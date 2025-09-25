The Plandemic of Disconnection | Season 2 Ep. 9

In this episode, we explore the deeper anatomy of disconnection that emerged during the pandemic—but did not begin there. From the normalization of numbness to the ancestral imprints of war and trauma, we examine how disconnection became a cultural baseline and what it’s truly costing us. Meredith invites us to reconsider our relationship with presence, repair, and relational truth—offering a path back to embodiment, coherence, and authentic connection. This is not just a personal healing journey—it’s a call to restore the human blueprint for future generations.

It’s finally here! My new book was just released this week and I’m super excited to share Becoming Whole with y’all.

I believe this book is an essential guide for understanding what happened in our world since 2020, where we are now, and where we can go if we don’t want to follow the path of social engineering that is aiming to keep us in a state of captivity.

My goal with this book is to help millions of people see the opportunity to liberate their souls from the psychological and spiritual warfare, so they can thrive during these challenging times, restore wholeness and freedom, and create a better future for the next generations.

Our Cultural Baseline of Disconnection

We are interacting digitally now with more people than at any point in history—and yet… we are forgetting how to feel each other.

While it seems like we are closer, we are actually more disconnected.

We’ve normalized the distance. When the masks came in, eye contact went out. Our nervous systems began bracing in response to presence itself.

Yet the disconnection didn’t start in 2020.

We scroll through curated avatars online, reaching for mirages in a desert of illusion. And when everything becomes performance—who is left to truly witness?

The ancient mammalian language of human connection—attunement, co-regulation, homeostasis—is being overwritten by a deep disorientation that’s difficult to name.

What if the real pandemic wasn’t a virus but a viral distortion in the field of relational presence?

That disconnection wasn’t new. But it has been amplified since 2020.

How did disconnection become a cultural baseline and what is it truly costing us?

In this episode, we’re exploring that question. We’ll trace how connection was lost—and how it can be restored.

The Sound of Disconnection

I remember walking the aisles of the grocery store in 2020—people with carts darting around other people like obstacles. Masked and muted. Avoiding eye contact like it carried contagion.

Children with wide, hollow eyes. Sometimes I would smile—intentionally—hoping some little ones might meet my gaze and smile back. But most looked away.

That’s when I knew something much deeper was unraveling in our species.

The loss wasn’t just visible in the heated dialog and the great split in society. It was in the absence of presence. The silence behind the silence.

The relational field went offline.

Later that summer, in the middle of a home renovation, I found myself wandering through the aisles of Home Depot. I was staring at flooring, indecisive and overwhelmed.

Then a man started coughing—not once, but a deep, uncontrollable fit. The energy shifted instantly. People froze. Eyes widened, peering fearfully above masks. And then—they fled.

He didn’t speak. He didn’t have to. The cough became a force. That aisle emptied like Moses parting the Red Sea.

Two years later, it happened again. But by then COVID was over and the narrative had shifted to the war in Ukraine. This time I was at a car dealership.

The finance manager coughed twice and immediately apologized. He wasn’t sick—he explained quickly—it was dry air, allergies, whatever he said it was… But it sounded like he was confessing a sin and bracing for judgment.

I laughed and said, “Remember when you could cough in public—before the epidemic of hypochondrism and hypervigilance?”

But even in the laughter, there was a quiet sorrow.

Because I knew it wasn’t about sickness. It wasn’t about protocols and the mandates of fear. It was about presence. Or rather, its absence.

What we were witnessing—what we are still navigating—is a new kind of numbness.

It didn’t start in 2020, but it was revealed and amplified through it.

The plandemic was the culmination of years of slow severance. Our long descent into disconnection.

A nervous system adaptation.

A kind of spiritual, psychological, and somatic anesthesia.

A slow, systemic disconnection that had already been growing behind the curtain, which suddenly opened in 2020.

Masks and mandates didn’t create it. They made it visible.

It was a mirror revealing our disembodiment. Our avoidance. And the curated control of appearances that we mistake for connection.

The Spiritual Virus, Psychological Warfare and the Deeper Anatomy of Disconnection

Before 2020, I used to think the real global epidemic was narcissism and psychopathy. As if certain personality disorders had gone viral in the collective.

But now I see more clearly: those behavioral patterns are systemic symptoms—manifestations of something far more insidious.

There is a spiritual virus behind all this. A distortion of connection. A dis-ease that severs us from self, from others, and from the Source of all things.

Narcissistic abuse isn’t limited to personal relationships. It happens at scale—in families, in institutions, in entire societies.

