Why You Feel the Need to Convince People | Season 2 Ep. 20

If you feel like you have to convince people, overexplain, or justify yourself to be understood, this episode unpacks the trauma root of overexplaining—especially after gaslighting, false accusations, and chronic misunderstandings.

Overexplaining isn’t actually a conscious communication strategy. It’s more about trying to feel safe.

We might think that we’re trying to communicate more clearly in order to be understood. But what’s often happening under the surface is we’re trying to protect ourselves from rejection.

So overexplaining is a coping mechanism. Yet overexplaining and oversharing rarely bring greater clarity.

Some of us grew up in an environment where we were often in “trouble” but we didn’t do anything wrong. Or maybe we did do something wrong but the accusation was inflated and shame-based instead of simply addressing what we did and offering contained guidance.

That kind of early life conditioning means you’re not just used to having to make a case for your innocence—you’re also trying to prove your character.

Yet maybe everything you said was twisted and used against you. Maybe no one believed you. Maybe they patronized you. Or maybe they didn’t even hear you. Because they had already decided who you are and what you did.

If you relate to that kind of childhood experience, you’ll probably notice the weariness of always feeling like you have to contextualize, negotiate, or justify your existence.

So you overexplain—to prove yourself. To defend your truth. To be understood. To vindicate yourself. To feel safe. To fix something that feels broken and seems like it could clear up with more communication.

Until one day, you’re drained, frustrated and have no more energy to keep defending yourself.

Several years ago I had a client who told me she decided to become a litigation attorney because of these kinds of childhood experiences. And she was very good at her job.

But what she realized was that becoming a powerful litigator didn’t actually heal the past, which was still echoing in her relationships, her inner dialogue, and her health.

Overexplaining is often thought of in the context of an external conversation. And those are draining.

The most exhausting form of overexplaining happens internally, in the self-talk.

When you doubt and second-guess yourself, you feel the endless need to try to resolve and prove your worthiness or existence.

But no matter how much you try to explain in order to feel safe, it never really leads to real safety.

The safety you’re looking for won’t come from saying more to others or ruminating about it longer in your own mind.

Sometimes people see reality so differently, that it’s impossible to arrive at a shared perspective of what’s real.

We can see this reaching epitome on the collective level too. People are living in vastly different realities. The noise is getting louder as people are trying to convince others that their view of reality is the truth.

But this goes much deeper than the surface arguments.

When we have a trauma reflex rooted in the emotional residue of rejection and accusation, we might unknowingly use language as a shield to avoid the pain of those experiences.

Overexplaining is a trauma echo, often based on the fear of creating a misunderstanding or being misunderstood, which can lead to a sense of shame or rejection.

Because that’s what it felt like in childhood.

Maybe you’ve felt misunderstood, unseen, or unaccepted all your life.

Maybe you’re carrying the grief of not being believed.

And maybe you don’t even realize how these painful experiences can cause an addiction to narrative control in order to feel safe.

Many of us had ancestors who, for one reason or another, were rejected, shunned, isolated, outcasted, imprisoned, tortured or even killed for speaking the truth or being persecuted for being “trouble” to the status quo.

That leads to an unresolved generational pattern of having to prove, convince, explain, defend your truth or even your right to exist.

In this episode, we are going to be untangling the deeper roots of overexplaining—how early life rejection can condition us to erase ourselves while trying to assert our existence.

In this 8th portal of our 9-part miniseries on the emotional and behavioral anchors that weigh us down in life and relationships, we’ll explore the question: What am I trying to avoid by explaining it away?

This is the work of reclaiming your voice, and your existence, free from having to convince anyone.

Welcome to Inner Integration.

I’m Meredith Miller.

And this is Why You Feel the Need to Convince People | The Hidden Trauma Behind Overexplaining.

The Dynamic of Overexplaining and Convincing

Overexplaining is a bid for safety and belonging.

The shift we are going to explore here isn’t just “stop explaining.” It’s about learning to trust that your truth can stand without scaffolding.

Overexplaining builds scaffolding around the vulnerability because, at some point, truth alone didn’t feel safe.

