The Morphic Rupture of 2020 | Season 2 Ep. 8

In this powerful follow-up to “Exiled Grief,” Meredith explores the morphic rupture of 2020 as more than a global crisis—it was an ancestral awakening. Through personal story and collective insight, she reveals how the chaos cracked open time itself, surfacing buried grief, soul memory, and long-forgotten wounds carried through bloodlines. This episode invites listeners into the deeper intelligence of the rupture, showing how the grief of generations became audible and accessible for healing. If you’ve felt the storm but sensed something sacred beneath it, this episode is your portal.

There Are Moments in History When the Veils Thin.

2020 was such a moment. It was a global shockwave that didn’t just disrupt systems and people’s lives—it destabilized time.

The ordinary rhythm of reality cracked. And through that rupture, something ancient poured through. We felt it as fear, confusion, outrage. But beneath these emotions was a deeper signal.

A flood of unprocessed memory and the long-held ache of exiled grief—personal, ancestral, planetary—broke through the dam of denial.

And it didn’t come gently. It came like a storm.

Grief that was once unspeakable became perceptible. Pain we couldn’t name started to echo in our bodies. Patterns we thought were personal revealed their lineage.

This is the deeper intelligence of the rupture: What was buried became audible. What was silenced began to speak. And those with ears to hear began to tune in.

What if 2020 wasn’t just an attack on humanity, but also an initiation of remembrance?

Not because the harm against humanity was justified—but because the rupture opened the field. And in that opening, we were given the opportunity to see, feel, and start to recode the inherited grief layers.

2020 was a synchronization event for exiled memory—personal, ancestral and collective.

The field of integration opened not because we were necessarily ready to face all that would surface, but because the soul of humanity was out of time.

The Moment the Field Fractured

How has your life changed since 2020?

That’s not the same question as asking, so how did your life change in the last 5 years, as if these were just any other 5 years of our lives.

2020 was a turning point. It marks a clear before and after.

But what’s odd is that when you ask people what they were doing the morning of September 11, 2001 most people will tell you, with vivid memory, exactly where they were when the news hit.

So why is 2020 different? Why do most people tell you something mundane when you ask about that year as if it were any other year?

Denial.

Abuse amnesia.

The post-traumatic burial of memory.

For most people, it was buried. But it wasn’t given a funeral, a ritual, a ceremony, or an acknowledgment.

In Episode 7, I shared my experience of attending the funeral in August 2020, where the vultures were flying in a circle around the sun, and I understood it was time to mourn the pre-2020 world because it was never coming back.

Where were you when the world locked down?

When the world locked down in 2020, I was still in Mexico and starting to hear the calling to repatriate to the USA, something I never thought I’d do but suddenly knew it was what I had to do.

The first person I thought of was my grandfather. During WWII, he was an undercover spy for America in Italy, stationed in Lake Como, where he lived with a local family—pretending to be their southern cousin because of his Calabrese accent—while secretly documenting troop movements and popular sentiment under fascist rule.

He was part of the resistance that helped bring down Mussolini and the Nazi occupation.

Mussolini, his mistress, and the politboro through the eyes of my grandfather

And although my path is very different, something in my bones stirred. I felt the soul of humanity was again under siege—only this time, it was psychological, spiritual, biological, and much more covert.

That’s when I began to speak out. To name the war for what it was—not just a crisis, but a state of captivity imposed on humanity. A trauma-induced trance. The same trance that had shaped generations before during wars and other psychological warfare. But this time on steroids. Reaching the entire world at once.

I started to clearly see the patterns of Stockholm syndrome leading most of the world into compliance. I watched the same abusive dynamics in society as in families and institutions.

I began to give presentations and interviews on these topics. And over time, the state of captivity became the first half of my new book—because that call wasn’t just mine. It was ours. An ancestral echo asking to be remembered, not repeated.

My grandfather was parachuted over northern Italy, alone and unafraid, before American boots were on the ground in Europe. I spoke up, alone, yet very afraid at the time. Not because I wanted to. But because I knew I had to. The ancestral river of remembrance ran through my blood and asked me to give it a voice.

