You Can't Find the Signal When You're Bracing for the Noise

If you’ve felt overwhelmed, disoriented, or unable to find solid ground lately, this episode is for you. Together, we explore why the signal disappears when you’re bracing for noise—and how it returns when you soften the field instead of forcing clarity. The signal isn’t loud, dramatic, or validating; it’s the quiet truth that makes you exhale and remember who you are. You’ll discover why forcing change—whether in the body, relationships, or the world—often creates more static. You don’t need more answers to find the signal—you need less interference.

The Noise Is Existential

As the world is getting noisier, it’s more important to discern the signal from the noise.

The noise isn’t just the digital and informational overload.

It’s existential.

It’s physical. Emotional. Mental. Relational. Geopolitical. Energetic. Spiritual.

And it’s deeply destabilizing.

There’s unrest in the streets.

War building in the not-so-distant distance.

Digital control systems are tightening quietly in the background like a snake slowly wrapping its prey.

People are fighting.

Truth is more and more bent.

Systems are collapsing externally.

Our internal belief structures are collapsing too. Because these have been the inner scaffolding that once held up the architecture of the systems and institutions of our world.

And that’s deeply destabilizing.

Underneath it all… you can probably feel it too.

There’s a growing panic rising in the collective field. People are overwhelmed... though they often don’t know why.

People sense that something changed in 2020… and it hasn’t stopped since.

I wrote about that in my book Becoming Whole.

And even if you can’t quite articulate it, you might notice the ground beneath you doesn’t feel quite as it used to.

Sometimes you might not be able to find solid ground because reality is shifting so fast.

2026 is going to be another year that by the time it ends, the world isn’t going to be the same.

Things are getting louder.

And in all the noise and distortion, it’s getting more challenging to know what’s real.

That’s the symptom of living in a field full of distorted signals—messages that are designed to provoke fires and stoke the flames.

Where do you find the balm for your soul?

Yet even now, the signal still exists.

You won’t find it in volume.

You won’t find it in headlines.

You won’t find it in inflammatory content.

You’ll find it in the places that make you exhale.

Signal isn’t necessarily what feels good. It’s what feels true and real.

It’s not emotionally intense or validating—just quietly unmistakable realness.

It just lands—and something inside you settles. Like “ahhhh”.

In a noisy world, what exhausts us isn’t just the volume... though it is loud. It’s that most of what we hear isn’t truly aligned.

When it does align, it lands like a tuning fork inside your chest.

It doesn’t make noise. It makes space.

In a collapsing world, the signal is the sound of coherence remembering itself.

You don’t need more answers to find the signal. Even though your survival brain will tell you that you need more information to feel safe.

Information can be helpful. But it can also be distorted and manipulated. And too much of anything can be overwhelming.

So to find the signal, you just need to stay close to what brings you back to your breath.

That’s the signal.

It’s not out there.

It’s already within you—beneath the noise.

And when you find it, you’ll stop reaching. Because you’ll start remembering.

What Is the Signal?

True signal is something you hear, feel, or encounter that doesn’t just sound right—it brings you back to yourself.

It quiets the noise.

It clears the static.

It makes you remember who you are underneath the stress, the performance, the ideas, the pressure.

It’s not loud.

It’s not trying to convince you or grab your attention.

It just lands—deeply—and something inside you goes: “Yes. That’s it.”

Not because it matches your opinion or beliefs, but because it restores your clarity.

A message can resonate without being signal. Because it mimics your story, or matches your pain, or it’s what you want to hear.

A true signal realigns your field, instead of just reflecting your narrative.

Resonance says, “I like this. I relate.”

Signal says, “This harmonizes me. I remember.”

So the true signal doesn’t necessarily make you feel good. It makes you feel true.

Sometimes it lands gently. Sometimes like a shockwave. But always with the recognition: “I knew this before I knew it.”

A Lesson in Signal vs. Noise

I’ve been having pain and stiffness in my sacrum for the last 9 months. That’s the triangle shaped bone at the bottom of the spine.

I had cleared many, many layers of emotional stuff there last year.

But there was a structural issue left after 47 years of incorrect posture and tension holding it out of alignment. That was all I knew. And all of a sudden it broke free, but it wasn’t “fixed”.

I’ve been going to a chiropractor for several months who does deep tissue work then adjusts the spine. And I had a bit of improvement, but then plateaued and haven’t got better even though I went every 2 weeks.