The nervous system learned: “If I add context, soften it, justify it, maybe I’ll be safe… accepted, loved, connected.”

So the invitation here isn’t to strip the scaffolding away abruptly. It’s to first notice what you believe will happen if you don’t convince others.

Overexplaining is often an attempt to regulate the listener’s reaction. And reaction control is rarely possible anyway because others are going to hear what they want to hear, to believe what they want to believe.

There was a false sense of safety in convincing others to see reality as you do.

When we try to manage other people’s perception, we’re trying to manage their reaction.

So overexplaining is a form of control to avoid feeling unsafe. But safety via control isn’t true safety.

When you’ve had a lot of relational trauma, you’ve surely felt misunderstood, unseen and falsely blamed.

You might notice that you developed a habit of wanting to convince people. That drains a lot of energy and leads to exhaustion.

Maybe you think: “If I can just explain it well enough, maybe I won’t be blamed. Maybe I won’t be rejected. Maybe I’ll finally be seen accurately.”

So it’s natural that convincing becomes a form of survival.

But it also leads to frustration and more relational conflict because when we try to convince people they don’t usually understand more or better. They just feel the resistance and pressure, even if subtly. They may shut down or become defensive in return, and the argument escalates.

Then maybe that triggers a sense of urgency for you, which makes you feel even more unsafe. So you explain more to try to convince more… and it’s an endless frustration-exhaustion loop.

The relational issue here isn’t just about rejection—it’s about alignment. And something deeper is happening under the surface.

Alignment doesn’t require persuasion.

If someone is available for your truth, they can meet it without being forced to. And if they aren’t available for your truth, no amount of convincing will create understanding. It will only lead to more conflict.

Yet the fear of external rejection is actually pointing to something internal too.

Rejection doesn’t register as a simple preference mismatch or a misalignment of values and reality. When it has early life roots, it can register as erasure: “I don’t get to exist as I am.”

Boom.

That’s the heavier weight. It’s not a small fear. It’s existential. And that’s where the deepest pain is, so of course we want to avoid feeling that.

From that lens, overexplaining and convincing isn’t just about avoiding invalidation and rejection. It’s about securing your reality and existence.

If you grew up in a highly dysfunctional environment, you probably experienced a lot of gaslighting—whether intentional or not. So you may be used to having your reality erased, distorted, or denied.

That’s why misunderstanding feels like annihilation.

This is why convincing and overexplaining is a way of fighting for existence.

Yet in the process of trying to affirm your existence, you may unknowingly be abandoning and erasing yourself.

The Compulsion to Convince and Overexplain

For someone who has been gaslit since childhood, disagreement doesn’t feel like difference. It feels like a distortion of reality. And that distortion feels like erasure.

Overexplaining becomes a way to anchor reality: “If I can make you see it the way I do, then I’m not crazy. I’m not invisible. I exist.”

That’s why the impulse carries urgency. It’s existential.

Here we are touching the root.

So the shift is moving from trying to secure reality externally to holding reality internally.

From: “Believe me so I can exist.”

To: “I exist, whether or not you believe me.”

That’s not defiance. It’s reclamation.

This is the shift of moving from the coping mechanism (trying to secure reality externally) to remembrance (standing in reality internally).

If you’ve never known how to stand in your reality, you might notice how there’s a compulsion for litigating and negotiating your existence when something feels threatening.

That compulsion to convince someone or clear up a misunderstanding is often an attempt to make your inner world undeniable.

The adult, trying to manage the unintegrated inner child, thinks: “If I can articulate this clearly enough, thoroughly enough, you’ll have to see me. And if you see me, I exist.”

So overexplaining and convincing tries to ensure three things:

That I am real.

That I am worthy.

That I am safe.

It’s not only about preventing rejection. It’s trying to prevent erasure.

Yet when we overexplain to secure our existence, we subtly erase ourselves in the process. We shift from standing in our reality to litigating it.

When we litigate our existence, we step out of it. We start arguing instead of inhabiting.

The deeper shift isn’t just “stop explaining.”

Here’s something you can try on. See how it feels: “My existence doesn’t require your agreement.”

And when you say it, notice that there’s spine in it. Not defiance. Not withdrawal. Just steadiness.

