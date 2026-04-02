Where Scarcity Meets Your Core Wound | Season 2 Ep. 22

If you struggle with scarcity and lack even when life looks fine on the outside, this episode will help you understand how those patterns might be rooted in your core wound.

If you’ve ever felt that something is wrong with you—like you’re not enough, or you’re unlovable, unwanted, powerless, or invisible—we’re going to explore how those core wounds shape your experience of scarcity and lack.

In the last episode, we explored some key themes about scarcity and lack:

Scarcity isn’t only about missing external resources but an inner atmosphere of insufficiency shaped by trauma.

When the nervous system learns to expect disappointment, instability, or deprivation, it starts to brace, grip, guard, withhold, self-isolate, and control in order to feel safe.

I clarified that these patterns are not personal failures. They are protective adaptations shaped by unresolved pain and unsafety.

We also looked at how manifestation culture doesn’t heal this at the root. Because mindset work stays at the level of the conscious mind while the deeper wound is still living in the body, the heart, the subconscious, and the soul.

And underneath scarcity, there is often something much more vulnerable—sorrow, helplessness, shame, fear, longing, agony, or unmet needs. That’s the part we really don’t want to feel.

That’s how scarcity is actually a protection stance that can leave you stuck in the very conditions it’s trying to prevent—feeling cut off from a fuller receiving of abundance and actualizing your potential.

If you haven’t heard the last episode, listen to that one before this one. Because today, we are going deeper.

In this episode, I want to help you discover a deeper truth—that scarcity isn’t just a condition that you’re living in—it’s actually woven into your identity.

We are going to explore how your story of scarcity is actually connected to your core wound.

Because once scarcity becomes identity, no amount of external change fully lands—and that’s why we have to go deeper.

The deepest sting of any story of scarcity and lack is often the conclusion we draw about ourselves. But that story was never really ours to begin with. We were conditioned to believe it is.

The conclusion about who we are actually comes from a much earlier imprint that we don’t even remember, from before we had words.

And eventually it becomes a phrase we tell ourselves about what it all means about us.

Welcome to Inner Integration.

I’m Meredith Miller.

And this is Where Scarcity Meets Your Core Wound | Why Lack Becomes Identity

Let’s face it, sometimes we just don’t have the energy to do the inner work or we don’t know what to do about it. That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that you can use to self-regulate your nervous system with the click of a few buttons during intense moments when you just need relief so you can function or sleep.

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If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, you’ll find the link to this affordable device in the show notes. That’s where you can listen to the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

When Abundance Becomes Medicine for Scarcity

So before we look at the map of common core wounds, I want to show you what this has looked like in my own life.

Last episode we were exploring the scarcity and lack underlying both the struggle to manifest what you want and what often drives people to use manifestation as a coping mechanism instead of doing the deeper root work.

I encouraged you to ask a different question. Instead of: “Why do I experience scarcity?” I suggested: “What does scarcity help me avoid feeling?”

This is what starts to uncover the core wound, which was imprinted at conception.

Then the same emotional and energetic imprint is reinforced during life experiences, which we use as evidence to support the conclusion that we were conditioned to believe about who we are.

I’ve introduced the topic of the core wound during this new season of the podcast, particularly in Ep. 4 where I shared the process of how I transmuted my core wound into medicine.

I discovered that we can do this by recognizing the ancestor who birthed the pattern that we inherited, then changing the ancestral agreement that was keeping it in place in the lineage.

The core wound is an inherited ancestral agreement.

For me, that ancestral agreement was “I don’t exist.” And the undertone was a fear so big I named it terror. That was my core wound that I spent a lifetime trying not to feel.

I had already identified that about a year before the big breakthrough. And before that, I had done a lot of research on core wounds. I had tried to identify, reprogram it, and heal it in other ways—none of which worked.

It wasn’t until that day in the sauna last year when my left my hip was aching when I had the revelation that the core wound each of us carries feels very personal, yet it’s actually inherited.

It comes from an unresolved wound that one of our ancestors experienced, which got frozen in the lineage. That’s why we can’t heal it on our own. It’s not ours alone.

And we’ll get deeper into the layers of healing the core wound in other episodes. But first, we need the awareness of what it is.

