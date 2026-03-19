Why Manifesting Isn’t Working | Season 2 Ep. 21

If you’ve been trying to manifest abundance but still feel stuck in scarcity, lack, fear, or emotional bracing, this episode will help you understand the trauma pattern underneath it.

If manifesting seems like it works only temporarily—or not at all—there may be a deeper reason than mindset.

In this episode, we’re exploring why manifestation culture can actually keep people stuck in a trauma loop, especially when the deeper wound of scarcity has never been healed.

If you grew up with trauma conditioning around the scarcity of love, support, or other survival resources this episode will help you understand why scarcity keeps repeating—and what deeper healing actually asks of you.

Pretty much everything you hear about manifesting teaches some version of the same process: redirect your mind from lack to abundance.

And yes, conscious redirection can be useful. Willpower matters and it’s important to develop self-discipline to regulate yourself. It can help in certain moments.

But for many people, that only creates a surface-level fix. It doesn’t reach the root of the pattern.

The uncomfortable truth is that manifestation is often used as a coping mechanism.

Instead of helping us truly heal, it can become another way to avoid the deeper fear, grief, helplessness, and insecurity underneath scarcity.

It’s the same kind of coping mechanism that helps us avoid the stuff we don’t want to deal with.

That’s when the survival reflex is trying to secure the manifestation through force.

High performance, achievement, and success are great, but these can also be high-functioning forms of escapism. That’s why these habits can appear to be totally different than escaping through food, alcohol, or other substances or behaviors that are more obviously unhealthy.

I was originally going to do this 9th installment on the topic of escapism as part of the 9-part mini series on the emotional and behavioral anchors that weigh us down in life and relationships.

But I’ve been talking about escapism as a generality quite a bit during Season 2 of the podcast. I wanted to create this episode on a form of escapism that is easily overlooked.

So I dug a little deeper for a particular form of escapism that I think is going to really speak to this community—to anyone who experienced trauma conditioning in childhood.

That’s why we are exploring manifestation as surface strategy vs. scarcity as a trauma pattern. That distinction is essential.

Because an early-life scarcity of love, or a lack of other survival resources, conditions you to default to that setting. Even when things are going well, underneath there’s still a persistent sense of unsafety.

And it feels timely, because the developments in the war in the Middle East are currently stirring the scarcity and lack trauma individually and collectively around the world.

Welcome to Inner Integration.

I’m Meredith Miller.

And this is: Why Manifesting Isn’t Working: The Trauma Behind Scarcity and Lack

Let’s face it, sometimes we just don’t have the energy to do the inner work or we don’t know what to do about it. That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that you can use to self-regulate your nervous system with the click of a few buttons during intense moments when you just need relief so you can function or sleep.

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It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, you’ll find the link to this affordable device in the show notes. That’s where you can listen to the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

What Is the Scarcity Mindset?

Being prepared is a good thing so we can keep on living and knowing that if something happens like a shortage of water, food, or other resources, we are prepared.

But when we become “preppers” we move into a survival state driven by fear and hypervigilance. There is no amount of food, water, and toilet paper that is going to feel like safety and security to a person who is stuck in this state.

Because the opposite of scarcity is not always about having an abundance of resources.

When it comes to lack and scarcity, there’s something here that’s bigger than money, love, support or other resources.

Scarcity isn’t just about what’s missing outwardly.

It’s usually an inner atmosphere that feels like there’s not enough time, not enough support, not enough love, not enough room to exhale and relax.

That inner atmosphere shapes your perception. Life itself becomes filtered through the anticipation of insufficiency—not having enough.

So the nervous system gets stuck in hypervigilance—scanning mode as a survival mechanism—anticipating danger, threat, loss, what may not come, what may leave, what you may fail to keep, or who may try to take what you have.

The scarcity mindset is both a fear and a protective behavior to avoid feeling the deeper insecurity.

Again, this applies to the invisible as much as the material resources.

If you expect less from people and life, you may feel safer because you need or want less. Yet this defensive mechanism is also blocking your prosperity.