In 2020, the planet experienced a morphic detonation. A resonance event that reverberated backward and forward simultaneously through timelines, surfacing unresolved trauma and unprocessed ancestral grief.

Planes were grounded. Cities emptied. Businesses and borders closed. People were sheltering in place at home.

Friendships were severed. Families driven apart. Elders were left to die alone. People who went to hospitals were killed by medical assault.

‘Twas the most meticulous Divide & Conquer campaign ever waged on the human race.

Yet beneath the fear, chaos, tyranny, and discrimination, something ancient stirred. Not in our minds, but in our marrow.

What was collectively labeled as “lockdown” was, for many, a strange and terrifying exile from normalcy and loved ones.

This rupture in the collective human field fragmented each of us deeply, yet no one was talking about it.

At the time, most of us were trapped in the victimhood, in one way or another.

It’s hard to see the Big Picture when we’re triggered on a personal level to fight, flee, freeze or fawn. When we are in defense mode, we become self-centered and focused on self-preservation.

It’s all about survival and we don’t have access to higher states of consciousness when we are in a primal state.

The story of the victim is true—but it’s not the whole truth. You are not only what was done to you.

You are what you choose to do with what has been done.

That choice is the portal that can lead to transformation and integration.

2020 was a threshold.

The grief of our ancestors began to rise. The personal and collective battles we saw weren’t just ours. They belonged to our ancestors too.

In earlier episodes this season, we walked through how grief entered us personally, and I shared some of my own stories. In this episode, we stand at the threshold where that grief moves through the entire lattice of our familial, cultural, and global body.

What once felt like isolated pain was actually the resonance of memory rippling through bloodlines, generations, and timelines.

In Episodes 5, 6 and 7, I spoke about our personal, ancestral and collective themes of trauma, exile, and grief. Many of our lineages carry the memory of displacement. War. Invasion. Colonialism. Partition. Exile. Natural disasters. Forced migration.

Our ancestors fought. Fled. Adapted. And we exist because they survived.

But the grief they couldn't feel and process was calcified. It froze in the branches of the family tree. It buried itself in the nervous system and subconscious of their descendants—us. The buried memory carried over and its resonance took on the form of our personal stories.

When we approach trauma healing only from a personal angle, we are missing a huge part of the landscape.

We get caught up in our own suffering, even when we’re trying to heal it. The same thing happens when we identify with a group (based on ethnicity, skin color, religion, etc.) because we see the group identity as ourselves. This is why we can only go so far in the journey when our focus is self-centered. Yet it’s within, that the inner work begins.

If you’re starting to do the ancestral field alchemy work, you’re probably already seeing the subtle shifts in your family and the world around you.

Our ancestral grief awakened in 2020 so we would start to shift our gaze.

The world panicked. Ancient wounds were amplified in deeply personal ways. The confusion. The fear. The longing to belong. The desperate search for safety and home. The echo of being severed from land, kin, community, and self was reverberating in the collective subconscious.

New grief always stirs up the old unprocessed grief. Personally and collectively. It remains dormant, exiled, and disconnected when we don’t allow ourselves to notice it and feel it.

2020 was a crack in the inherited architecture of forgetting.

What was the intelligence of that rupture?

Not the story, not the reaction, not the manipulation. But the deeper divine design beneath 2020.

The storm wasn't just personal. It was a morphic opening. The grief it surfaced wasn’t new—it was newly accessible.

Why was 2020 different?

Humanity has endured countless collective traumas: wars, plagues, economic devastations, exiles, collapses.

But 2020 was different. Not in terms of its devastation—but in its timing.

It arrived when the soul of humanity was out of time—when the backlog of unprocessed grief, unresolved trauma, and soul fragmentation reached a saturation point that could no longer be deferred.

The rupture came not just as a tragedy, but as a summons.

A planetary intervention.

A morphic flashpoint.

A synchronizer of soul contracts across generations, bloodlines, and timelines.

It brought the unseen to the surface.

It collapsed the illusion of normal.

It thinned the veil between personal pain, ancestral memory, and planetary cycles.

And in doing so, it gave us something we never had before at this scale: a field-wide opportunity to heal.