It’s often subtle at first. Particularly the covert type. But then it escalates and becomes more intense.

The feeling of confusion grows over time, making a person feel isolated, alone, afraid, unworthy, and misunderstood.

This isn’t just psychology. It’s spiritual warfare.

The spiritual virus doesn’t just divide people from one another—it also divides us from ourselves and from the Creator of All That Is.

And in that isolation and confusion—something else enters the field. A darkness that feeds on separation.

When we are disconnected from ourselves, one another, and the Creator, we become more susceptible to manipulation and spiritual attack. When isolated, we are more easily seduced by fear. More prone to projection and reaction instead of responding from responsibility.

When distance is created instead of connection, that’s an open invitation to the dark forces to come in and fill the void.

This is how the darkness invades: not through overt aggression at first—but through a subtle creeping campaign causing confusion, isolation, and a sense of unworthiness.

It teaches us the lie that other people’s energy can overpower us. We forget that imperviousness to evil is our birthright and that our highest protection is our connection with the Creator of All That Is.

And even long after the traumatic situation is over, it’s not really over until it’s resolved internally.

When trauma is re-activated by triggers, the nervous system defaults to defense. And in that defense—we don’t have access to connection. Dr. Stephen Porges created the Polyvagal Theory to explain all the science behind how this happens.

Trauma hijacks the amygdala. It hacks into our shadow. It activates all the unresolved trauma from before.

And this isn’t just a battle against evil.

Two good people—two loving souls trying to connect—can completely miss each other when they’re caught in the echoes of old wounds.

Because trauma doesn’t speak the language of attachment. It speaks the language of survival.

This is why disconnection spreads so easily like a plague.

The Machinery of Disconnection

Manufactured disconnection in our modern world is not accidental. It is designed. Engineered. And amplified through the deployment of certain tools.

These tools are subtly normalized as culture: news, entertainment, social media, reality curation by algorithms and search engines, unresolved trauma, and our ever-growing dependency on devices.

Together, these form a lattice. An architecture of isolation and distortion. A meticulous matrix of social engineering based on behavioral science.

The human nervous system was not built for this. To be bombarded with constant information, artificial urgency, microwaves, radio waves, millimeter waves, and simulated connection.

We were slowly desensitized incrementally over the years. Just like we are in an abusive relationship.

It all feels normal now. Most people don’t notice it, like the frog in a pot of water.

This is what trauma and its ongoing aftermath does. It habituates disconnection until we forget what connection was ever supposed to feel like.

Trauma primes the system for fear. And fear makes us predictable creatures. Easily galvanized. Easily controlled. Easily collapsed into compliance.

Trauma causes the nervous system to be rewired for vigilance, not connection. The hypervigilance makes us feel safe from harm, but it’s not real safety and it actually blocks our healing and connection.

We are conditioned now to equate scrolling with socializing. To confuse a like for love. Notifications for nourishment. Consumption for meaning. A bunch of strangers on Facebook that we call “friends”.

We seek more and more, yet none of it calms the heart because we can’t actually feel the truth behind it. None of it helps us co-regulate because it’s not real connection. These are distortions.

We are living through a simulation of intimacy.

A curated theater of closeness that never quite touches the soul or lands in the body. None of this is an accident. It was designed that way to re-write how we perceive connection. To normalize disconnection. Because divided, we are conquered.

We’ve been conditioned, slowly over time, to believe that isolation is togetherness.

In 2020, it was part of the COVID campaign: Staying apart keeps us together.

This didn’t register as a red flag of gaslighting for most people because of the slow and pervasive conditioning over time leading up to the 2020s and the intense fear bombardment campaign that was underway. People were just looking for an escape from that pain.

Even nowadays at the dinner table, where we are gathered together and seemingly connected, cellphones are placed like tiny altars—face up or face down, either way, still dictating the depth of the conversation. Because our nervous systems know—even the presence of a device in the field signals: This moment could be interrupted.

So we withhold. We stay on the surface. We don’t go deep even when we try to connect.

Most people now have more contact with avatars than with actual human presence.

Online, it’s easier to perform. To curate. To play someone you’re not. But this programming gets carried into real life too.

Sometimes it’s perfectionism. Sometimes it’s performative vulnerability. Either way, it’s not the foundation of connection. And again none of this is new, it’s just greatly amplified now.

There’s a vast difference between being seen and being felt.

People think they want to be seen. So they often do what they think others want to see.