What does it feel like to let that land?

And right now, it’s probably not fully landed yet. This might be a very new concept for you.

From that space, notice what you believe will happen if you don’t explain more or convince the other person that you’re right.

Here’s something else you can try on: “I don’t need to convince you in order to stand in what’s true for me.”

Feel it in your body.

If you let this new possibility permeate your being—that misunderstanding is not annihilation—what changes in how you relate to the compulsion to convince others?

Does it feel like truth, knowing, signal is landing? Or is there still a resistance?

Notice what the resistance is telling you.

You probably have some resistance surfacing. That’s okay. We’re going to unpack this layer by layer.

If that is starting to land for you, notice what feels different in your body compared to when you started listening to this episode.

Coherence happens when your nervous system isn’t trying to manage the reaction of other people. It simply transmits the inner alignment and clarity of knowing without anyone else needing to co-sign on your worthiness to exist and your perspective of reality.

That kind of signal doesn’t feel straining or tense. It doesn’t chase. It doesn’t add pressure. It just is.

Now let’s go another layer deeper.

When Disagreement Feels Like Annihilation

When you try to convince someone, you’re usually avoiding the raw exposure of the deeper pain in the moment: “You don’t agree with me. You don’t see me. I can’t control that. And if you don’t accept my reality, I don’t exist.”

That feels threatening to a nervous system conditioned that way.

So a protective intelligence kicks in to make you feel safer.

But what you’re avoiding isn’t the disagreement itself. Because a disagreement is just information.

The root is in the helplessness that can surface underneath the conflict.

Here’s a quick check-in. Answer yes or no to these question, without overthinking it:

When someone disagrees with you, do you feel an immediate body surge (heat, heartbeat pulsing in your whole body, nausea, tight throat, or tunnel vision)? In that moment, do you feel a flash of “Something is wrong with me / I’m bad / I’m unsafe”? Do you feel compelled to prove your reality, explain more, or gather evidence to litigate your case? Afterward, do you replay it like life and death—like your nervous system is trying to win your existence back?



If you got 2+ yeses, your system is still partially interpreting disagreement as relational and existential danger rather than a perspective difference.

Trauma distorts “I see it differently” into “You don’t exist.”

Integration restores the distinction.

The old imprint says, “If you don’t validate my reality, I lose safety. I lose belonging. I might lose you. And I might lose myself.”

So convincing people creates an illusion of agency in that destabilizing space.

What’s actually happening in the moment is that a disagreement triggers three layered experiences:

Reality threat: “My perception is being challenged.” Attachment threat: “If I’m ‘wrong,’ I may lose connection.” Identity threat: “If my reality doesn’t count, I don’t count.”



Then the nervous system triggers the compulsion to fix it, to secure connection, to affirm existence.

That soothes the fear of helplessness in the moment, but keeps you in the trauma loop.

The deeper work here is initially tolerating that feeling of helplessness without collapsing. And recognizing it’s the inner child feeling triggered, not the adult.

Adults aren’t helpless. Children are.

So can you pause and breathe to interrupt the pattern of giving the child the steering wheel?

Can your inner adult have compassion for your inner child?

That may bring up early life experiences of rejection. Those times when you were so little that you felt helpless to do anything about it and it felt like an existential threat… because it was.

For a child, rejection isn’t philosophical. It’s existential. There’s no escape, no autonomy, and no internal anchor in the identity yet.

So the system adapts by trying to control the situation in order to feel safe.

That illusion of agency was protective. It made the feeling of helplessness survivable, so it didn’t feel like such a threat to your existence.

But as adults, when that same reflex activates, we’re no longer helpless children. Yet the subconscious and body can’t tell the difference when we get triggered by unresolved trauma.

So we try to fix it externally and, in doing so, we subtly abandon ourselves—negotiating our truth and existence instead of inhabiting it.

Gaslighting trains the nervous system to equate disagreement with nonexistence. Healing restores the truth: differing views don’t delete you, disagreements don’t erase you.

Before integration, being contradicted feels like a survival threat. After integration, it’s just an information exchange.

“You can misunderstand me, and I will stay with myself.” That’s the piece that wasn’t available in childhood.