The Portal is Now

What was once buried in your lineage is now surfacing in your dreams and body. Have you noticed?

What was once silenced by society is now crying through your heart. Have you felt it?

What was once fragmented across generations is now asking to be woven back together through you. Have you realized it?

This is why you may be feeling more now. Why old memories are surfacing. Why you’re dreaming about ancient stories. Why synchronicities are intensifying. Why your body is telling a story your mind can’t quite name yet.

Because the portal is open.

And the moment is now.

The rupture was actually the call to become whole.

That’s the heart of this entire journey of trauma integration.

Not to return to what was before, but to reclaim what had been exiled… and reweave a new coherence that was always ours to remember.

That’s why I wrote Becoming Whole, as a holistic guide through the grief, the rupture and the opportunity for remembrance now… into the integration of what it means to be truly empowered, liberated, sovereign, connected, and alive in the 2020s.

This book, which is coming out soon, is my offering to the ones who are ready to understand what happened since 2020, where we are now as individuals and society, and how we can walk forward—not in denial and also not in despair, but in devotion to the wholeness that is already waiting inside each and all of us.

This work benefits us, our ancestors, and future generations.

The Chaos Made the Field Available

In a materialist worldview, chaos is danger. But in a symbolic worldview, chaos is a portal.

It shakes loose the layers, allowing what was buried—physically, emotionally, ancestrally, cosmically—to reemerge.

Chaos destabilizes the ego architecture just enough that the false self can collapse so remembrance, feeling, and truth can reenter the system. It serves the purpose of clearing, decoding, reckoning, and resurrection.

Chaos doesn’t just destroy—it dislodges what wasn’t built on truth.

In Episodes 1 and 2, I spoke about my own inner reckoning in 2020, and the years that followed, and how I realized much of my life and business wasn’t built on truth. I had manifested it mostly from ego and the need for external validation, which I had mistaken for self-worth.

I had to dismantle, dissolve, discern, and completely rebuild from a new foundation.

I spoke about how the rupture in the world triggered my core wound, which I later discovered was an unconscious collective agreement held in the ancestral field and encoded in my body, particularly my spine, since conception. It didn’t come up to torture me. It came up because it was calling me to heal it and to offer a new field of coherence to my lineage.

Before 2020, ancestral grief lived beneath the threshold of consciousness—encoded, buried, dissociated.

The chaos didn’t just rupture the false coherence in our world. It lowered the veil. It activated what was once subliminal into something we could feel.

2020 didn’t just trigger trauma—it made the morphic field audible. The grief became so loud, it couldn’t be contained by the silence any longer.

So the invitation wasn’t just to process emotions. It was to enter the field while it’s open.

This is why generational alchemy work is essential now—not because grief is new, but because the field access is.

Why is that?

In most eras and epochs, ancestral trauma hides beneath awareness.

But 2020 destabilized the personal and collective ego-structure just enough to pierce that veil. What was once buried in lineage became perceptible—emotionally, somatically, symbolically.

Ancestral Grief Reservoirs

The chaos of 2020 wasn’t simply a political or public health crisis—it was a morphic detonation that destabilized the false coherence we accepted as normality.

It was like a shockwave through the collective psyche of the entire planet, cracking open the veneer of normalcy, disintegrating the inherited scripts of suppression, and synchronizing individuals into a shared field of rupture.

All at once.

When you think about it, there was never an event in human history that touched everyone on the planet at the same time. Wars definitely affected multiple countries and regions, millions of people around the world. But there was nothing like the globally-coordinated media campaign of fear and death like we experienced during the plandemic.

As I mentioned in Episode 7, what we called “lockdown” in 2020 wasn’t merely a containment—it was a seismic global contraction that pressed against the hidden grief in our bones.

It was an echo between past, present, and what’s coming.

This is what made ancestral grief audible around the world—because the collective human field finally matched the inner resonance of the buried pain of individuals and our family lineages.

The fights and fractures we saw in families over which side people were on during the scamdemic… surely all of those echoed unresolved ancestral history in uncanny ways.

Of course, as I’ve mentioned before, most of us didn’t recognize consciously that this was happening, at first. Though we all felt it and responded through our personal primal defenses as it touched our unresolved trauma.