If you brace in life to protect yourself from disappointment, your whole system tightens. Then it’s hard to receive, to trust, to ask, to rest.

This isn’t a failure or a judgment or a blame.

It’s a trauma adaptation that comes from a learned sense of unsafety.

A couple episodes ago, I mentioned this bracing pattern that I noticed in my sacrum, my lower back, which reached a crisis level last year. We can’t hear the signal when we’re bracing for the noise.

Perhaps you experienced deprivation or unpredictability of love and other resources or in childhood:

Poverty and not knowing when the next meal was coming,

Having a good financial standing and then suddenly it was lost,

Sometimes you could count on love and support and other times not at all (disorganized attachment),

Or maybe you could never count on that and you felt utterly alone in the world.

So the state of bracing and tension was a strategy meant to protect you from lack yet at the same time, recreating it.

The old scarcity trauma was repeating on loop.

That can show up like defense mechanisms in adulthood: withholding, guardedness, controlling, over-giving, settling, grasping, self-isolating, or the protective stance of assuming there isn’t enough or you won’t get enough, or maybe not even asking for help and support.

Your manifestation isn’t failing because you’re bad at mindset work—it’s failing because unresolved scarcity trauma keeps resetting your system to the default program, which is scarcity.

So the deeper exploration isn’t just: “Why do I experience scarcity?”

And the deeper work isn’t just using your willpower to make the conscious decision to change your thoughts from scarcity to abundance.

It’s: What does scarcity help me avoid feeling?

And the deeper work begins with: What am I afraid will happen if I feel that?

Maybe it’s disappointment, dependence, vulnerability, hope, grief, longing, helplessness… or something else.

Remember we have to feel it to heal it. But we don’t have to get stuck in the feelings. And we can’t transmute the trauma by stuffing it down and distracting ourselves with forms of escapism and false security.

When you sit with the feeling of lack and scarcity, in what particular ways does this show up in your life?

When Scarcity Becomes Identity

When you imagine something you want in life… maybe love, family, community, support, money, success, health, peace, fulfillment… does it feel safe to want that?

If it doesn’t, perhaps it wasn’t safe to want anything in childhood because it often led to disappointment. Then maybe those experiences repeated through adulthood.

Over time, disappointment becomes a heavy burden of exiled grief carried in the heart.

Hope deferred makes the heart sick.

The heart wants to dream, to love, to live, to enjoy, to receive, to give, to express... but when that movement is gripping and self-restrained, it ironically keeps you in the grief of lack and longing.

So there’s a tension there in the conflict.

And that feeling is painful, so perhaps you notice that you start making up stories about why you don’t have whatever it is that you’d like to have or think you should have.

And those stories often have a blame or self-blame tone—and usually the blame coin flips back and forth—because blame restores a false sense of control and agency to avoid feeling unsafe.

There’s a primary grief there.

It’s not just a disappointment. It’s repeated disappointment that teaches the heart that the act of wanting anything could be dangerous.

So the nervous system and body contract around desire and dreaming: restraining, gripping, explaining, lowering expectations, generating narratives of blame or self-blame. All of these are coping mechanisms, a form of control to temporarily alleviate the feeling of unsafety.

And the painful intelligence of that mechanism is understandable.

When you restrain yourself, you don’t risk rejection.

When you grip, you abate the threat of loss.

When you overexplain, you try to control the narrative.

When you lower your expectations, you don’t get your hopes up and risk disappointment.

Stories of blame or self-blame can feel more bearable than helplessness, because blame creates an illusion of control. If it’s your fault or someone else’s fault, then at least the world becomes legible and you can create a sense of solid ground.

But the deeper ache is more vulnerable: “I wanted something and it didn’t arrive/work out.”

And underneath that helplessness, is the identity story that’s keeping you locked in a state of lack and scarcity.

What do you tell yourself about yourself when that happens?



Is It Safe to Dream Bigger?

I often ask clients—even those who’ve already done years of healing work—what do you really want to create in life?

Many times people freeze and say they really don’t know.

It’s like a blank screen in their mind.