The core wound exists in the ancestral field—a relational field that connects everyone in the lineage. This is why it needs to be healed in that relational field.

This is also why I’ve been saying that trauma healing work can only go so far when it’s just about me, my pain, my trauma.

The massive transformation takes place when we shift out of the self-centered focus and into healing as an act of service, one that benefits ourselves and is also a contribution to others. It’s a win-win.

And that’s a very different paradigm than the early stages of recovery after narcissistic abuse when we just want to feel better about what happened and stop it from happening again.

If we are really honest with ourselves, at that point in the journey, our entire worldview was self-centered. That’s a self-protection mechanism that served its purpose but then becomes an obstacle to healing and living in abundance.

So it wasn’t until that day in the sauna when I realized that my core wound came from my grandmother’s sister who took her own life when she was a teenager.

The family erased her. Burned the photos. Forbade anyone to talk about her and what happened. Not out of malevolence. That’s just how my great grandparents tried to deal with the trauma and loss—by not dealing with it.

It was like Graziella (Grace) didn’t exist. It felt as though her soul was trapped in that state of non-existence for exactly 100 years and one month. The unresolved grief lingered in the ancestral field. Everyone was trapped under that, in some way.

So you can hear the tone of scarcity and lack underneath that core wound: “I don’t exist.” It was a lack of existence. But remember, it wasn’t just mine.

That was an energetic knot in the ancestral field, affecting everyone in my mom’s lineage, even though probably no one realized.

We often assume that our wounds are just life because that’s all we know.

My mom later told me that she always felt a strong connection to Grace’s story. Because my mom had the same core wound. And that’s why she was able to heal so much after I transmuted that wound for myself and the lineage.

I had so much more compassion for her when I realized she was carrying the same pain and I had unknowingly amplified that wound in the field, and in her, when I cut her out of my life years ago.

I had re-created the scarcity and lack—both in my relationship with her as well as my relationships with myself and others—all the while trying to protect myself from scarcity and lack. I had been trapped in that loop.

It’s not wrong to set boundaries when someone is hurting you. What I’m saying is that sometimes the ways we try to protect ourselves, serve a purpose but then end up amplifying the core wound as well as the state of scarcity and lack.

When I restored the abundance of existence I no longer had the visceral feeling of constant fear and terror that had haunted me my entire life.

Things that happened since then that normally would’ve triggered me and made me collapse into the fear of non-existence or having to fight for my existence, suddenly just became so easy to resolve.

A simple conversation without the emotional hijacking.

An easy decision of knowing what is aligned for me or not aligned without needing to fight to assert my right to existence.

As the old wound softened, the gift within it began to emerge—the medicine.

In my case, the medicine was literally grace.

Not just my ancestor’s name, but a sense of divine grace I’d never felt before. It began to permeate and grow in every aspect of my life where there was once the pain of scarcity and the lack of existence.

The medicine that emerges from the wound can be any kind of gift or virtue. It’s unique to each person though of course there are some common patterns because we are all part of the same human collective.

That’s the shift from scarcity and lack into true abundance—from the wound into medicine.

And that’s not the kind of abundance that we try to manifest as a coping mechanism to cover up the pain.

It’s transmuting the pain.

This kind of abundance doesn’t come from the ego, personal willpower, or forcing anything. It’s just the natural result of a transmutation process.

Within a few months, I saw the miracles that this medicine of grace was creating not just in my life, but also with my mom.

Now our relationship is full of grace instead of the old pain, lack, and defensiveness. We are actually able to connect without triggering one another in a trauma loop.

She’s having massive insights, revelations, and breakthroughs about herself, her patterns, and her own life. And I’m so happy for her because I love to see her hopeful, stepping into her freedom and authenticity for the first time in her life.

What’s even more amazing is that the medicine isn’t just limited to our lineage. Once we tap into it, it becomes the new energetic tone of who we are.

You can probably sense that the transmission of my message nowadays is quite different than it was years ago. And that’s not to invalidate the existence of who I was—she was part of my journey.