The shift isn’t cold detachment or shutting down. It’s integration.

As children we didn’t have the words to explain or the leverage of language to convince other people.

So the system did what it could to survive. It shuts down and leaves the body by dissociating, or fawning and shape-shifting to preserve the connection or be accepted.

All of those were forms of self-abandonment, but they were intelligent, at the time. They preserved attachment and a sense of safety when autonomy and leaving wasn’t possible.

Then adulthood arrives. Now we have words. Logic. Intellect. Rationale. So the survival strategy becomes more sophisticated.

We argue for our existence.

We believe that the intellect can solve what once felt unsolvable. “If I can articulate it perfectly, I can finally prevent the annihilation.” It feels empowering—but it’s still the same survival thread, just more sophisticated.

We continually run into the same pain at the root of it all.

Yet as adults, we have many more possibilities. That means existence is no longer up for debate.

Overexplaining once made perfect sense—it was a brilliant survival mechanism. But now we can choose something new.

The Collective Pulse

We can see this same existential threat in the collective, especially online in our social media culture now.

People are screaming at one another in the comments. I don’t really see that on my channel, and maybe that’s just because there isn’t much activity in general here now. But I see it all over the internet.

What’s happening is that people want to know they exist.

And they feel their existence is threatened by the intensifying chaos in our world and the lack of reality coherence from person to person.

Perhaps in the past there was more of a collective consensus of reality. Not that we all ever saw everything the same way. But there was more of a consensus, which felt like safety.

Nowadays it’s like split timelines.

Two people can experience the same thing and have drastically different perceptions of what happened.

You can put on two different news channels talking about the same event and hear two totally different narratives.

We are all feeling the instability. In relationships. At the family dinner table. In social gatherings. And certainly online.

It’s normal that people feel helpless to do anything about that. Hence there’s a lot of trying to convince or force other people to see reality the same way.

This isn’t just a personal pattern—it’s in the collective nervous system. It’s the cultural pulse in the field.

There’s grief in that. Beneath the arguing, the convincing, the annoying unhinged reactions… there’s a profound sadness.

People feel destabilized, helpless.

When reality itself feels fractured, the nervous system panics.

Because if there’s no shared ground, where do we stand?

So convincing becomes the existential anchoring. “If you don’t agree with my version of reality, I disappear. So I have to make you agree.”

And in a world of algorithmic amplification, that fear gets multiplied and rewarded in a feedback loop online.

The more threatened someone feels, the louder they speak. The louder they speak, the more resistance they meet.

Online, it’s collective overexplaining at scale.

We’re living in a time where reality feels fractured. So of course your nervous system wants to secure solid ground. Of course you want your existence affirmed.

That happens to all of us sometimes.

When someone disagrees with you, even when you’re reading or hearing it online… notice what happens in your body.

Does your chest tighten?

Does your heartbeat speed up?

Does your voice accelerate?

Do you feel an urgency to explain?

Remind yourself that urgency isn’t about facts. It’s about safety. Urgency is always a trauma response.

What feels different between when you get pulled into that fight, even if it’s in your own mind vs. when you don’t?

What does it feel like to observe it without needing to dominate the field?

That’s regulation. That’s sovereignty.

Can you stay present without convincing?

What would change if more of us stopped trying to win existence?

As you witness this cultural fragmentation, what feels most important for you to embody in response to it?

You can try this one on too: “I can’t solve the cultural split. All I can do is try to embody steadiness within it.”

The Nuance

I also want to name an important nuance.

There’s a real difference between silencing yourself and releasing the compulsion to convince—and they can look similar from the outside.

Shutting down says: “It’s not safe for me to exist here, so I’ll disappear and erase myself.”

Convincing says: “I must secure my right to exist here so I’ll force my reality on you.”

Embodied expression says something quieter and steadier: “I exist here. I will speak. And I don’t need to force you to agree.”

Can you feel the difference in your body?

For me, the shutdown feels contracted. Convincing feels urgent, rigid and forward-leaning. Embodied truth feels upright and grounded.

This is about returning the compass to the body instead of ideology.

What does it feel like to have a voice without gripping and grasping?