Or they tell me something really small because their heart doesn’t feel safe to dream bigger.

They’ll say something like: “I just want to be able to pay bills, feed, clothe and educate my kids.” And there’s nothing wrong with that. But limiting your dream of life to mere survival is a remnant of childhood and ancestral trauma.

Maybe a lot of you can relate to that.

What’s most present here is the heart’s tension. That’s where that conflict exists in the body.

The conflict is between the heart’s natural movement vs. the protective scaffolding around it, which is limiting the movement yet seemingly keeping you safe.

In childhood, that protection was intelligent. It likely once kept you from drowning in the sea of unmet need and what you learned to believe all of that meant about you.

But now it may also be keeping the grief stagnant rather than moving. Because part of you still wants to dream, receive, love, express, enjoy and participate in life.

Yet another part associates that kind of openness with heartbreak and disappointment so it converts longing into rational analysis about why you can’t have what you want, and it bypasses the grief with energetic control (whatever that defensive scaffolding is for you) so you don’t have to feel the pain.

When you imagine giving yourself permission to dream bigger, what’s the instant rebuttal that you hear in your mind?

Do you notice that you’re blaming yourself or someone else?

Blame and self-blame aren’t the core wound here.

They’re part of the protective scaffolding built over the more unbearable experience of having no way to make something happen, no way to secure what’s needed, no way to protect the heart from not being met, and no way to co-regulate in an atmosphere of absence.

So those stories aren’t random distortions. They’re an attempt to restore agency where there once was none. Even painful certainty can feel safer than vulnerable powerlessness.

That’s where a lot of people get stuck in the victimhood of scarcity and lack.

There’s a protective intelligence to blaming and self-blaming. But this habit is also blocking you from having what you really want.

And having what you really want isn’t really about having something external—it’s more about feeling how you want to feel.

What we have externally is all just temporary. So the illusion is what we want to have. The truth is more about what we want to feel when we have what we want to have.

There’s something really tender underneath all of this.

The scarcity pattern isn’t usually driven only by the lack itself, but by the resistance to feeling helpless.

Helplessness is the feeling the nervous system and subconscious most wants to override.

That’s because it often triggers an old humiliation carried by the heart. And that pain was devastating.

“I could not have what I needed because something is wrong with me and I had to bury that pain to keep going.”

When you notice the blaming or self-blaming stories begin, what feeling do they seem to arrive just in time to cover?

Notice how the body tightens to brace just before the helplessness fully arrives.

That can create an automatic defensive reflex to explain or place blame in order to maintain control and not allow the feeling to surface.

And that resistance makes sense. The system is trying to preserve dignity, coherence (even the false type), and some sense of inner leverage or power.

The mind then moves in quickly with the story so you don’t have to feel the nakedness of the vulnerability or ride the rollercoaster of unmet longing without a handlebar.

Where Manifestation Can Lead You Astray

Most manifestation content is about shifting your conscious mind from lack to abundance to get what you want.

The premise is that if you keep repeating it enough with your conscious mind, your subconscious will eventually get on board.

And that can be effective sometimes. It’s important to know how to redirect your mind away from focusing on what you don’t want so you can focus your attention and energy on what you do want to grow in your life.

Do you notice how when you try to do that, there’s like a gravitational pull toward the fear or lack or whatever it is that you don’t want anymore?

The challenge is that when you’re dealing with conscious mindsets and subconscious programs that are deeply embedded in unresolved trauma, your system will keep defaulting to the trauma programming as soon as your muscle of willpower gets tired.

For most people, that’s about 15 seconds.

Try it. Whatever is bothering you, imagine that the exact opposite is happening. For example, if you’re worried about money, imagine that you won the national lottery or you got the promotion you want or signed the big business deal… and what your life looks like in that reality.

How many seconds can you hold the dream before your worries and fear interrupt your imagination?

That’s the unresolved trauma of lack and scarcity.

The shorter the time you can hold a positive imagination, the more unresolved trauma you have around that.

That’s why the same patterns and loops keep repeating, and not only in your personal life, but also in your family lineage. Have you noticed how there are uncanny stories that seem to repeat generation after generation in some way… even when people tried to fix it?

