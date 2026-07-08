When Healing Becomes a Hiding Place

Coping is helpful when you just need to get by.

It’s the shelter that helps you get through the storm.

But a shelter isn’t a home.

And if you start getting comfortable living in the shelter, you can forget there’s more to life than just surviving in between emergency alerts and disasters.

You get good at responding to emergencies.

But you don’t know how to really live.

And probably what you think is living is just survival mode.

When Life Asks for Something Deeper

Have you ever listened to a podcast, finished a book or course, watched a video, or had a therapy insight and felt that wave of relief — like, “Oh… that’s what this is”?

And for a moment, something in you feels relief because your pain finally has language.

But then life asks for something deeper.

The same relationship pattern shows up. The same fear returns. The same old family role pulls on you. The same wound is organizing your reactions, even though now you can explain it beautifully.

That’s when a little voice tells you that something is wrong with you. That you’re a failure. That you’re never going to heal. That nothing is going to change.

And maybe you feel the frustration, “Why am I still here? I’ve done so much work.”

That’s the question I want to open today.

Because some of the healing that helped us survive can end up becoming the place we hide from actually being transformed.

Not because the tools were wrong. Not because the podcasts, books, therapy, breathwork, courses, or spiritual practices didn’t matter. Many of them did matter. They gave us language. They gave us relief. They helped us understand what happened. They helped us stop blaming ourselves for blame that we were carrying from relationships, childhood, family systems, and generational patterns.

But there comes a point where the question needs to change if you want to actually transform your life. When it’s no longer, “Do I understand what happened to me?”

And instead the question becomes, “Am I still organized around it? Am I still living from that wound?”

Because understanding the wound isn’t the same as being restored at the root. Knowing the language or blaming the person or people who hurt you isn’t the same as walking in freedom. Feeling understood through content isn’t the same as becoming someone new.

So what I’m really naming here is where “healing” can unknowingly become avoidance.

It’s not obvious. It’s not numbing out in the unhealthy ways we usually recognize earlier on. This is a much more sophisticated kind of avoidance. It can look very spiritual. Very self-aware. Very emotionally intelligent. Very educated.

You can use the psychological and somatic terminology to describe what happened to you. You can identify your attachment style and how that showed up in all of your relationships. You can recognize your triggers and know why you feel the way you do.

But underneath, something is still hiding. Something is still circling the edge of the same threshold without crossing it.

And I want to speak to that today with as much honesty and tenderness as I can, because I know this pattern from the inside. But I didn’t know what was happening at the time.

When Coping Looked Like Healing

Years ago, I had so much of the language. I understood the narcissistic abuse patterns. I knew about family dysfunction. I saw how it was repeating in my adult relationships and nearly every aspect of my life. I thought it all made sense and I thought I was healing. But actually, I was still hiding.

Six to ten years ago, I was creating content about recovery and healing and I thought I was living my best life. But I had no idea that there were still deeper places in me I hadn’t truly turned toward.

I could name dynamics. I could explain the pain and devastation. I could recognize trauma responses. I knew about my attachment style. I had the language to describe what happened to me and I knew there was science to explain it.

But I had no idea how to actually transform it. And that became very clear to me in 2020.

When the outer world shook, my inner foundation shook too. And it cracked because my survival structure wasn’t built to sustain the load of the pressure.

That’s usually the point where clients find me. They’re usually 45-65 years old. But all of a sudden it’s like everything crashes. It seems like it was very sudden. But it was decades in the making.

We don’t realize how we are hiding. Especially when the work we are doing gives us a sense of relief.

So when everything fell apart in my life, that meant I finally had to face something very uncomfortable: parts of what I had called healing were actually just coping. They helped me function. They helped me make sense of pain. They helped me keep going through difficult times. But they were not strong enough to bear the weight of what God was asking me to become.

The falling apart was humbling. And brutal.

What I learned in retrospect is that coping isn’t bad. Coping is mercy when you are in an emergency. When you just need to get by. Sometimes a podcast episode, a breathwork practice, a YouTube video, a therapy session, a call to a friend, positive affirmations, or some quick mindset hacks are exactly what helps you make it through the day or week.