It’s normal to want to stay in the victimhood, in the resentment, in the injustice. That tone is very sticky. I was there—for a long time. There’s a familiarity and a comfort there. There’s payoff for maintaining the status quo.

But life wants to evolve. That’s why what’s unresolved keeps looping back around. Generation after generation. It continues to get worse over time so it gets our attention.

Until one day, maybe someone in the lineage wakes up and decides to be the generational cycle-breaker. And if you’re resonating with this, that’s probably you in your family.

I understand this new direction may not resonate with everyone, and that’s okay. I’m holding space here for the grief, and for the new possibilities that emerge when someone feels ready for that path.

When we step into a lineage, by birthright we inherit the unmetabolized burdens of those who came before us—and also their gifts. But it’s very common that the gifts get buried and forgotten underneath the layers of pain.

The wound isn’t an enemy. Each wound contains the codes for the medicine.

Once we transmute the wound, we can start to tap into the medicine. Then we can start to discover how that medicine wants to express itself through our daily purpose walk, our soul’s mission, and our sacred offering.

How Your Struggle with Scarcity and Lack Is Related to Your Core Wound

When there are unresolved patterns in our lineage, the next generations inherit them. Not as a punishment. But as a continuation of responsibility to those who came before us. To those who gave us life. And that responsibility is also an opportunity for regeneration and restoration.

When we transmute the core wound into medicine, we offer those same codes to our ancestors and living relatives—if their soul wants to tap into the possibility of liberation. Each soul has free will and some will choose to stay stuck. But for those souls who are ready to heal and evolve, it’s not something we have to talk about. The medicine just becomes available in the morphogenic field of the DNA.

At the end of Episode 4 last year I gave a brief outline about the dominant and recessive core wounds—how you have one from each side of your lineage. Don’t worry about that yet. We will swing back around to go deeper into it down the road in another episode.

Today we are specifically going to look at the bigger pattern of the scarcity tone underlying all core wounds. That’s also a scarcity pattern of your ancestry.

Whatever comes up for you today, and afterward as a result of this episode, will probably be your dominant core wound. That tends to be the one we discover first. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way for each person. So don’t over think it. For now, just go with what’s coming up.

The core wound is a big topic, too big for one episode, but also very important. So I want to honor it with the space and gradual revelation that the topic deserves, which will also give you the time and space to allow your own insights and revelations to emerge layer by layer.

So I want to help you illuminate how your struggle with scarcity and lack could be related to your core wound.

While the core wound always has a tone of scarcity and lack, it’s less about our worldview or other people, and more about our own identity.

It follows us in the background of our minds and it lives in the tissues of our body.

It’s imprinted at conception when the zip file downloads from both your mother and father’s lineage simultaneously. That initial imprint has an energetic and emotional quality.

It doesn’t have words yet, because we don’t have words yet. But it’s stamped on our body and consciousness.

From there, our experiences in the womb, how we experience our mother—her emotional states, her consciousness, her environment—all of that starts to shape around that original emotional, energetic imprint.

We experience life through that filter. These are our earliest distortions and conditioning.

Then we are born and we start to soak up everything in our atmosphere through that filter of the core wound. And as babies, we have no sense of self and other, inside and outside. So everything we experience in our environment is all part of the self.

The insufficiency in the atmosphere becomes part of the identity.

And we start growing, somewhere around the age of 2 we learn the word no. My mother said no was my first word. So maybe some of us learn that a little earlier or later. But what’s happening between about 2yo-7yo is the development of the ego.

That’s when we start to learn what is me and what is other. Sometimes you’ll hear toddlers guarding their toys from other kids, “mine!” The separation of self and other, inside and outside, becomes clearer as we grow through that developmental stage of learning separation.

But by then we have already internalized our early environment as part of our identity.

So if we energetically sensed that our mother felt unsafe—for example, her sadness, loneliness, anger—we took that on as our own. We felt responsible for it, way before we knew what any of those words meant. It was a feeling, a knowing.

Then of course as we grow up we develop more and more sophisticated ways to protect a parent from a threat, keep the peace in the home, rescue a parent from the burden of their own emotions, hide and be invisible to avoid the chaos and danger, or whatever other adaptive strategies we learned to survive and feel safe.

