When you do the inner work and start to change, the people around you don't always celebrate it. Sometimes they get triggered. Sometimes they get distant. Sometimes they get angry.

In this episode, we explore what happens when your healing disrupts the family field — why the people closest to you may react when you stop playing the role that kept the old pattern intact, and why that disruption isn't a sign you're doing something wrong.

We also talk about the difference between trying to fix your family and simply transmitting a new coherence — and why that distinction changes everything.

When You Shift, the Family Field May Respond

In the last episode, we traced the wound through the family field.

We looked at how the same core wound — the same ache, the same identity fracture — can wear completely different masks across generations. How two people can adapt in opposite directions and still be organized by the same underlying injury, still ending up in a very similar place.

And at the end of that episode, I mentioned something that I want to spend more time with today.

I said: when you shift, the family field may respond to it.

Today we’re going to talk about what that actually looks like. Because it’s not always the beautiful, graceful, quiet miracle I described. Sometimes it is that. But sometimes, before any of that, the family gets triggered.

Sometimes the people closest to you get confused, distant, or angry — not because you did something wrong, but because the old pattern lost one of its participants. When one person steps out of the loop, the old architecture of that pattern starts to crumble. And that can feel uncomfortable, even destabilizing.

I want to explore that honestly today. Because I think a lot of people on this path experience that disruption and wonder: Did I do something wrong? Am I hurting them? Should I go back to the way I was?

And I also want to talk about something I hear constantly from parents in particular — this grief-filled question underneath so many conversations: What do I do with the guilt of knowing I passed this burden forward before I understood what I was carrying?

That question deserves tenderness. And I want to hold space for it today.

Because today’s episode isn’t about blame. It’s not about blaming yourself or other people. It’s not about fixing anyone either. It’s about understanding what it actually means to become a new transmission — and why you are not responsible for controlling how others receive it.

When the Loop Loses a Participant

There’s a pattern in every family system — a kind of choreography. Predictable steps. Familiar cues and responses. And your nervous system has learned the dance so thoroughly that it often moves without you. It’s automatic.

Maybe in that choreography, your role has always been the peacemaker — the one who smooths things over, who reads the room and adjusts, who quietly absorbs tension so the relationship can keep going.

Or maybe you’ve always been the one who fights back when hurt — either defending yourself or even going on the offensive by lashing out.

Or maybe you find yourself always overexplaining, trying to make the other person understand where you’re coming from and what you meant.

Or maybe you’ve learned to disappear when things get hard. To go quiet. To be busy. To shut down. Or to make yourself small enough to not become a target.

Whatever the particular choreography — it has a logic. Once upon a time, it kept something intact. It may have kept you safe, or it may have kept the system stable, or it may have kept a relationship alive that otherwise couldn’t have survived. It had a function.

But when you do the inner work — when you begin to metabolize the wound instead of simply re-enacting it — the whole choreography starts to change. You stop your automatic step. And the other person might stumble.

This is what I mean when I say the family field gets triggered when you change.

It’s not usually conscious. Nobody is sitting there thinking: She’s not reacting the way I expect, and I feel disoriented. It’s more instinctive than that.

Their nervous system has been anticipating your nervous system’s old adaptive behavior for years, maybe decades. And when that prediction suddenly fails — when the record screeches to a halt — it can feel alarming to the other person. Even if they can’t tell you why. They feel it.

They might get angry with you. They might bait you to argue with them or defend yourself. They might give you the silent treatment. They might tell you you’ve changed, and not mean it as a compliment. They might work harder to pull you back onto the dance floor.

And here’s the part I want you to hold: that’s not evidence that you are doing something wrong.

It’s evidence that the pattern felt the shift. And so did they.

You Don’t Have to Pick It Up

When someone puts something down in front of you — when the anger lands, when the silence screams, when the pressure accumulates — there can be an enormous pull to pick it up. To re-enter the loop. To be the one who makes it okay again. To be the one who picks up the pieces. Or to be the one who reacts and keeps the dance going. Because ultimately the familiar is more comfortable than the uncertainty of change.

That pull is old. It’s probably been there since childhood. And it served something real once upon a time. But you are not required to keep playing that track.

When someone hands you a familiar pattern, you don’t have to pick it up. Even if you did 1000 times before. You’re allowed to change.

Your non-participation in the old pattern is not aggression. It’s not punishment. It’s not even a statement about the other person. It’s simply the absence of your automatic reaction.

And within that absence — within that stillness — something becomes possible that wasn’t possible before.

The other person now has an opportunity to meet their own pattern. Whether they take that opportunity isn’t up to you. That’s a free will decision. But the door is open in a way it wasn’t when both of you were still dancing the same steps.