Coping is the shelter that helps you get through the storm. But what no one tells you is that a shelter isn’t a home.

And if you start getting comfortable living in the shelter, you can forget there’s more to life than just surviving in between emergency alerts and disasters. You get good at responding to emergencies. But you don’t know how to really live. And probably what you think is living is just survival mode.

There’s a Moment When Healing Becomes a Place to Hide

The first sign of avoidance is this: you feel relief in the moment, but nothing actually changes long-term.

You listen to something and feel seen. You read something and feel a wave of recognition. You have a powerful conversation or take a course and think, “This is it. This is the thing.” And in the moment, it does feel real.

But then the tests come and life asks for something deeper from you.

The relationship pattern extends another invitation and you accept. The fear comes back. The old family role pulls on you. A resentment surfaces. The scarcity pattern tightens. The need to explain yourself, defend yourself, prove yourself, or disappear takes over again.

And suddenly you realize the insight moved you emotionally, but it hasn’t become a new structure inside you.

That doesn’t mean the insight was false or it didn’t matter. It means it wasn’t integrated.

Insight is when something becomes clear. Integration is when something becomes embodied.

And embodiment is where the real work begins.

The second sign of avoidance is that healing language becomes self-protection.

This one is subtle, and I say it with compassion because many of us needed this language. It was deeply validating to learn about attachment wounds, trauma responses, nervous system patterns, family systems, narcissistic abuse, generational grief, and survival adaptations.

For many people, the language was the first time their pain made sense.

But the same language that once validated you can become another layer of armor if you stop at the explanation of the pattern instead of changing your participation in it.

It’ll sound educated, self-aware, even mature:

“This is my disorganized attachment.”

“This is my trauma response.”

“This is my core wound.”

“This is my diagnosis.”

“This is my nervous system getting triggered.”

All of that may be true. But the question is: are you using the truth to become free, or are you using it to stay identified with the pattern?

“This is just who I am” isn’t freedom. It’s self-condemnation. And it’s like a permission slip to hide from the deeper truth.

Because at some point, the work asks us to move from explanation into responsibility. Not blame. Not shame. Responsibility.

The sacred kind.

The kind that says: This may be how I adapted, but this isn’t really my essence. This may explain my symptoms, but it doesn’t have to be a life sentence. This may be what they did to be, but I no longer have to hold this for them. This may not have started with me, but something in me is being invited to stop carrying it forward.

And that’s where healing starts to become restoration.

That’s where God begins to restore your authority where survival and self-protection had been keeping you in the loop.

The third sign of avoidance is that healing becomes an identity.

This can happen so invisibly.

At first, healing is the path you take because you’re in pain. Then, somewhere along the way, it becomes what you identify with. You become “the healing one,” “the self-aware one,” “the cycle breaker,” “the one doing the work.”

And I want to be careful here, because those descriptions can be meaningful for a season. Sometimes we need language that helps us separate from the old story. Sometimes we need to recognize that we really are breaking patterns that generations before us could not break.

But even the identity of being the cycle breaker can become a hiding place if we never let it mature into something deeper.

Because God is not restoring you so you can be “the one who is healing.”

God is restoring you so you can become whole. So you can love from a softened heart without abandoning discernment. So you can walk in quiet confidence and inner authority without needing to prove yourself and perform to feel safe. So you can stop organizing your life around the wound and begin living from the medicine that emerges through restoration.

So you can share that medicine with others through your divine calling.

Why the Healing Loop Feels Safe

As long as we are still “working on it,” we don’t have to fully become the person on the other side. Because that would mean letting the old self die. We can keep one foot in the old architecture while studying the blueprint for the new one, without ever breaking ground to build the house.

But real transformation changes the structure.

It changes what you tolerate. It changes how you respond. It changes what you reach for when you are afraid. It changes the way you relate to God, to yourself, to your body, to your family system, to your relationships, to your purpose, to your sense of meaning in life. It changes what you transmit.

And that can feel like a death. Not the death of who you truly are, but the death of the self that was organized around survival. That’s the self you knew your entire life. And it served you well, once upon a time. You survived.