But what I’m noticing, is that what people really want, deep down, is to be felt. But that is way scarier. Because being felt means to be witnessed for the entirety of who you really are. And most people are carrying shame, unworthiness, and insecurity that distorts their identity.

Yet what the soul longs for—is not to be seen through a screen or the distortions of our conditioned perspective. The soul longs to be met.

What Is the Increasing Sense of Disconnection Doing to the Soul of Humanity?

What happens to a soul that forgets how to feel safe enough with another that it can be met with presence?

What happens to a child who never experiences attunement before encountering a screen? Whose earliest template for love is filtered through pixels, notifications, and absent eyes?

We are raising the new generations in a world where connection is being replaced by simulation. But how could they possibly know the difference when that’s all they know?

And the nervous systems of these children—like ours—are adapting. Not for closeness, but for vigilance.

The youngest kids are coming into the world with the new tech package built-in. They’re very adept with the devices. It’s connection that’s a foreign language to the digital natives.

Trauma doesn’t wire us for intimacy. It wires us for survival.

So what happens to the soul when the world becomes a place of constant scanning, strategic posturing, self-preservation, and social camouflage?

In the trauma lattice, even joy must be edited because it doesn’t feel safe to be shared.

We are becoming a species that knows how to perform—but not how to presence.

How to appear—but not how to attune.

How to broadcast—but not how to belong.

How to parrot things heard in the media like the gospel—but not how to feel the frequency of the message and its distortions.

We are becoming fluent in disembodiment.

We can recognize how we are being conditioned, and we can have awareness that it’s happening, but if we continue like this without doing something different, this is the legacy we are passing forward. We are contributing to that whether we have children and grandchildren or not.

If we don’t pause to turn inward—if we don’t return to our essence—we are instead normalizing this fracture as the new human baseline.

Because here’s the truth:

The longer we remain disconnected from who we really are, the more difficult it becomes to remember what it feels like to be held without pretense. To be known without needing to explain ourselves. To be witnessed—by another nervous system that is not trying to fix, fight, shut down, or escape.

We are not just losing relationships. We are losing the language of relational truth itself.

And if we don’t restore that language—if we don’t re-learn the ability to reconnect, starting within ourselves—this erosion of connection will calcify into culture. It will become the new human prototype.

A culture without coherence becomes humanity without humanness.

The Ancestral Imprint of Disconnection

Where does all this disconnection come from?

It’s not just from devices and technology. Not just from lockdowns. All of that is amplifying and exponentializing what was already increasing slowly over time.



The disconnection is much older.

It’s something more deeply embedded in our lineage than we often realize.

In nearly every Ancestral Field Alchemy session I’ve facilitated, the trail inevitably leads back to war.

I guide people to track a pattern that’s been affecting them their whole life, so they can find the thread to its origin. It’s surprising how many times some kind of war or the aftermath of a war is where the pattern started. Civil wars, revolutionary wars, world wars, local regional wars, land wars, religious wars, wars against healers and truth-tellers… Human history is plagued with these themes.

What the person is suffering nowadays isn’t always literal war. Sometimes people do use that word metaphorically, and I have as well. But the frequency of war is unmistakable.

Betrayal. Separation. Loss. Fear and worry. Poverty. Scarcity. Exiled grief. Disconnection.

Wounds are passed like invisible heirlooms from one generation to the next.

War destroys more than nations. It fractures families. It exiles men from tenderness, women from trust, children from safety… For generations that follow.

War creates a devastating sense of disconnection from self, partnership, family, community, society, the Creator, and everything good in life.

War exiles us from hope, joy, creativity, mobility, imagination, and the ability to be truly present. When you’re living in war, you numb it all to survive. You become disconnected from your ability to feel.

This energetic packet of pain gets passed down transgenerationally, morphing and taking on new shapes, but the underlying geometry is the same.

In some families it becomes physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. In other families it’s neglect, alcoholism, or other substance abuse. Sometimes it’s just a devastating sense of loss. It can take on many forms.

War leaves a pain so deep, so heavy, that people don’t know what to do with it. So they carry it in silence, perhaps hoping that it will one day be forgotten when it dies with them. But it doesn’t.

The war and all of the pain it brings in its wake gets passed on.

Even generations later, the nervous systems of the descendants still carry the echoes. They still feel the need to look over their shoulder, to keep quiet, to not get too close, to play small, to hide, to not take the step forward. Other times it is acted out through harm done to others in acts of self-preservation.