Dr. Benjamin Hardy wrote a great book called Willpower Doesn’t Work. He challenges the belief of hustle culture and most of the personal development industry that says willpower is the key to transformation. His conclusion is that you have to change your external environment and implement structured systems so you don’t have to keep relying on pure muscle to white knuckle through life.

He’s spot on about changing the environment so you don’t have to keep trying to override it with your willpower.

Yet in my niche, working with survivors of generational trauma who want to transform their pain into purpose, changing the environment involves several layers, some of which are internal.

Creating an Environment that Supports Abundance

There are some key areas of our inner and outer world that are essential for rebuilding after the trauma of scarcity and lack. Let’s walk through some of these.

First, tune out or get rid of the toxic social influences in your life.

These are the family members and friends who don’t want to see you doing well, feeling joyful, making money, contributing to others and living your purpose.

You will know them by their fruits.

Some say true friends stick with you when you’re down. I say you won’t really know who your true friends are until you actualize your higher potential. Because your fake friends will be the first to try to tear you down or get you to commiserate with them.

This is, by the way, why support groups will become toxic over time because people are still focused on repeating the stories of pain and injustice. Not because those stories aren’t true, but because telling the same story over and over again without leaning into the discomfort of doing the inner healing work will just keep you in the pain and victimhood.

It’s going to require a LOT of willpower to override negative messaging and all of that energy loss is energy that you aren’t using to build your dream.

It can feel comfortable because it’s resonating with the parts of you that are still in pain. Yet remember the gravitational pull of the black hole.

The same goes for the social influences you expose yourself to online, whether you know them in person or not.

Surround yourself with people in person and online who genuinely cheer for you and feel inspired by what you’re creating, and who you also cheer for and feel inspired by.

Get mentors and coaches who help you heal and actualize your higher potential.

Be careful because there’s a lot who will just validate your pain and keep you focused on the injustice. That may feel good at first but it’s not going to help you long term. And there’s plenty of them who may seem supportive but are actually working behind the scenes to destroy you. All of that will just reinforce the scarcity and lack.

Who in your life doesn’t really want to see you healthy, happy and doing well?

Second, remove the signs of scarcity and lack in your temple and bring in new energy.

Look around your house or apartment. If it’s a mess, that’s a sign that you’re not taking care of yourself. This is very common post-trauma.

Tidy up your house every day. Do a good scrub once a week and a deep clean once a month.

Don’t neglect your closets and drawers. That’s where you stuff everything you want to hide and not deal with.

Get rid of stuff you don’t use any more.

Get some organizational tips from YouTubers or blogs. Put a system in place so cleanliness becomes your new normal and notice how different you feel in that space!

Look in your refrigerator and cupboards. Are there signs of real food or a bunch of junk, old leftovers, bottles of condiments with no nutritional value? Or worse yet, is it empty?

That will tell you a lot about how you treat yourself. Your body is the temple of your soul.

What are you feeding yourself? Do you prioritize time to prepare healthy, nutritious, whole foods?

Put fresh, colorful fruits in a bowl on your countertop so you are always seeing these signs of abundance and remember you can grab a healthy snack.

Get food that’s as clean as possible and organic if you want to prioritize money toward your health. Illness is much more expensive than organic food.

Move your body at least 30 min each day. Find some kinds of exercise, fitness or walking that you enjoy, or at least can motivate yourself to do. Even if you have to turn on the TV and watch something while doing home exercise, figure out a way to get it done.

A stagnant body stagnates the mind and emotions too. And stagnation is a state of scarcity and lack. When you move your body, you shift your mind and get your emotions flowing again plus it’s important for your physical health.

You might be rebuking this right now, saying you can’t afford the money, time or whatever other excuse your creative brain came up with. We all say we can’t afford things when these excuses usually mean it’s not a big enough priority right now.

“I can’t afford it” is a scarcity and lack program. Even if you don’t want to prioritize it right now, at least start by being more honest with yourself by saying: “This isn’t a priority for me right now.”