Ancestral grief isn’t just passed down like heirlooms or genes—it is patterned into the field through repeated fracture and fragmentation.

When trauma is suppressed, it doesn’t vanish—it loops and repeats in new but similar patterns, looking for resolution. These repetition loops echo through family systems, collective stories, and even geopolitical structures.

In Episode 5, we explored the wisdom I received from my ancestors in the Caucasus Mountains about the difference between possession and stewardship. They weren’t just referring to the land but to all things: relationships, money, ancestry, property.

Stewardship is also holding the space in which grief is allowed to move freely.

This means we don’t possess grief, which distorts its movement.

We don’t claim ownership to it like a badge, as in “my grief.”

We simply acknowledge it as grief—much of which we are carrying for those who came before us—and allow it to move. Without judgment. Allowing it to happen naturally without force or pressure.

Grief moves in layers.

This shift from possession to stewardship may involve releasing any entanglements the grief has in our identity.

The Grief Reservoir As a Morphic Memory Bank

Unprocessed grief is stored not only in bodies, but in morphic fields.

The field holds a vibrational memory of exile, betrayal, displacement, loss, suppression. When global events hit a certain frequency—through war, plandemics, natural disasters, economic shocks—they activate this grief memory.

Suddenly, personal sadness is felt as archetypal. Tears come from somewhere deeper than the self. By allowing them to move, we steward their release.

This is not dysfunction—it’s convergence.

We are all connected in the field. In 2020, it was like the flood gates opened around that collective reservoir of grief.

Grief is a vulnerable emotion. Most of us couldn’t feel this initially because our protective, defensive emotions got triggered.

When we are angry, that feels safer than allowing ourselves to feel the pain underneath the layers of defensiveness. Anger, especially when righteous, often masks the deeper grief beneath it. Anger can feel empowering—but if it becomes a shield of armor, it prevents release, integration and reconnection.

We aren’t just experiencing our own pain, but also the pain of those who came before us, who didn’t have the space to feel it and process it because survival was the priority.

As we explored in Episode 3, the ones who can feel the pain first in a family, community, and the world are often quite lonely.

Generational Alchemy is Conscious Engagement with Chaos

This work isn’t about fixing ourselves or other people—it’s about midwifing memory through ourselves so our hearts and the field can be restored to coherence.

Chaos isn’t the enemy or the end of the world. It’s a catalyst.

Generational alchemy reframes grief as a passage, not pathology. It teaches that we don’t heal by avoiding chaos and pain, but by dancing with it symbolically, extracting the truth it unearths, and transmuting that into wisdom and purpose.

The more consciously we engage with these fields in order to transmute that emotional energy—meaning not getting stuck in the grief and also not bypassing it—the more we become stability nodes—conduits through which chaos becomes coherence.

A field of presence and coherence is a beautiful gift, not just for ourselves but also for others. It offers people the opportunity to experience attunement and coherence, to try it on, and if they like it, they can tap into those codes too.

The turbulence in the world rose to shake loose the false coherence within each of us and our society so the truth could re-enter. It put us in touch with our humanity so we could develop compassion for self and others.

That process leads to embodied alchemy.

Grief fully felt becomes the root for healing.

Ancestral grief fully met becomes the bridge back to embodied grace—transforming what was fractured into rooted presence and stillness.

The reverberation of 2020 cracked open the dam of unprocessed grief. The storm was inevitable, but from it arose the opportunity to discover our humanity, and through that, we can cultivate compassion.

Collective rupture is remembrance technology.

And if we listen—not with our minds but with our bodies—we’ll recognize the ongoing storms as a clearing field. A field of remembrance. A portal.

When the Soul of Humanity Is Out of Time

To say the soul of humanity was out of time in 2020 isn’t chronological—it is quantum.

The unprocessed grief, trauma, and disconnection we carried had reached a critical threshold. Not just individually, but collectively.

Like pressure building in the holographic tectonic plates of the ancestral field—we had delayed the integration of truth for so long that the seismic rupture became inevitable. The exile couldn’t be postponed any further. The forgetting couldn’t stretch another generation.