And as little kids, we also wanted our parents to feel safe. Because if the parent was safe, we were safe. So you see how there are layers of ongoing identity distortions coming through our conditioning.

But we are none of that.

We are not the wound. We are not the trauma adaptations. And we are not all the limiting programs that we were conditioned to believe about ourselves, the world, other people, and what’s possible for us in life.

What We All Have In Common

Many people feel like: “There’s something wrong with me.”

That’s something I hear from pretty much everyone I’ve worked with. That’s pointing to the core wound but that phrase lacks specificity.

It’s the same with “I’m unsafe.” All core wounds have a lack of safety. But we are looking for specificity.

Each core wound has something specific that you believe is wrong with you, that makes you feel unsafe. And we want to discern what that is because that’s what’s going to lead you to your core wound.

The core wound always has a tone of scarcity and lack. And it always starts with: “I am… or I’m not… (something).”

“I’m bad” means I lack goodness. I hear this a lot from people who had punishing or critical parents. They got blamed a lot. Sometimes parents who had a lot of religious distortions that they projected on the kid as a “sinner.”

“I’m unloveable” means I lack loveableness. I hear this from people who typically had emotionally unavailable parents. Or a parent who abandoned the kids. Or a parent who had a big anger or rage issue so the kid felt hated more than loved.

“I’m unworthy” means I lack worthiness or dignity. I hear this from people who had parents who heavily shamed them instead of correcting their behavior and asking why they did what they did.

“I’m not enough” means I lack enoughness. I often hear this from people who had demanding parents with very high expectations. It was never enough for them to be satisfied.

“I don’t exist” means I lack existence. This tends to come from family secrets having to do with loss and grief that wasn’t addressed, talked about, and processed together. This can also be connected to cultural erasure like genocide that the family just didn’t know how to deal with so it got frozen in the lineage.

“I’m powerless” means I lack power. There’s often a dominating parent who made the child feel helpless and another parent who was submissive and accommodating instead of protecting the child. The child feels like there’s no choice in life. This could also be connected to cultural themes of colonization, slavery, dictatorships, or invasion.

“I’m unwanted” means I lack being wanted by others. This often happens when the mother or father were contemplating abortion, adoption, or for some reason wishing they weren’t having a kid. It could be as simple as poverty—nothing to do with the baby but the circumstances they were living in. This is very common in Asian culture where the grandparents or other relatives feel disappointed or project shame on the mother or father for having a girl instead of a boy.

“I’m incapable” means I lack capableness, the ability to get anything right, or I don’t have what it takes. This can come from parents who feel like a failure, useless, or incompetent. Sometimes a parent is depressed or gave up on life.

So you can see how scarcity reveals its root in the core wound. There’s a lack of something and that lack becomes identity. “I am (the lack of something).”

This is why scarcity isn’t only: “I don’t have what I need or want.”

It’s also: “My lack of that reflects my not good enoughness / unworthiness / unwantedness / unloveableness / inexistence.”

These identity distortions became the masks of the false self. Those masks further distance us from our essence, from others, from God.

God is the one who knows who you really are. The world is what led you to believe otherwise.

The Core Wound Map

I want to explore the terrain of some common patterns of core wounds, the related worldview beliefs, the corresponding adaptation strategies, and some vows we might make to ourselves as a result of all of the above… which keep us locked in the scarcity and lack state.

So the wound is the core pain that we want to avoid feeling and it’s always some tone of scarcity and lack that sounds like: “I am…”.

The worldview comes from the sub-programs or stacked beliefs that we develop to make sense of things. These are subconscious programs that help us understand life through the filter of our core wound and provide us with surface defenses. Yet these also are limiting our abundance.

The adaptive strategy is what we learned to do to feel safe, survive, and get some of our needs met. It’s the automatic behavior that kicks in when the core wound is triggered.

The vows are what we consciously decide to do to fix things or protect ourselves from getting hurt again, or from even having hope because hope can feel dangerous. These also limit our abundance. The vow is organized around “I can’t survive feeling like that again so I will make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

I’m going to name some common core wounds. One of these, if it resonates with you, won’t just sound like a concept. It will feel like visceral gravity in your body. That’s probably the one you’ve built your world around.