Be honest with yourself and don’t limit your possibilities.

Also this should go without saying, but I see a lot of jealousy out there. If you put someone down, or wish them bad even in your own mind when you see someone earning money, getting a promotion, or otherwise doing well, you’re not just projecting your jealousy on them. You’re limiting your own abundance.

Buddhists say that hatred is drinking poison and expecting your enemy to die. It’s the same with jealousy. Wish people well, even in your own mind and see how that energy sows your fields of abundance. If this is difficult for you, that’s revealing that you need to work on releasing resentments because you’re becoming bitter.

Post-trauma takes a huge toll on our bodies, our emotions, our minds, and our physical temple at home as well. It will be much easier to heal and actualize your higher potential when you feel great in your meat suit, when you discipline your wicked mind, when you cleanse your emotional wishes, and when your home feels abundant too.

Even when your bank account or social circle doesn’t reflect abundance yet, you’ll be living in a physical, mental, and emotional environment that is supportive to generating more finances and healthier social connections.

Next, detox the field of your soul.

Professor Jiang, who predicted the war with Iran a couple years in advance, gives fascinating lectures on what’s happening now in the world.

On the surface level, there’s a kinetic war. But on a deeper level the holy war isn’t just about the battles between religious fanatics—it’s also about hijacking your attention.

Jiang said the war isn’t about money, energy or power: “The real currency in the world is human consciousness. When you understand this idea, you understand everything. This war is being fought to control the consciousness of the human race, because it is our consciousness that creates reality itself… It’s a war for the soul of humanity.”

Everything you read, listen to and watch is imprinting your consciousness. Content that generates fear, envy, wrath, lust, pride, gluttony, sloth, and greed is harvesting your energy and exposing you to spiritual warfare.

Take a look at your subscriptions on social media. What are they adding to your life? Is it creative or destructive? Is it helping you grow or keeping you in the lower frequency emotions that are feeding the demons?

It’s not your fault that you grew up in an environment of scarcity and lack. It’s not your fault if you grew up in an abusive family where you were programmed to be a victim to spiritual warfare or to sell pieces of your soul to get something you thought you needed or anted. But it is your responsibility to save your own soul now, if you want to be free.

What are you allowing to influence your soul?

Get in alignment with your Creator.

Manifestation content often teaches distortions like “You’re the creator” or “You’re god”.

From my perspective, this is identity distortion.

And it creates a terrible tension. Because when you aren’t manifesting what you want, and you’re god or you’re the creator, then the only other explanation is “something is wrong with you.”

That will trigger some core wounds and lead to self-blame, which keeps you in the helplessness and locked out of the abundance of your birthright.

Your Creator wants you to be abundant.

But when our relationship and alignment with God is severed, or distorted, we run into some common pitfalls of scarcity and lack. And on the flipside: pride, entitlement and greed.

You can force manifestation with your willpower. You can manifest an entire empire from ego. And it might work for a while.

But inevitably, what’s built on ego will self-implode and you could lose everything. Many entrepreneurs will tell you that story of their great reckoning when they were deeply humbled by an event or chain of events that broke them.

Or, if you’re lucky, you’ll have the inner reckoning first due to some kind of relational or worldly event that gets your attention. When that can pierce your perception, and you can get your ego in right relationship with divine will, you’ll remember that you’re a co-creator in this life and that the Creator of All That Is is your source of everything.

That inner path will require choosing to let go of what’s not aligned with your spirit and divine mission. You might be really attached to some of that stuff.

You’ll know because when you have a relationship with God, you’ll feel called to make those decisions instead of the decisions guided by ego. And when you do make decisions guided by ego—because we are all human and do that sometimes—you’ll quickly realize it and get yourself back in alignment with divine will.

But when you’re still under the influence of pride and self-righteousness, it’s likely you won’t hear the calling because you can’t hear the signal through the noise. The ego makes a lot of noise.

Speak with your Creator as a father or a friend. Probably your relationship with God has a similar tone as your relationship with your own father. If there was scarcity and lack in that relationship, there will likely be the same in your relationship with God. The more you heal that childhood imprint, the more abundant your relationship with God will be.