The soul of humanity had reached the edge of its own silence.

2020 wasn’t a random disruption.

It was the synchronization point between ancient pain and present awareness. The moment where memory demanded re-entry—not as data, but as felt experience. It was a morphic intervention—a reckoning calling us from the soul level. Because time, as we had known it, was running out.

I don’t mean it’s the end of the world. Though it is the end of the old world and the beginning of a new way of being and living.

The time for forgetting and collective amnesia ended with a bang, and so did the time for our old habits of bypassing, escaping, avoiding, and outsourcing our power.

It was time that what was once buried could be transmuted into wisdom through the bodies that could feel it.

We often think of time as a line—chronos. Linear, predictable, measured in hours, days, years.

But the soul doesn’t operate in chronos. The soul moves in kairos—the sacred time, quantum time—the threshold moment.

Kairos is not when we think we’re ready. It’s when the field is.

And in 2020, chronos collapsed so we could start the shift into kairos.

Saturn and Pluto cracked the scaffolding when they met in Capricorn in January of 2020.

The veil of chronology thinned. Chronos—the linear time grid—no longer held the illusion of separation, control, hierarchy, and history as a locked sequence in human consciousness.

Our calendars dissolved. Our routines shattered. We lost control over normality. Our expectations and plans went out the window.

And it was time to pivot.

Then Jupiter and Saturn offered a new harmonic blueprint when they met at 0 degrees Aquarius in December of 2020. But a morphic field doesn’t rewire the psyche on its own.

The soul of humanity didn’t run out of time in a linear sense. It entered kairos—a convergence point where delay was no longer an option. We stepped into a timeline where all we’d left unprocessed, and all we had inherited unresolved from those who came before, converged in the present and detonated.

The field was primed. And so, the dam broke open.

Grief that had been buried for generations rose to the surface. And suddenly, what had once been background noise and ambient static became a signal calling us home. To complete what never had the space to finish.

Synchronicities intensified. The veil thinned. More people woke up—not just intellectually, but vibrationally. Trauma and new potential emerged side by side.

The ancestors stirred. The patterns rose to the surface.

Now we are no longer limited to the perception of ancestry as a genealogical line, a linear concept, but a quantum one.

Our ancestry is resonant, non-local, holographic.

Many are still holding on to the chronos way of moving through time and life, and that will lead to increasing frustration. Because the old linear illusion of normality is dissolving and those old timelines are collapsing.

Chronos governed us through external validation and control—based on roles, status, institutions, degrees, titles, systems, linearity, the clock and the calendar.

Kairos is inviting us to locate our coherence within the quantum field. To access information, awareness, knowing, and to recognize it by its frequency. Kairos is where it’s all available instantly in a realm where there are no gatekeepers, expertologists or hierarchies.

This field of kairos timing has always existed. And there have always been a small number of outliers who have had access to it. But now that it’s cracked open, it’s more accessible to all of us.

This is why the grief that started rising in 2020 felt both deeply personal and completely impersonal.

It was yours, and it wasn’t. It was ancestral, collective, and planetary—all at once.

As we are shifting from chronos to kairos, we are upgrading from mechanical time to morphic time. From systems of control to systems of resonant frequencies. From the old world to the new world.

The cosmos opened the door for us. But it’s we who have the choice to walk across the threshold.

And now, in the liminal space between ongoing shifts in our world, we are given the sacred task: To become the coherence that the chaos was clearing space for.

In a chronos-based worldview, personal and ancestral healing is about fixing the past.

In a kairos-based field, personal and ancestral alchemy is about retrieving the fragments of soul across time, releasing the distortions, integrating the gifts, recoding the field, and reweaving coherence now, which sends ripple effects across space-time.

We don’t heal the past.

We include it.

We listen to it.

We let it move through our bodies and transmute into wisdom.

This is how the field evolves. Not by forgetting the rupture—but by becoming the harmony that the rupture invited us to call forth.

That’s our work. And that’s the work of integration.

The grief you once avoided is now audible. The trauma you inherited is now visible. The soul fragments you exiled are now reachable. But only if you turn toward them instead of running away, pushing them away or allowing them to consume you.

Bypassing invalidates the pain.