Usually we don’t even realize the fear we are carrying isn’t ours. It was inherited.

A resonance of grief so ancient, no one remembers its name—just a shape in the body and a silence in the field. Until someone can feel it and name the truth that the ancestors could not. That’s the moment when everything starts shifting.

When people recognize the ancestral connections to the themes of their own life, it blows them away.

They realize how their story is a metaphorical continuation of the past and that they’re carrying a pain that was never really their burden to take on.

That’s when we can make new agreements in the collective container of the ancestral field. It’s also incredibly liberating when we can finally bring peace to those ancestors and recode the old stories to liberate ourselves and our lineage.

We are all carrying the imprints of war from our ancestors in some way. Every new war we experience, when left unresolved, gets numbed out. It becomes a compounded burden that gets passed on to the next generations who usually don’t know where their pain comes from or why they have so much pain.

And what war always leaves behind—is disconnection.

Disconnection from the self. From the body. From the family. From the community. From abundance. From the Creator of All That Is.

Because war teaches you to numb, to shut down, to compartmentalize, to hide and dim your light in order to get through.

But what is numbed for survival does not simply disappear. It waits in the silence. Unprocessed. Passed on.

And we carry it—not just as personal trauma, but as collective culture.

Trauma Bonding Is Not Connection

We don’t connect through trauma. We connect through attunement.

Bonding over trauma can be perceived as closeness. It mimics intimacy. But it’s a bond fused in survival. It’s not safety—it’s founded upon mutual dysregulation and defensiveness.

When trauma meets trauma, what we get is not healing. What we get is more trauma.

Two good people can love each other deeply and still be unable to connect. Why is that?

Because love isn’t enough when the nervous system is in defense mode. You can’t receive or offer attunement when you’re bracing for impact.

We can’t feel the other through the noise of our own defensiveness and unresolved trauma. We also can’t receive the attunement of the other when we are in a defensive state.

You can’t co-regulate when your internal programming is scanning for threat.

This is why presence feels so rare. It is very rare nowadays.

The greatest myth of the modern healing world is that talking about your trauma is enough to connect.

But sharing without coherence just spills unintegrated pain into the field.

That often gets confused for intimacy initially, and then detonates all the unresolved pain from before. People project and blame each other without recognizing what’s happening. It’s not our fault. Yet it is our responsibility if we want to have different results.

True connection requires regulation. It requires inner repair first—so we can self-regulate—and then the field between us can stabilize for co-regulation and social homeostasis.

Otherwise, we project our wounds, our defenses, our unresolved survival strategies onto each other, expecting the other to make us feel better.

Healing isn’t just about processing pain. It’s about restoring the relational blueprint. Reactivating the nervous system’s capacity to feel safe in the presence of another and to create a field of safety for another.

Much like how healing trauma doesn’t happen just by talking about it. The restoration of the relational blueprint begins not in dialogue—but in stillness and frequency.

It requires a mutual stewardship of the shared field otherwise the relational field collapses.

The restoration requires returning to the body. Learning the language of your own sensations. Creating safety within so that you can offer safety to another and receive the best of the other.

You can’t offer presence to anyone until you’ve remembered how to be present with yourself. That is your inner relationship.

The Reconnection Work

The first level of reconnection is connection with our essence, with who we really are. That means dissolving the layers of not-self. The dissolution of what isn’t you happens naturally through the inner work.

We are disconnected from our essence.

This causes great pain and longing to truly know ourselves. Sometimes we project that and feel like the problem is that others don’t see us. Or maybe we hide because we are afraid to be seen.

We’re not afraid people will see our essence. We are afraid others won’t love or accept us because we confuse our trauma adaptations with who we really are.

We don’t know ourselves. Since we don’t know how to resolve that, we try to cope instead. And that is exhausting.

In Episode 2 we explored the difference between coping mechanisms and evolutionary work.

Coping isn’t healing. It’s just managing symptoms. And sometimes you gotta do that so you can get by in the short-term. It’s important to have those skills of healthy coping mechanisms so we don’t collapse or go to the old unhealthy forms of self-soothing.

But most of what people think is inner work is actually just managing the trauma. Most of the therapy industry is based on that.

This is why you can do a lot of work, invest a lot of time, effort and energy and things can get better when you are more regulated.

But there’s still something there that’s keeping you stagnant. It’s really frustrating because you know how much work you’ve done, yet you’re still stuck in your not-self.

You can finally break free from looping emotional and behavioral patterns—without using more willpower or mindset hacks to manage them—by unrooting the wounds that are keeping you stuck.