Don’t be afraid to get triggered. That’s going to lead you to something important.

Keep in mind these are just common patterns. You may or may not identify with one or two of them. Maybe one sparks an idea or insight for you to identify your core wound.

Or you might identify with the wound but your worldview, adaptive strategy, and vows might differ in some way. That’s okay. This map is intended to help you to see patterns and perhaps name your own.

1. “I am unlovable.”

Worldview: Love is conditional. If people see the real me, they’ll leave or reject me.

Adaptive Strategy: Performance, clinging, neediness, earning love

Vow: I will be what they need so they don’t abandon me.

2. “I am not enough.”

Worldview: There is always something more I must reach to be acceptable or appreciated.

Adaptive Strategy: Overachieving, endless self-improvement, comparison and envy

Vow: I will never stop striving so they’ll always know I’m enough.

3. “I am too much.”

Worldview: My emotions, needs, or presence overwhelms others.

Adaptive Strategy: Suppression of needs and emotions, shrinking, self-censoring, hyper-independence

Vow: I will play small so I don’t push them away. I won’t say what I really think. I don’t need anything from anyone.

4. “I am unwanted.”

Worldview: I am never chosen. Others are always preferred over me.

Adaptive Strategy: Chasing validation, self-neglect, over-accommodating, people-pleasing, competing for attention

Vow: I will prove I am worth choosing. I will take care of others so I know I matter to them. I’ll put their needs over mine.

5. “I am bad.”

Worldview: There is something fundamentally wrong with me. People know I’m broken. I ruin everything.

Adaptive Strategy: Self-punishing, hiding addictions and mistakes, secrecy, isolation and giving up on connection, overcorrecting behavior

Vow: I will hurt myself (alcohol, food, self-harm, etc.) so I don’t hurt anyone again. I’d rather just be alone so no one knows how broken I am.

6. “I am powerless.”

Worldview: I have no real control over outcomes. It’s not fair. I have no choice.

Adaptive Strategy: Controlling everything possible or giving up entirely

Vow: I will never be helpless again. I’ll just accept what life gives me because I can’t change it. There’s no point in trying.

7. “I don’t exist.”

Worldview: My presence is unnoticed or irrelevant.

Adaptive Strategy: Withdrawing, dissociating, provoking or performing to be seen

Vow: I will either disappear or force myself to be seen.

8. “I am a burden.”

Worldview: My existence creates problems for others and it’s all my fault (or it’s all their fault).

Adaptive Strategy: Hyper self-reliance, silence, isolation, emotional withholding, or burdening others

Vow: I got it all figured out. I don’t need any help. I’ll just keep it all to myself so I won’t inconvenience anyone. I will make others feel the burden I feel so I know it’s real.

9. “I am incapable.”

Worldview: Every time I try, it only leads to disappointment, failure, or inadequacy.

Adaptive Strategy: Avoiding risk, proving capableness through accomplishments and success, or overworking to prevent failure

Vow: I will either not try at all or I’ll never stop working hard to show them I’ve got what it takes. I’ll be successful and rich so they know I’m capable.

10. “I am alone.”

Worldview: No one is truly with me or for me. No one has my back.

Adaptive Strategy: Hyper-independence or chronic longing and disappointment cycles of hope and disappointment

Vow: I have to do it all on my own. I will rely only on myself because I can’t trust anyone else.

Does one of those feel familiar? Did something come up for you?

If it wasn’t exact, maybe it started to trigger something that you felt in your body.

At the Root

Underneath the core wound, the worldview programs, adaptive strategies, and vows is the emotional and energetic imprint at the root.

This is the somatic echo of the wound.

It will vary person to person. Two people could have the same core wound “I’m bad” but for one person the imprint is sorrow or agony, and for another person with that same wound the imprint could be fear.

We aren’t going to find the emotional/energetic imprint in the mind. We need to look to the body. That’s where it lives.

This is the part that may be a little more challenging to identify because it’s what we really don’t want to feel.

Our adaptive strategies automatically kick in to help us avoid feeling it.

Our worldview interrupts to create a story that distracts us from feeling it.