Victimhood worships the pain.

Integration alchemizes the pain.

In kairos, everything counts. Nothing is wasted. But to alchemize it, we must bring it home.

Not pretend it didn’t happen. Not collapse into what they did to us. But to stand in the middle of the storm and say: This will not define me. But it will inform my becoming.

This is the invitation, the choice:

Will we repeat the exile, or complete the cycle?

Will we stay frozen in time, in the stories of loss?

Or will we let that grief move and melt into medicine?

Walking Through the Portal

Take a breath… and feel what still echoes from 2020 in your bones.

That was not just any other year. It was a rupture. A morphic detonation that cracked the illusion of chronos and catapulted us into the quantum space of kairos timing.

It shook the scaffolding of the old world—not to leave us broken, but to clear the static so we could remember who we are.

What rose in you then—was not just fear or confusion. It was also remembrance.

And not just your memory, but the memory of your ancestors. Your lineage. Your soul’s blueprint.

And that grief that felt like drowning—was actually the field calling you home.

You are not here to bypass what happened.

You are not here to be consumed by it either.

You are here to integrate it.

To become the bridge.

To stand where the exile ends.

When you choose integration, when you allow grief to move through you—without resistance, without collapse—you don’t just become healed. You also share your codes of healing with others.

What was once a person in pain becomes a temple of return. A sanctuary where memory finds safe passage. A field of coherence where the pain of the past becomes the wisdom of the present and a gift for the future.

And in that temple, others can begin to remember too. Because coherence is contagious. So is courage.

You don’t heal alone. Your healing ripples outward, inviting others to return to their home.

So if you’re still carrying pain from those years—from what was taken, from what was revealed, from what was never named—you are not alone.

But don’t let that pain define you. Let it refine you.

The rupture wasn't the wound itself. It was the revealing of the wound—and with it, the dormant chance for re-patterning.

But that first requires awakening. Awareness is the first step to change. Awareness by itself doesn’t bring change, just like knowledge by itself isn’t power. Both awareness and knowledge require action.

Yet conscious action is not the same as subconscious reaction coming from trauma defenses: fight, flight, freeze and fawn.

Of course sometimes we may need to fight or flee to survive and get to safety in a life threatening situation.

But most of what we are reacting to is psychic pain caused by unresolved personal, ancestral, and collective trauma. Until we are willing to deal with that, it will be our greatest liability in ongoing chaos campaigns. It will re-direct us toward captivity instead of coherence.

The pain is real, injustice is real—and yet, the soul is only sovereign when the trauma is integrated, but not until then. There is no amount of arms, ammo, defense, stockpiles or supremacy that can create a state of sovereignty.

When we integrate, we don’t bypass the wound. We bring light to it.

Because that is the sacred work now.

To transmute the chaos, and become a keeper of the kairos.

A carrier of stillness in the storm.

Guided Reflection

Here are some questions to help you transmute more of the grief that started emerging for you in 2020 and is continually unfolding in the collective now, as we are feeling deeper into all that’s rising, which isn’t entirely our own.

As you reflect on the questions, breathe deeply into your body and allow your awareness to be present in the center of your chest, feeling your heart, the hearth of your ancestry and your connection with the collective heart of humanity.

Where do you still define yourself by what happened to you? (2020 or otherwise)

Where are you normalizing avoidance?

What grief isn’t yours—but lives through you?

What pain is your righteousness protecting you from feeling?

If your anger could speak for the part of you that feels most exiled, what would it say?

Is your rage guarding an older grief that never had space to be felt?

Where might your sense of justice be a stand-in for the grief that still hurts too much to touch?

What might happen if you let the heat of your anger soften into sorrow?

We were never meant to carry it alone.

The grief that rises now is not just yours—it is ours.

And it rises because the field is ready to remember.

What shattered in 2020 wasn’t just the world—it was the illusion that we could keep postponing the grief of generations. Now, the field is open… and the healing must begin.

What wisdom is ready to return through you now that the portal is open?

You can get access to my Daily Embodiment guided meditation here to help you learn how to presence the sensations and feelings in your body, which is the first step to healing and integration. This is where my inner work began.

