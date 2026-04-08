Inner Integration

Inner Integration

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

Before, we resisted colonization by countries.

Now we are starting to resist colonization of our mind.

Once that happens, they can't fool us again.

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Abigayle's avatar
Abigayle
3dEdited

“Compliance and resistance are both forms of participation. “ One of the, shall we say beauties, of going through narc abuse is the potentiality to grasp this truth in its entirety. The most hard won piece of wisdom for me, it ultimately sealed the door shut on my past. For good. Your so well articulated message needs a broadcast from the rooftops!

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