Our vows create a defensive stance so we can feel like we are protected from feeling the emotional/energetic imprint of the core wound.

And all of that served a survival purpose. Once upon a time, it helped us feel safe. But now it also gets in the way of our evolutionary path.

So if we want to heal and evolve, we’ve got to get to the core wound. Everything else is filtered through that.

We can become aware of our behavioral adaptations and change those with willpower.

We can override the state of scarcity and lack by forcing manifestation.

We can make a conscious decision to redirect from scarcity to lack.

But all of that circumvents the root.

The root of all healing—personal and ancestral—is the core wound.

The core wound is an existential wound.

Our entire existence hinges upon the wound. The body and consciousness organize our entire life around it.

So if one of those phrases hit you viscerally, if it resonated not just cognitively, but you felt something… bring that to mind.

Maybe some memories of when you felt that way come up. And as that surfaces in your awareness, tune into your body.

Take a deep breath. In through your nose and out through your mouth.

And another.

As you keep breathing naturally in through your nose and out through your mouth, just allowing your awareness to settle deeper into your body with each breath.

Maybe you notice some sensations or particular parts of your body. Notice where in your body is the contraction, tightening, bracing, tension, aching…

Where does the wound live in your body?

What emotion emerges underneath those sensations?

For example: shame, fear, sorrow, agony… If you feel anger, breathe another layer deeper. What’s the more vulnerable emotion underneath the anger or rage?

That’s the root. That’s the somatic echo—the emotional and energetic imprint—of the core wound.

Once you identify it, and look directly at it, you can stop running from it. Instead you can realize how it’s always been there in the background with you. You just didn’t notice it or have a name for it before.

It’s always been the root of your stories of scarcity and lack.

It’s always been what you’ve been avoiding or rebelling against.

It’s always been the filter through which you see yourself and life.

In other episodes we’ll continue exploring more about transmuting the wound into medicine through the ancestral field.

It’s a process of unveiling, processing, and metabolizing layer by layer. So don’t feel like you have to have it all figured out right now. Honor it with the space and time it needs to reveal itself.

And remember you’re not alone in carrying it. It didn’t start with you. There are others in your family holding the same burden.

Can you imagine what it would be like to be free?

Closing

Remember that healing doesn’t happen by fixing the external world. It’s about reclaiming and restoring the internal order and wholeness—creating inner coherence from the chaos and distortions.

Our worldview programs, our adaptive strategies, and our vows function as shields—keeping us from feeling the pain of the wound—yet they also create distortions in the field that block purpose, connection, expression, and love.

These protective patterns and the core wound beneath them are what block true abundance.

Keep in mind there’s usually quite a few layers of defensiveness hiding the core wound. It’s okay if it’s not really clear yet.

If you still aren’t sure what your core wound is, start by listening to your inner dialogue for the protection programs and vows. They tend to show up in daily life, especially through relational experiences or in situations that really matter to you when something doesn’t go well.

When you hear something like: “No one cares,” “The world is hostile,” or “It’s not safe to be seen”... write that down. That may be one of your worldview programs and it may point you toward the wound underneath it. These are the distortion echoes you keep replaying until you reach the root—the core wound.

Then you can go a little deeper:

Start with the protection program or worldview you’ve identified, for example: “It’s not safe to be seen.”

What part of me believes it’s not safe to be seen?

When did that start?

If I were truly seen, what do I fear would be revealed?

Maybe the part of you that hides is the part that was once rejected, that felt unwanted, or unworthy.

Notice your adaptive strategies: How do you hide or reject yourself in order to regain a sense of control or agency over your life?

What vows did you make to yourself so that you wouldn’t be seen?

Can you have compassion for the part of you that feels rejected and the part of you that is doing the rejecting?

If you love this and you want more, stay tuned for upcoming episodes as we explore more aspects of the core wound.

And if you are ready to discover and transmute your core wound into medicine so you can apply that in your contribution to others, that’s all part of my 3-month Becoming You transformational journey. You’ll find the link to work with me in the show notes.

The wound is not your identity. It is the place where the false identity formed. And it’s also where your gifts are waiting to be uncovered.

✨ To go deeper, visit: https://www.innerintegration.com

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