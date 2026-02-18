I keep hearing people ask, “Why don’t the victims of Epstein and his network just name the names of their perpetrators?”

Of course the victims are afraid of the human goons that would be mobilized to punish them by “suicide”. Some may have children they fear for too.

But the fear is also much deeper than that.

You could only understand the most paralyzing dread and terror of the victims if you have experienced spiritual warfare—especially where it’s done intentionally as satanic rituals or other forms of witchcraft such as black magic.

The victims are afraid of their perpetrators and their human goons.

They’re also terrified of the demonic torment that would be unleashed on them.

The demonic realm is very real.

It works invisibly in the spiritual dimensions, and also by infiltrating the human mental, emotional, physical, relational, and technological world.

The victims are already living under spiritual oppression. If they even have thoughts about speaking out, they are tormented instantly by a legion of demons. Some people would say that is worse than death.

The same thing happens if they try to speak quietly to one other about it.

The same thing happens in their nightmares and when they’re lucid during sleep paralysis, feeling the terror of the demonic presence in their room yet unable to scream or run.

Satanic ritual abuse is not just limited to the physical world as your eyes would have you believe.

The fruits exist in the physical world, but the roots are in the spirit world.

This is what no one is talking about.

All of us have experienced spiritual warfare to some degree, even if we are unaware of it. It can come in subtle ways, in the temptations to indulge in pride, wrath, lust, gluttony, envy, sloth, greed, fear, powerlessness, despair, hatred, violence, betrayal, lying to self and others, etc.

Trauma leaves a piece of the darkness in the victim.

The victim will battle the demons connected to that pain until the inner healing, deliverance, and integration work brings light into the darkness and restores wholeness, layer by layer.

Abuse done through occult practices like satanism and other forms of witchcraft involves a whole other level of demonic oppression through spiritual warfare.

Many would say that spiritual warfare isn’t real—that it’s just a belief some people have and it doesn’t exist. Just as many deny the existence of other forms of abuse in families, society and other social systems.

Denial is the most primitive human defense mechanism protecting us from what we don’t want to know. Materialism is a form of denial.

Spiritual warfare is very real.

And that’s what’s operating behind the scenes, within the known and unknown history told by the Epstein files.

This goes way beyond the disgusting things that some people in power do and the network of corruption and blackmail that maintains the status quo. Though that too is the fruit of spiritual warfare.

The Epstein files that have been released—and some estimate this is only 2% of what exists from that case—give a mere glimpse into the most satanic acts and crimes against humanity.

It’s shocking but not surprising, for those of us who have been researching this for 15+ years.

In 2016 when some of this darkness started coming into the light during Pizzagate, we were mocked and dismissed for speaking about this on social media or in our peer groups.

Ben Swann was fired from his job in MSM for exposing Pizzagate in 2016, when the pedo code was revealed in emails leaked of a political consultant, advisor, and campaign manager to some American presidents. Maria Zeee recently did a segment with Swann after the Epstein files came out.

10 years ago, people didn’t want to know the truth. Because the truth was way too dark for their palate. It was much easier to swallow the lie and smear those who were daring to expose these wild “conspiracy theories”.

And the victims of the crimes? Existence denied.

It’s shocking but not surprising, that now, 10 years later, some concrete evidence was released in the Epstein documents and nothing is happening but a few resignations from fall guys.

Yet now in the afterglow of the post-2020 crimes against humanity, more people are more willing to look at the truth instead of hiding behind the more comfortable lies.

Humanity is just beginning its journey of emotional and spiritual maturity. This process will take time.

Through these files, more people are now seeing how everything is connected from the child abuse and satanic sacrifices, plandemics, v@cc!n€s, eugenics, wars, transgenderism, transhumanism, ethnic supremacy, finance, cryptocurrency, the digital control grid... it’s all the same Big Picture agenda.

Yet the perpetrators are still being dismissive, wandering about on the global stage in their Teflon coats like nothing happened.

Their victims are still being exiled into the dark oblivion.

Enablers are still turning away or making excuses—some more selectively based on what they want to believe about their favorite political team or idols.