This is actually one of the most profound ways you can love someone — not by managing their experience, not by absorbing their pain, not by rescuing them from their trauma or filling the uncomfortable silence — but by stepping out of the loop.

Not as rebellion. Not as punishment. But as a steadier, more grounded presence.

Sometimes the most loving thing is the pause that allows the other the opportunity to feel their own stuff.

For the Parents Carrying Guilt

I want to stay here for a moment, because I know this topic carries particular weight for parents.

So many of the people I work with are parents — many of them parents of adult children — and one of the most tender conversations I have is when they come to me carrying this:

“Meredith, I’ve been doing the work. I’m healing. I can finally see the patterns. And I can see so clearly how I passed them forward. I can see my kids struggling with the same wounds I’m only now learning to name. And I don’t know how to live with that. I want to make it better. I want to make them better.”

The guilt in that is real. The grief in that is real. And I want to honor it first before I say anything else.

What I find, though, is that the urgency underneath that grief — the need to fix it, to correct it, to make it right by actively intervening in their children’s lives — is itself an adaptation.

It’s understandable. It comes from love. But trying to fix your kids’ wound by managing their process is a form of rescuing. And rescuing is its own pattern of trauma adaptation. In childhood maybe it made you feel safe to rescue a parent or sibling.

I want to offer a distinction that I come back to often in this work.

Fixing says: I need you to change so I can feel okay as your parent.

Coherence says: I will own my part and do my inner work so I can become a steadier presence — while honoring that your process belongs to you.

That distinction matters more than it might seem at first.

Because here’s what I have witnessed, again and again, in my own life and in the lives of people I work with: when a parent does the inner work — when they genuinely begin to metabolize the wound, not just talk about healing, but actually metabolizing it — the children feel it.

When they’re young, under about 8yo, it’s almost immediate. Without explanation. Without a conversation about healing or trauma or patterns or change. The child doesn’t need to be told anything. They’re already tuned in to your nervous system. They’ve been tuned in since before they had language for it.

Think of it this way: if your nervous system has been transmitting a certain frequency — stress, fragmentation, unspoken grief, tension, anxiety, fear, shame, self-protection — your children have been living in that atmosphere. Adapting to it. Carrying it in their bodies without knowing what it is. And that’s not to blame. We’re just acknowledging reality.

But when your nervous system begins to transmit coherence — wholeness, presence, groundedness, steadiness — they feel that shift too. Not as a concept. As a living atmospheric reality.

One image I sometimes use with parents: it’s like you’ve had your TV set to channel 21 for years. Your children have been watching channel 21. They adapted to it. It became normal. They’ve come to predict what’s on at noon, what’s on at 8pm, what’s on Saturdays.

But when you change the channel — not dramatically, not with performance, but through genuine inner transmutation — suddenly the whole household is watching channel 44. And nobody needs to explain what happened to channel 21. It’s just no longer what’s playing.

When it comes to the little kids, you don’t have to teach them anything about the wound you were carrying. You don’t have to explain. Because most of the time that conversation is too big for little kids. You don’t have to apologize in the perfect way or repair every moment you can remember falling short in the past.

But you can address it in the moment when you catch yourself falling back into past patterns, in a way that your kids could understand that. Maybe you suddenly realize your kid was trying to get your attention to express something they’re feeling, and you realize you were distracted by your phone, your thoughts, or your own anxiety. When you catch yourself in the moment, you can turn to them, make eye contact and say: “I’m sorry I was distracted. I’m here, let’s look at that together.”

You just have to keep doing the work, without shaming, blaming and judging yourself. And let the transmission change. Your kids will feel the change. They’ll feel the lightness where there was heaviness before.

With teenage and adult kids, there may need to be some heart-to-heart conversations. There might need to be a letter written to acknowledge things that you did in the past that they’re still holding on to because it was never spoken about.

There might need to be some moments when they spill their guts about something that’s been bothering them or they’ve been going through, and you just hold space and listen compassionately. Even if you disagree with them. Even if it’s painful to hear because you know you let them down. And they may be pleasantly surprised how different it was to talk with you.

I’ve also witnessed miracles that people have shared with me about their adult kids suddenly shifting after they changed. The older the kids are, the more layers of defensiveness and trauma they have so it often takes a bit longer. Usually within a few weeks the change starts.

But you’ll also see if you revert to old patterns, they usually revert to their old adaptive behaviors too.

Because the trauma loop is the atmosphere.