But that version of you needed the wound to explain everything. That version of you learned how to be safe by staying braced, by playing small. That version of you kept gathering more information because actually surrendering and committing to transformation felt too exposing.

That part of you isn’t bad. It protected something tender. It probably carried you through things that were far too much to carry alone, back when you didn’t know that you don’t have to do it alone. That you don’t have to do it all yourself.

So we don’t shame that part. But we also don’t let it lead forever.

The Threshold Into Restoration

At some point, if you want to transform your life, healing asks for a different kind of honesty.

Not just “What else do I need to learn about what happened to me?”

But “What have I been unwilling to feel?”

Not just “What’s the next framework to learn?”

But “Where am I still refusing to be transformed?”

Not just “How do I manage this pattern so I can get through the days and weeks?”

But “God, what are You wanting to unroot and restore in me?”

That’s the threshold.

And it doesn’t require a dramatic life overhaul. Though sometimes that may be necessary. It depends where you are. But it usually begins very simply.

By pausing after you hear something that moves you. Letting it land instead of immediately reaching for the next episode, the next video, the next comment, the next teacher, the next explanation, the next activity.

You can begin by asking: what did this touch in me?

Where did I feel that in my body and what does it feel like?

What have I been managing or performing instead of allowing myself to feel and grieve?

What truth have I understood for months or years but not yet stepped into?

What would change today if I actually took action on what God has already shown me?

That’s the path to integration and transformation. Integration is when your action aligns you with the truth that starts changing the way you live, and that transforms who you are.

Let This Land Before You Reach for More

So if this episode is stirring something in you, I want to invite you to stay with that. Not to analyze it immediately and get caught up in your mind. Not to turn it into another concept to learn. Just stay with the deeper place in you that recognizes truth. Even if it’s uncomfortable.

Because you probably already know where healing has become a hiding place for you.

You probably already know the pattern you keep explaining but not yet surrendering. You probably already know the grief you keep managing with anger or complaints, the truth you keep circling but not really admitting honestly, the threshold you keep approaching and then backing away from because it feels unsettling and uncertain.

And there is so much grace here.

Often, life is already showing us what can no longer carry us forward — what is dying, what needs to be released, and what God is inviting us to stop maintaining so He can raise us into our next assignment.

That was actually part of the topic of our last monthly Coffee and Chat. People shared vulnerable experiences and beautiful insights about what is ending, what is being surrendered, and glimpses of what is beginning to open on the other side. If you want to join us for the next virtual coffee, you’ll find the pre-registration link in the show notes.

You are not behind. You are not broken. You are not failing because you used coping tools to survive. Those tools may have been helpful or even life saving for a season.

But maybe now, further down the road, grace is meeting you in a different way.

Maybe grace is no longer only helping you cope and survive. Maybe grace is inviting you to be transformed and restored.

Not perfect. Not polished. But transformed and restored.

Restored at the root. Restored in your inner authority. Restored in your capacity to feel. Restored in your ability to love without losing yourself. Restored in your heart that no longer needs walls to trust itself. Restored in your inheritance of dignity, tenderness, wisdom, prosperity, and truth.

The healing world gave many of us language for our pain. And that matters. But language isn’t the end of the journey.

Healing isn’t about becoming someone who can explain the pain beautifully. The deeper invitation is becoming someone who is no longer organized by it.

So I’ll leave you with these questions:

Where have I been using healing language to stay in the doorway of transformation without actually crossing the threshold?

What excuses do I have about why it’s not the right time to cross the threshold?

Let that be enough for today. Not as a way to judge, shame or blame yourself. But as a doorway of greater honesty that opens to a new possibility.

Because the depth of your transformation cannot exceed your level of self-honesty.

And maybe, before you reach for the next thing to consume, pause and let this one really land in you.

You are not the wound.

You are not the adaptation or coping strategy.

You are not the survival identity.

You are the one God is restoring beneath all of that.

You are the medicine being formed and shared through what has been redeemed.

You are not the wound.

You are the medicine.

☕️ Join Meredith for a coffee and chat Saturday July 11th at 11am Eastern / 8am Pacific USA time. Register in advance here.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

You’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.