Perhaps it’s divine timing that the extremely disturbing files are being released in small bits at a time.

Titration is necessary for pacing through the awakening and trauma healing process.

A layer surfaces. Then we can unpack it and digest it. Then another layer... and another...

If it all came up to the surface at once, our nervous systems would be overwhelmed like an electrical system without a circuit breaker. The house would catch fire.

In human terms, that means people would go insane because the circuitboard in the frontal lobe would literally fry.

People would lose their self-concept. Because the truth of this brutal world would collapse the identity, which has been stabilized and sanitized, over a lifetime, upon the lies we’ve been conditioned to believe about the world and those that rule over us.

The Epstein files are part of the larger collapse of the systems and structures of our world.

This is happening simultaneously externally as it is internally.

The beliefs we inherited generationally, which once formed the architecture holding in place the worldly systems and structures are also collapsing.

This is deeply destabilizing.

Right now it may seem like it’s not happening fast enough.

The perpetrators are getting away with crimes against humanity. It’s not fair and it’s not right.

I get it. My mind goes there too.

And right now many are wondering if there is even a God, because how could such evil exist?

When I tune into my heart and connect with God’s wisdom, I can remember the temperance that has also guided me through the aftermath of devastating experiences with evil in my personal life too.

The Creator gave us free will. That is a gift. Yet there are people who abuse their free will to do evil things.

That is not God.

That is humans using their divine gift of free will in distorted and perverted ways, doing evil on behalf of the kingdom of darkness that rules this world.

And all of that has consequences, sooner or later—but not on our timeline—on God’s timeline. Nothing goes by unwitnessed in this world.

The truth of the Epstein documents is much bigger than humans doing horrific things... and getting away with it. As if that wasn’t wicked enough.

To see the Big Picture means looking into an invisible realm that most people would rather believe doesn’t co-exist with us in this life.

We are being individually and collectively awakened through a titration process, to face the reality of the spiritual war in our human world, and within the hearts and minds of each of us.

We are each participating in the process. Our power is in our choices.

This is just the beginning.

It starts with a mustard seed.

The tiniest seed grows into a massive plant.

Tiny beginnings will eventually restore the kingdom of God in our world.

And we are participants in this process.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against the principalities, against the powers, against the rulers of darkness and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)

Throwback to the 2012 Olympic satanic ritual in London where the spirits of fear and death were summoned for the whole world to see.

But humanity was still deep in its slumber at the time.

Notice the demon with a conductor’s wand (is it meant to look like a human bone?).

The dancing (mind controlled) nurses…

… making the MKUltra “sshhh” signal to the audience while the children are in hospital beds…

…in a segment of the ceremony (ritual) dedicated to the NHS.

Notice the child reading a scary bedtime story, narrated by a woman, speaking of “Neverland”—another MKUltra signal for a “safe space” engineered through trauma.

Monarch sex slaves who were conditioned by trauma-based mind control were programmed to dissociate into a childish fantasy world called Neverland where they could escape the torture.

Notice the dark, shadowy demonic figures crawling around terrifying the children as the (mind) cage is being brought out by black horses, while villains from children’s literature move about the stage.

But for some people, it’s all just an innocent children’s literature reference, a homage to the public health system, and those symbolic images in the ritual are simply a coincidence having nothing to do with what happened in 2020.

Others say the Project Looking Glass technology doesn’t work now as it did before 2012, when the old timeline collapsed and their plans were delayed.

Sick, twisted, demented… yet these kinds of rituals are broadcasted for billions of people to watch and unknowingly tune into the mind kontrol.

That segment of the video below starts at 48:00.

Interesting coincidence that the Epstein file release was timed with the current Olympic games in Milano-Cortina, which wasn’t shy of its own satanic imagery, this time looking more like war rituals.

Also interesting timing with the winter Olympic games taking place during the solar eclipse. The lunar new year of the fire horse. And the first Saturn-Neptune conjunction at 0 degrees Aries in 6300 years (according to astrologer David Palmer).

Yet more people are are seeing something and saying something about it, now more than ever.

Put on the full armor of God, because we are living in wild times on Planet Earth.