So when the new year came, I decided it was time to try something else.

But I didn’t have a plan yet.

Then in a random cigar conversation someone reminded me about craniosacral work.

It’s wild how miracles happen as soon as we shift into faith and stop filling the space with static.

When we grow up through childhood trauma, we develop a hyper self-reliance. That’s what happens when you can’t count on someone else and you learn that you have to do it all on your own.

And when we try to control things through hyper self-reliance, we end up filling the space within and around us with static.

That distorts what comes in and what goes out.

We expend a lot of energy trying to figure things out, throwing spaghetti at the wall, and not realizing that we’re spinning our wheels, and getting in our own way.

We fill the space with noise. That’s why we can’t hear the signal.

The miracle shows up when we get out of the way.

It doesn’t mean we don’t take action. It means we hear the signal then take aligned action.

So the message arrived through my cigar buddy.

It had been years since I had subtle body work like craniosacral where the practitioner listens intuitively to the body, applies very gentle pressure… and the body heals itself.

As soon as she started working on me, it was like my body could hear the signal again because the work is so subtle but clear.

Whereas the deep tissue work was aggressive and loud. It made my body jump and tense up, bracing for the loudness. On top of the tension I’d been carrying my whole life.

Many years ago when I was studying at the Acupressure Institute in Berkeley, we learned all kinds of subtle bodywork. One of my instructors taught, “When you meet tension with tension, what you get is more tension.”

And I knew that the whole time I was struggling with the sacral thing. But it’s wild how we can lose the signal when things get loud.

The deep tissue work wasn’t wrong, and the chiropractor didn’t do anything wrong. Sometimes that works for people, especially when they’re disconnected from their body.

But in my case, it overrode my system’s natural intelligence, adding more tension to the tension, more noise to the static.

And this is the mirror.

Louder interventions—whether through information, medicine, activism, creating content, healing, communication, performance—feel powerful, but often drown out the signal that already knows how to restore equilibrium.

Your body can’t hear the signal when it’s bracing for the noise.

What My Body Revealed

Deep tissue work = intervention from outside-in.

That can be effective when systems are asleep, but more disruptive when the system is aware yet simply doesn’t know what to do.

Craniosacral work = resonance from inside-out.

It doesn’t force change. It invites remembrance. It listens to the pulse behind the pattern. It mirrors instead of forcing or fixing.

My sacrum didn’t need more pressure. It needed the space and permission to recalibrate in its own language.

The pain wasn’t resistance. It was a signal buffered by noise. Once the noise stopped, the signal reappeared—and the field could reorganize to that tuning fork.

This is a template for signal restoration.

The loudness doesn’t mean something is better or truer.

And the subtlety doesn’t mean it’s weaker or less important or less effective.

It often means it’s so true that your nervous system finally relaxes enough to receive it.

The soul speaks through the body. But it’s subtle. And when the field is noisy, it’s hard to hear.

What are you noticing in your body recently… if you slow down enough, if you turn down the volume enough, to be present and listen.

What is your body saying?

Sometimes the pain is resistance. But other times it’s a signal buffered by the noise.

The pain in my sacrum wasn’t the enemy. Though it sometimes felt like that when it woke me up in the middle of the night.

It was a message—but one that couldn’t get through clearly because the surrounding field was too loud.

So the pain had to amplify itself just to be heard.

That’s why deeper pressure didn’t help. It just made my body brace more, contract more, complain more.

And the same happens in the world.

But with my body, once the noise stopped, the signal reappeared—and the field could relax and reorganize naturally.

Then the signal—the real message underneath the pain—could finally be heard.

And when that happens, your system no longer has to “scream” through pain. It can finally begin to self-organize—not because it was forced, but because it was given the space to remember how.

This is how most of us are living in this loud world.

The pain we feel (physical, emotional, relational, mental, spiritual) isn’t necessarily resistance. It might just be a distorted signal, trying to be heard through layers of noise.

That’s why we can feel the pain of the world now more than ever. The signal is trying to be heard.

But we are making so much noise, adding to pressure and tension. So the signal just gets buried deeper.

Noise might be:

Internalized pressure of hyper self-reliance, tension, or overworking

Over-consumption of content, information, food, or substances

Energetic overstimulation

Trauma adaptations caught in a loop

Cultural velocity

“Fixing” without listening

Bypassing without presencing

So hearing the signal doesn’t come from doing more—it comes from removing the interference so the original intelligence can restore itself.

