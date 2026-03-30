Is this what it feels like to be you right now?

You can feel something breaking, but you can’t name it yet.

You’ve tried to think your way out of it, but it isn’t working.

You’ve done enough work to see some of the patterns, but not enough to stop repeating them.

You keep telling yourself you’ll deal with it later, but later never comes.

Part of you knows you can’t keep living like this.

Another part keeps maintaining it.

You know something is off, but because you can still function, you push it down and keep going.

You’re exhausted, but you can’t rest deeply because something underneath remains unsettled.

You’ve outgrown the way you’ve been living, but you don’t know what comes next.

If you feel the call to transmute your wounds into medicine and embody your purpose, I’m here to guide you through that threshold.

This is not surface-level healing. It’s root work for the life you’re here to live.

Who I serve

Generational cycle breakers

Pioneers of human consciousness

Conscious professionals and entrepreneurs

Those in transition between mainstream careers and a deeper calling

Souls awakening to their mission amid global transformation

What we do together

Unroot ancestral patterns and dissolve repetition loops

Integrate fragmented parts of self to restore wholeness

Transmute wounds into medicine so you can become who you’re here to be in this pivotal moment in human history

What to expect

I will not teach you who you are. You’ll remember that for yourself.

I will not fix or diagnose you. You are not a problem to solve or a pathology to manage.

Together, we enter the liminal—between trauma and purpose, between the subconscious and the conscious, between captivity and liberation. And from there, your true self begins to emerge.

This work is for you if you are ready to unroot the patterns keeping you stuck, break free from ancestral repetition, and access the gifts and blessings within your bloodline.

Work With Me