Transmuting the trauma means doing the root work.

It means turning inward to face the pain instead of managing it, avoiding it, bypassing it or escaping it.

And that doesn’t mean staying stuck in the pain. It means approaching the pain with compassion and curiosity to discover how it’s serving you and what it’s teaching you. That’s when the pain can transmute into wisdom.

When we distract ourselves from our pain through coping mechanisms, we are pushing away the insights that will lead to the breakthroughs. The pain is there for a reason. It’s not a punishment or bad luck. It contains the codes to your purpose.

Your trauma was your immersion training for your purpose.

This is the North Star of my message and the doorway to becoming whole. This is what’s possible when you do the deeper work.

Most people are trying to be successful in order to prove their worthiness. I was too. But we don’t discover our essence, our true self by chasing success or proving our value.

I shared with you in Episode 1 how 2020 brought that realization to me, and I had to step away. To dig deeper. To create a new foundation based on something real. So that I could liberate myself and guide others to do the same.

You can discover your soul’s purpose—without chasing success or fulfillment outside yourself—by decoding the wisdom embedded in your trauma. All the answers you’re looking for are encoded there.

We often think about the results we want to have. Sometimes we have the willpower to take the actions we’ve heard will lead to those results. But most of the time we forget that first we need to become the person who knows we are worthy before our actions can lead us to the results we want.

I love witnessing people go through this process when I guide them to shed the layers of distortions, programs, agreements, and emotional residue that are driving their trauma adaptations, that are bringing the results they don’t want to have in life.

And as we clear that stuff out of the way, it is magical to witness the essence of the person reveal itself while the person realizes that’s who they always were underneath all the layers.

If you’re interested in Becoming You, check out my 3-month offering where you’ll get to walk with me as you discover who you are. It’s an immersive and intensive process that requires dedication. It’s not a quick fix. And it’s not just a financial investment. It’s also an investment of energy, time, and presence with yourself. But the awesome thing is that you’re not doing it alone.

When you truly know who you are, you don’t have anything to prove any more. Because you know who you are. Then it doesn’t matter what other people think and say about you.

You reclaim so much more energy that used to be lost to all of that. Then it’s easy to give yourself permission to finally unleash your creativity and step into your purpose.

If You’re Listening to This, You Are Probably the One Who Goes First

In Episode 3, I spoke about the particular kind of loneliness that comes with going first.

But this loneliness—it’s not a punishment. It’s a passage to evolution.

Being the first means you are a threshold. A hinge between timelines. A living portal where disconnection ends and remembrance begins.

Some of us came here to be the turning point. To feel what the bloodline buried. To speak what the culture silenced. To repair what generations left unresolved.

You may be the first to feel what others suppressed and numbed in your family. The first to remember what the culture forgot or normalized. The first to stop the loop of disconnection by learning to be more present.

This is how disconnection dissolves—not all at once, but one presence at a time.

Because presence leads to connection and this is the antidote.

Not fixing.

Not forcing.

Not convincing

Just being—with.

That’s what restores the field.

And presence starts in the body. Not as an idea. Not as a mindset or belief. But as a felt sense of safety with your own breath.

This is why embodiment is not optional. It’s the bridge between disconnection and connection.

Until we reclaim our sensations, we cannot reclaim our humanity. Until we feel safe within, we will continue to perform outside.

So we begin here. With the pause. With the breath. With the sacred, slow re-entry into the body that never left us—but that we left behind in order to survive.

You don’t need to be perfect.

You don’t need to do it all.

You just need to have the courage to go first. Your courage will be contagious and that is no ordinary pandemic.

The return to presence becomes the act of ending exile.

It’s about becoming a soft place for the exiled parts to land. You can get instant access to my Daily Embodiment Practice guided meditation with the link in the show notes.

When I’m working with people, that’s where we start. We’ve all inherited the exile from our own feelings and emotions to some degree.

Embodiment is the beginning of the inner work. We don’t think our way to healing. That’s why mindset work and affirmations can never replace trauma integration.

Restoring wholeness after trauma starts with returning to the body, layer by layer so we can connect with the sensations, feelings, and emotions trapped there and exiled from our awareness.

The Cost of Inaction

There’s a moment in every healing journey where the inner resistance whispers: “It’s too much. Too much time. Too much energy. Too expensive. Too inconvenient… I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.”

And in that moment, most people step back. Not because they don’t want to heal—but because they’re looking only at the cost of action.