The signal is the original intelligence. The noise is everything else.

How to Discern the Signal from the Noise

Use your breath, not your beliefs.

It’s not something you hear exactly as words, or think. It’s more like you feel it. You know it. And you remember it.

The most resonant signal will not usually feel stimulating. It will feel inevitable.

Noise wants to be followed. But the signal doesn’t reach like that. It waits for you to recognize that you already remember it.

You don’t “think” it’s true.

You don’t “agree” logically with it.

You remember it.

Signal isn’t what excites you. It’s what brings you back to yourself.

And in the swell of voices, opinions, urgencies, and invitations, many people are finding themselves overwhelmed—not just because there’s too much information (though that IS overwhelming).

But it’s mainly because very little of it is encoded with actual signal.

The signal doesn’t get louder to compete with the noise. It gets clearer, even when it speaks softly.

25 years ago when I was teaching high school, I took a course on dealing with difficult students.

Kids get rowdy and loud sometimes in the classroom. And teachers often make the mistake of the knee-jerk reaction shouting over them “quiet” “shut up”!

But that’s ineffective and makes the teacher appear to not be in control, because when you yell you’re revealing that you’re out of control.

So what do you do?

You start talking about something really important, in a softer voice.

Suddenly some diligent kids start straining to hear what you’re saying. That’s contagious. They might even apply some peer-pressure to encourage their classmates to quiet down.

And for the kids who keep goofing off, they eventually realize there are consequences. Because they missed something important.

When things get louder, the tendency is to push harder to compete with the noise.

But that’s not the signal.

Maybe you’re feeling like you’re trying to hear the signal through all the noise, internally and externally.

So slow down.

Create some space.

Use the breath to feel more deeply.

Not what other people are telling you.

Not what you think you have to do.

Not trying to figure it all out.

But just allowing it to emerge.

It’s there. Quietly waiting for you to remember.

I want to invite you to tune into the signal. And I hope this helps.

I’m sending you a big hug!

If you’re one of the people looking around and wondering why nothing has felt the same since 2020 and what you can do about it, check out my book Becoming Whole: How to Prevent Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships.

Becoming Whole is for people who want to break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the learned helplessness caused by the ongoing psychological and spiritual warfare in our world, so they can thrive during these challenging times, restore inner wholeness and freedom, and create a better future for the next generations instead of passing this burden forward.

Podcaster Doc Malik described it as “the book everyone needs to stay free, a work of art and an absolute masterpiece.”

Check out Becoming Whole by Meredith Miller available in paperback, Kindle or audiobook format.

Let’s face it, sometimes we just don’t have the energy to do the inner work or we don’t know what to do about it. That’s why I want to tell you about a little device that you can use to self-regulate your nervous system with the click of a few buttons during intense moments when you just need relief so you can function or sleep.

It’s called the VIBE.

I’ve been using much more complicated and costly frequency devices for almost 20 years. I was blown away when I saw how affordable this device is and how easy it is to use. It puts sovereign wellness back in the hands of the people.

This little pocket device uses frequencies to relieve symptoms like anxiety, inflammation, neck pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, irritability, depression, brain fog, insomnia, heart issues and more. You can use it on your dogs, cats, and horses too.

It’s based on technology with a 98% success rate in alleviating the symptoms of post-trauma. Your search for PEMF on PubMed will yield hundreds of scientific studies revealing its potential benefits.

If you want to GET YOUR VIBE, you’ll find the link to this affordable device in the show notes. That’s where you can listen to the interview I did with the rocket scientist who developed it.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice or for preventing, diagnosing, curing or treating any disease.

Consult a qualified professional for any questions specific to your health and wellbeing.

✨ To go deeper, visit: https://www.innerintegration.com

💎 Work 1:1 with Meredith: https://www.innerintegration.com/coaching

💌 Leave an audio or written message for Meredith here: https://castfeedback.com/674e0c0bdba7ce98fbcfe35a

✅ Subscribe to the Inner Integration podcast on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

A gentle reminder that you’re allowed to UNSUBSCRIBE from manipulation, coercion, gaslighting, captivity, society’s BS, and anything else not aligned with your soul. Wear it out in the world as a great conversation starter during these wild times on Planet Earth.