And I’m talking about a relationship, not religion. One is a connection, the other is a cult.

If your father was absent or abandoned you, deep down, you probably feel abandoned and forsaken by God.

If your father was abusive, you probably feel like God is punishing you or wants to harm you.

If your father betrayed you, you probably feel like God betrayed you.

If your dad was terrifying, you probably fear God or feel like fearing God is loving God.

If your dad didn’t provide for you, you probably feel like God isn’t providing for you.

If your dad was emotionally unavailable, you probably feel like God doesn’t hear you or doesn’t care about you.

If God was dead in your family, you probably made something else your god… your intellect, money, status, fame, stuff, or your own ego.

Religion doesn’t give you a connection with God. Plenty of religious people are horrible humans. That’s because religion gives you a bunch of dogma. You have to work to create a relationship. And you can separate the wheat from the chaff to find the gems of wisdom in any dogma. But your relationship and alignment with your Creator starts in your heart.

This is why the scarcity and lack from trauma can distort and disrupt our relationship with the Creator of All That Is—our source of everything.

The crazier things get in the world, the more we are being called to get in right relationship with God by getting our desires in order.

For me, this was part of the post-2020 reckoning. Reading Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy was so helpful in this process. He wrote about disordered desires and the distorted ways we go about loving and seeking love through pride, envy, lust, gluttony, wrath, greed, and sloth… in ways that we don’t even realize.

The body is the foundation in the physical world and the spirit is the foundation in the spiritual world.

When the body feels unsafe, we often escape into other physical substances, or we escape into the mind, or check out entirely through dissociation, fantasy or the intellect.

Disconnection is perceived by the nervous system as unsafe, a threat or danger. When we are disconnected from the body, we are disconnected from the physical world where our dreams become form. So that process is delayed and distorted.

When the spirit feels unsafe—or we don’t know it exists—we escape into materialism, severing our inner connection to our spirit. That leads to the spiritual disconnection from the Creator of All That Is.

You’re never alone. Even when no one else is there for you. Even in the worst moments of your life, God has always been there for you. Even through all the suffering and lack.

But when we are disconnected, that feeling of being alone in the world, that’s a dire place to be.

When we are spiritually disconnected, we lack the infinite abundance and wisdom of God to co-create our dreams.

Next episode I want to walk you one layer deeper to discover Where Scarcity Meets Your Core Wound

We’ve explored a bit about how scarcity isn’t only about missing resources or having unmet needs, and how this same protection stance can leave you stuck in the very conditions it’s trying to prevent—feeling restrained, guarded, burdened, cut off from fuller receiving of abundance or actualizing your potential.

The deepest sting in the chain reaction is often the conclusion we draw about ourselves—what it means about who we are.

This is what starts to uncover the core wound, which was imprinted at birth and then reinforced during life experiences that we use as evidence to support that conclusion.

In another episode, we are going to explore “in the gap”.

I want to give you some time to process and implement some insights from this episode as we continue explore some other topics in upcoming episodes before we jump into the gap.

Once you start cultivating the inner abundance of worthiness and safety, you might find that there’s a gap between the inner knowing and the outer confirmation.

I’m hearing from quite a few people lately who are at this stage in their process and feeling frustrated by the perceived delay of the arrival of external abundance.

When reality doesn’t yet mirror back what feels true inside, or at least not in the timing we are expecting, the mind starts searching for a reason. That delayed reciprocity can awaken old self-doubts when you know inwardly but you don’t fully trust the inner knowing when the outer world is still silent.

There’s a delay between that new level of inner alignment and the outer confirmation.

That’s where we are confronted with the test: Can you maintain the faith when the external evidence hasn’t arrived yet?

In that gap is where an enormous amount of growth can happen.

Or it’s a temptation to go back to the old ways of instant gratification, ego-based manifestation, and the trauma-based dopamine loop.

In that episode, we’ll explore some questions that will help you stay rooted in what’s true without abandoning yourself in the waiting.

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