Those changes can move both directions in a lineage. I don’t have kids but in my family I witnessed the healing moving backward and across. It took less than two months for my mom to shift after I metabolized my core wound, which we shared, into medicine. She didn’t know what happened at the time. I didn’t explain anything to her. But later when I asked her if she noticed that she changed around that time, she said, “Yes, actually. I feel a sense of hope and freedom for the first time in my life.”

How do you explain that? The atmosphere of the field changed.

The Difference Between Fixing and Transmitting

I want to draw this line carefully, because it’s easy to misunderstand.

This isn’t about going into your family system and being the enlightened one. It’s not about performing healing where others can see it. It’s not about having conversations designed to show people that you’ve changed and they should too. And it’s definitely not about trying to shame people into changing or healing.

That’s still about controlling the outcome. And it’s not going to work. It’s not going to create sustainable change.

Real transmission isn’t a performance. It’s a state.

It’s the difference between trying to emit a frequency and actually being one.

When your healing stays real — when it goes deeper than concept into body, into nervous system, into the way you respond when you’re actually under pressure — that changes the transmission and others feel it. Not because you’re intentionally broadcasting it at them. But because you’ve genuinely become something more coherent.

Coherence has a tone. It moves through a field in the way a certain kind of stillness can change the quality of the air in a room.

You are responsible for your transmission. You are not responsible for how others receive it.

Some people in your family will feel the shift and soften. Sometimes in ways you would never have imagined and won’t have words for. I’ve watched this happen in ways I can only describe as the grace of God moving through a lineage. Without announcement. Without explanation. But unmistakably real.

And some people won’t shift. They might not shift. Or they won’t shift yet. Or won’t shift in your presence at all, because the pattern between you is too entrenched, or because their own wounds have not yet found a way to the surface. The defense system of self-protection can be like Fort Knox. That blocks connection, and it blocks change.

You are not responsible for that.

Your job is not to save your family. Your job is not to fix your family. Your job is not to coerce your family into healing.

Your job is your inner work. The ripples from that go where they go, in divine timing, in ways that are not always yours to see or to understand, and certainly not yours to control.

So let go of the grasp that you’re holding on to. What are you grasping? Be honest. And give that to God so you can open the space for something new to enter.

You’ll be able to honor that release, that liberation, when healing is an act of service, not a way of proving your worthiness or earning your belonging. And when you remember that your responsibility is to do your inner work, but it’s God who brings the supernatural power of healing to those who are ready to receive it.

Stepping Out of the Loop Is Not Abandonment

I want to address something that comes up often when I talk about this, because I think it can feel threatening to hear: stepping out of the loop can feel like stepping away from the people you love.

It isn’t abandonment. And it doesn’t necessarily mean stepping away. But it can be if that’s what you need.

Continuing to participate in a pattern that perpetuates pain isn’t the same as love.

It might feel like loyalty. It might feel like being present and available. But if that presence is organized around the old wound — if your availability means continuing to absorb what was never yours, or continuing to react in ways that keep the loop going — then what you’re sustaining isn’t connection. It’s a shared unconsciousness.

Real presence is different from that.

Real presence is when you can be with someone without being organized by the old dynamic between you. And when you can be apart without being organized by that dynamic. When you can feel the pull of the old choreography and not follow it. When you can hold something steadier inside yourself — not perfectly, and probably not always, but more than before.

That’s the new transmission.

And remember: this didn’t begin with you. The wound you’ve been carrying was inherited, probably many generations back, passed forward by people who were also carrying what they’d been handed — people who were also doing what they understood to be survival. In many cases, it was never about bad intentions moving through your lineage. Most often it was about an unreleased burden moving through people who had no map for what they were holding.

You may be the one in your lineage who finally gets the map.

That means something. But not in a self-righteous way. Generational cycle-breaking isn’t superiority. It’s not proof that you’re better than those who came before you. It’s simply the particular moment in the lineage where consciousness became available. And that moment has its own weight and its own grace.

What you transmute through you becomes available to the whole field. That’s an act of service to something bigger than yourself.

A Note for Those Whose Families Cannot or Will Not Shift

I want to say something clearly here, because I don’t want anyone leaving this episode thinking that if their family hasn’t changed, they’ve failed.

Sometimes families don’t shift — at least not in ways you can see, and not within the timeframe of your healing or your perception. Sometimes the patterns are too entrenched, or the wounds too defended, or the circumstances made too complicated by choices people continue to make. Sometimes distance or no-contact is the most coherent thing available to you in the moment. And sometimes you will do deep and genuine inner work and your family system will not visibly reflect that back to you at all.

