He means what we see are the behaviors—and I would add, the body and all its issues. Hidden beneath the surface of the behavior and the body, is the imprint of the wound.

You won’t notice it when you’re busy.

But in the quiet, still moments alone, that’s when you can feel it. When you turn off the TV, computer, tablet, phone. Completely unplugged.

When you just sit with yourself to be present. Without looking for anyone or anything else to fill the space.

This is in fact why most people stay busy or distracted by their devices.

It’s normal that we don’t want to feel it. But we have to be present with it in order to transmute it.

Loneliness is not the absence of love—it’s the absence of noise, the thinning of the veil where only what is true remains.

So your soul can hear the signal.

After decades of increasing technological advancements and disconnection in the Digital Age, we entered the Plandemic of Disconnection in the 2020s—and this is the one that will be remembered for generations.

Our world appears more connected than ever, yet we are more emotionally distant and defensive than ever before in human history.

While many bury their faces in their devices, there are those who are looking around wondering why more people don’t look up to see what’s happening. It’s like being in a dream where you’re the only lucid one.

But much like our own traumas, none of this is random. It’s all part of a larger initiation. The pain has a higher purpose.



Not because we deserved it.

Not as punishment.

Not because the crimes against humanity were okay.

But because our trauma is our immersion training for what we came here to do.

It is the trauma that contains our encoded purpose, divine aim, harmonic design, our reason for being.

While I am concerned that the human race is rapidly losing its ability to connect, neurologically, psychologically, energetically, spiritually, with one another as well as with nature and the Creator of All That Is… perhaps one day in retrospect it will become crystal clear why all of this happened in order to invite us to evolve.

The gift of loneliness is the inner silence. Yet most of us run from that silence.

This is the reason there’s a loneliness epidemic in the world. It’s an evolutionary calling.