What is it like to allow disagreement without collapse or attack or defense?

Embodied expression isn’t passive or combative. It’s self-held.

What would change if more of us stopped trying to win existence and just remembered that we are allowed to exist even when others disagree with us or misunderstand us?

When the Internal Courtroom Dissolves

At a certain point the body feels like that’s enough: “I’ve said what I wanted to say. We disagree and I don’t need to keep explaining or convincing you to see it my way or agree with me.”

It’s not adrenaline. It’s not triumph. It’s just arrival.

That’s when it’s easier to walk away with dignity, grace and elegance.

The body knows first. The nervous system softens instead of tightens.

Then the pace slows. The voice steadies or becomes quiet.

There’s no compulsion to fill space.

The words stop not because they’re suppressed, but because it feels complete. Even if unresolved.

Can you be okay with unresolved?

This is existence without negotiation.

The external disagreement is unresolved, yet internally, it feels cleaner and clearer. That’s when you know you’ve stopped negotiating internally.

You’ll also notice the compulsion to convince and say more just… dissolves.

I’m naming a moment that perhaps many people have never consciously felt—that internal click where the body says, enough.

It’s not shutdown or defeat. It’s just completion. “I have expressed myself. I know who I am. My existence remains intact. Even though others disagree.”

That’s profoundly different from storming off or arguing in circles or just collapsing into the rumination.

This is where authority shifts from external outcome to inner integrity. And that is a powerful shift.

The metric is no longer: “Did they agree with me?”

It becomes: “Did I stay with myself?” That’s where dignity lives.

As you imagine modeling that in your own life—even in one small conversation—what would walking away with dignity and grace feel like in your body afterward?

There’s living wisdom in being willing to be misread without shrinking or attacking. That’s a different kind of faith—not that others will respond perfectly, but that your existence doesn’t depend on their response.

There’s maturity in allowing two realities to coexist without merging or trying to fix it. It requires tolerating ambiguity without the urgency to eliminate it.

That’s where dignity and sovereignty for both parties deepen.

There’s a quiet evolution taking place under the surface there.

When you imagine leaving something unresolved yet honoring yourself and remaining with yourself, does your body feel spacious… or is there still a subtle pull to go back and tie it up?

That’s okay if there is. This is a learning process.

After a hard exchange, place a hand on your body and ask yourself: Did I stay with myself?

If the answer is yes, let that be the closure—even if the relationship or conflict isn’t repaired or resolved.

And if the nervous system is still activated, instead of replaying the debate, tend to the activation.

Move your body. Breathe slower. Feel the ground under your feet. Notice the sensations surfacing in your body and be present with what’s emerging.

Completion doesn’t always come from agreement—sometimes it comes from self-regulation.

What can help your body trust that unresolved doesn’t mean unsafe?

The loop can’t maintain itself without your participation.

You can love someone and have the boundaries to no longer be the mirror of their distortion.

You can have compassion for someone you don’t want to be in connection with.

That’s not detachment—it’s field stewardship. And that leads to coherence and sovereignty.

Your liberation may destabilize an old loop of shared distortion. And in doing so, it may also dissolve the relationship container that held it.

If your coherence disrupts another person’s comfort, the relationship might dissolve. That’s not failure—it’s liberation from entanglement.

Interrupting the pattern isn’t cruelty—it’s clarity. And that’s actually one of the greatest gifts you can offer someone you used to share a trauma loop with.

And notice—this isn’t indifference. Your stance isn’t: “I don’t care.”

Your stance is: “Your emotional reaction doesn’t define my moral reality. Your perception doesn’t define my existence.”

That’s liberation and sovereignty.

The body can relax when it knows it doesn’t have to mount a defense case.

And when that happens, notice the sense of lightness within you. It’s not the kind that floats away but the kind that settles in the chest, exhales and says, oh… I don’t have to manage this anymore.

That reclaims so much energy.

When the internal courtroom dissolves, the body softens. The mind stops striving and trying to control things in order to feel safe.

Grace is allowing existence without trying to earn it. Without defending it. Without litigating or negotiating it.

It’s about existing coherently.

Grace means you are here and that’s enough.