That’s not failure. That’s not evidence that your work isn’t real or isn’t enough or you have to do more. Probably there’s something that’s happening that you can’t see. Maybe also you’re dealing with people who have a lot of pride. They feel something, but they can’t always let on that they feel it.

The ripples of inner transformation are not always legible to us. The field moves in ways we can’t always see. And sometimes the gift of your transmutation isn’t received by the family who is immediately around you — it’s to the generations that come after you, or to the people entirely outside your lineage who are receptive to your presence as you move through the world from a different place.

You’re not always going to see the external validation. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t real. You’ll know it’s real when you feel the change within you. And you might get to observe it around you.

Your work is worth doing. Your coherence matters.

Not because it guarantees anything. Not because it earns you anything. But because your life changes and the world changes through people changing. That change begins in the invisible interior — the place where a pattern, for the first time, doesn’t repeat itself. Instead it finds completion.

Sometimes people tell me they wish they didn’t have to be the generational cycle breaker. You’re the one who makes the sacrifices to do the inner work first. The one who dies to their old self first.

It’s not easy, that’s for sure. It takes courage and commitment. And it also requires faith. Because you can’t necessarily see where that’s going.

There’s something interesting in the Bible that speaks to this. In John 12:24: “Unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds (fruits).”

This isn’t about literal death. It’s the transmutation process. It’s about what you sacrifice from your own harvest to continue to sow more seeds and reap more harvests. To cultivate an abundance of resources in the field that nourishes yourself and others. That requires the death of pride, self-righteousness, self-justification, and self-centeredness.

And that doesn’t mean self-sacrifice in terms of the old abuse programming.

It’s about the sacrifices you make to be the one who goes first. There are sacrifices. It can be lonely to be one who goes first. It can be scary and challenging too. And it’s a lot easier when you know you’re not the only one who is breaking generational cycles.

You’re not alone.

We are here doing the work together to liberate our own souls, then to offer that liberation and other medicine to the lineage, to next generations, to the ancestors, and to those around us. That’s a gift that God has given us to steward and share.

If you’d like to meet up with me and other generational cycle breakers on this journey, join us for our monthly coffee and conversation. You’ll find the link to register in the show notes.

Closing Reflection

So as you sit with what we’ve explored today, I want to offer a few things to take with you.

If you’ve experienced disruption in your family as you’re healing — if people have gotten triggered, confused, or distant, if they’ve blamed you — let yourself consider the possibility that it isn’t evidence you’ve done harm or something is wrong with you. It may simply be evidence that the old pattern is losing its grip. Stay steady. Keep doing the inner work. You don’t have to manage how it lands for others.

If you’re a parent carrying grief about what you passed forward — let the grief be real. Let yourself feel it. Mourn it. And then, gently, redirect the energy from wanting to fix your children into deepening your own inner work. Your kids will feel the transmission. They’re already listening, even if they don’t know they are.

And if you are wondering whether the inner work is worth it, even when the family doesn’t seem to respond or gets upset, even when the changes are slow or invisible — it is. The inherited wound doesn’t have to continue through you. That possibility alone is extraordinary.

This didn’t begin with you. And it doesn’t have to continue through you in the same way.

The pattern repeats until someone becomes conscious enough to stop repeating it.

You are that person.

You don’t have to be perfect at it. You just have to keep returning to the truth inside you — the one that knows you are more than the wound you were handed.

You are not the wound.

You are the medicine.

☕️ Join Meredith for a coffee and chat Saturday June 13th at 11am Eastern / 8am Pacific USA time. Register in advance here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/iiA9NkLlTrCc_V2d0Yb27w

✨ To go deeper, visit: https://www.innerintegration.com

💎 Work 1:1 with Meredith: https://www.innerintegration.com/coaching

💌 Leave an audio or written message for Meredith here: https://castfeedback.com/674e0c0bdba7ce98fbcfe35a

✅ Subscribe to the Inner Integration podcast on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Are you struggling with overwhelm, stress and other symptoms?

I want to tell you about a little device that I use and you can use to get relief so you can function or sleep.

It’s called the VIBE.

You don’t have to know anything about technology to use it. It’s literally just the click of a few buttons. You turn it on, and skip through the menu for the program you need. Press play. And let the frequencies do the work for you.

What I love the most about it, is it works. And it puts sovereign wellness back in the hands of the people. One of my friends who struggles with a lot of debilitating symptoms and constant doctor visits told me this was the best $300 she ever spent.

This little pocket device uses frequencies to relieve symptoms like anxiety, inflammation, neck pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, irritability, depression, brain fog, insomnia, heart issues and more. You can use it on your dogs, cats, and horses too.

It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, check out the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it. That’s where you’ll find out more about how it works.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

You’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.