Healing costs time. It costs effort. It usually costs money.

But the biggest investment, the one we find all kinds of excuses for not being able to afford, is how healing asks us to turn toward what we’ve been avoiding.

What’s the cost of inaction?

What does it cost to keep feeling disconnected from your true self? From your kids or your life partner? From the community you wish you had?

What does it cost to keep carrying the burden of what isn’t yours?

What does it cost to pass on the same pain you swore you’d end?

What does it cost to stay numb—to live half-alive just to keep everything “functioning” but never experiencing a sense of fulfillment?

The cost of inaction compounds over time.

It multiplies silently—in your body with inflammation, injuries, and illness. In your relationships, with struggles, distance, disconnection. In your mind, with worries, doubts, and programs of limitation. It even transfers that cost to your children and your lineage.

Unresolved trauma doesn’t dissolve on its own. It ossifies in the architecture of belief for generations to come. It becomes culture.

Every generation feels heavier because they are carrying the compounding interest of the debt passed forward. This is why Gen Z is so immobilized.

The cost of inaction is spending your days, and sometimes even waking nights, plagued with doubts, worries, and scarcity instead of peace, faith, and prosperity.

The cost of inaction is watching your children suffer the same pain you couldn’t face. Often times that pain is also distorting and distancing the relationship you want to have with your kids.

The cost of inaction is relationships that fracture under the weight of silence. Triggers, defensiveness, and distance drive you apart, leaving you frustrated and heartbroken.

The cost of inaction is living your whole life numbed, mistaking survival for thriving. It’s never unleashing your creativity and the purpose your soul was born to live.

Yes, the inner work takes dedication. But it’s not nearly as hard as you might think.

What’s hard is doing the same thing, investing a lot of time, effort and energy, but getting the same results and feeling stuck.

What’s hard is to keep paying interest on a debt you didn’t even choose to take out. And that debt doesn’t just disappear when you’re gone—it compounds across future generations.

Every moment you choose not to turn inward is a moment longer that the burden grows heavier for you and for those who come after you. Whether you have kids or not.

Your healing, and your trauma, creates ripple effects in the world.

But, every moment you do choose—to pause, to breathe, to feel, to reclaim, to return, to restore—is a step toward liberation, personally and collectively.

So the real question isn’t, “Can I afford to heal?” It’s, “Can we afford not to?”

While the path of inner work does ask something of you, and it does mean letting go of things that are helping you cope but not really serving you, it does mean peeling away the layers of the not-self, of those adaptations that you’ve built like scar tissue on your true essence. Yet it also offers something extraordinary in return: Liberation—and not just for yourself, but also for those who walk beside and after you.

There is a cost to healing. But the cost of not healing is immeasurably greater.

Journal Prompts: Alchemy of Reconnection

Let the answers come slowly. They don’t need to be discovered or written all at once. These are not problems to be solved—they are initiations. Openings into deeper presence.

What part of me is asking to be witnessed—beneath the surface story? (What keeps getting bypassed, soothed, or distracted away?)



What survival pattern has served its time, but no longer serves my truth? (What are you ready to stop carrying?)



What gift has emerged from the pressure I once resented? (Trace the alchemy. Name the gold.)



If I could speak to the part of me I once abandoned in the dark, what would I say?



What will I now do with the power and presence that I’m reclaiming from this depth?

A New Covenant of Presence

I invite you to let this podcast episode be a portal back to your own breath. Back to your own presence.

Not as a performance. Not to fix anyone. But as a living frequency of safety and truth.

A place where your soul can land. A space where healing can remember itself.

Take a moment. Close your eyes, if it feels safe.

Place one hand on your heart, the other on your belly.

And ask gently:

When was the last time I truly felt someone with me—not fixing, not checking out, not performing… just with me?

Then ask:

When was the last time I offered that kind of presence to another?

Just notice. No judgment. Just witnessing.

Remember presence isn’t something we perform. It’s something we remember.

This is the re-weaving of connection. The end of exile. The return from numbness. The antidote to the plandemic of disconnection.

We don’t heal the world by preaching awakening and freedom. We heal it by becoming the healing presence and freedom it needs.

And for those who still feel lonely:

You are not alone.

You might just be early.

Some of us came here to go first so we could make it easier for others.

This is where your healing meets planetary service.

You can get access to the Daily Embodiment guided meditation here to help you learn how to presence the sensations and feelings in your body, which is the first step to healing and integration. This is where the inner work begins.

