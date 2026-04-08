You won’t escape the system by leaving it.

You’ll recreate it… unless something in you changes.

Because what’s collapsing out there… didn’t start out there.

And that’s exactly why they keep asking you to stay in the game. To keep investing in the system. To keep believing it can be fixed. To keep pouring in energy, effort, attention, and life force to hold it all together a little longer.

That system is on life support, held up by our investments and what remains of the scaffolding we inherited.

“If we do something you don’t like, get more involved and try to push things in the direction you want them to be pushed. Our civilization wasn’t built overnight. It’s not going to be saved overnight.”

The undertone is clear: Don’t withdraw your energy. Don’t stop believing. Don’t walk away.

But more people are realizing this is a trap.

People are existentially exhausted from fighting a battle they will never win. And the system would prefer that people keep trying. Because they know the house always wins.

As long as people keep investing in it—through obedience, outrage, activism, resistance, hope, or nostalgia—they are still feeding it. This is how the loop continues on an interpersonal and societal level.

Most people (much like abuse victims) are still caught in a rescue fantasy because the helplessness is too heavy to hold. So they turn to escapism, waiting for the chosen politician, the righteous institution, the messianic figure, the external force that will eventually come and save us.

But no one is coming to save us.

The rescue fantasy keeps people immobilized, waiting for the savior while the life they know continues to collapse.

On the flipside is the savior complex. But there’s no saving an abuse victim from the outside. There’s no saving society from the top down. That only leads to a repetition of the same unresolved patterns.

We are either going to save ourselves—or not. And even that doesn’t happen through panic, reaction, or fighting harder inside the same paradigm.

In his talk today, Vance plucked a string that triggers nostalgia and duty in many people. He said that “black-pilling is how you give power to the forces that are trying to destroy what our ancestors built.”

Invoking the ancestors to keep people loyal to structures that are already dying.

That lands viscerally because it activates something deep in people. Loyalty. Reverence. Inherited obligation. It pulls on the part of us that doesn’t want to betray those who came before us.

And that’s exactly why it works.

Because many people still confuse honoring their ancestors with preserving the systems their ancestors had to survive within. But those are not the same thing.

We do not honor our ancestors by keeping dying structures on life support. We do not honor them by carrying forward the same burdens, the same distortions, or the same unfinished survival strategies.

We honor our ancestors by completing what they could not.

By feeling what they were not allowed to feel. By integrating what was passed down in fragmentation. By choosing to live differently where they had no real choice.

That is what brings peace to the past. Not repetition or bypassing. Completion.

This is where many people get stuck after waking up. Some collapse into nihilism, apathy, checking out, or “black-pilled” hopelessness. Others fall into The Dissident Trap—defining themselves in opposition to the system while remaining deeply entangled with it.

Both are still organized by the old world. One gives up. The other keeps fighting. But neither is free or sovereign.

The old system doesn’t only persist because people believe in it. It also persists because people are against it. Compliance and resistance are both forms of participation. And more than that—both are forms of fuel.

The same dynamics of abuse, control, and “fuel” that exist in individuals… scale into systems. The system behaves like an abuser because it is built from unintegrated human patterns.

In his work on narcissistic dynamics, HG Tudor (a self-declared elite narcissistic sociopath) points out something most people miss. Flattery, idealization, and other gifts will give them a source of fuel they won’t refuse. But negative fuel is the more valuable source of supply.

Likewise, control systems don’t only feed on obedience. They often draw even more energy from negative emotional reaction. Outrage. Conflict. Fixation. The need to fight back. That intensity becomes fuel.

And while Tudor is describing this at the level of individuals, the same pattern scales. Because systems are not separate from people. They are made of the same psychology. The same need for control. The same dynamics of dominance and submission. The same dependence on attention and energy to sustain themselves.

Which means the dissident—still emotionally entangled, still reacting, still oriented around the system—can become an even more potent source of fuel than the obedient.

This is the part that’s hardest to see. Because it feels like resistance. But it’s still fuel.

That’s why so many people feel trapped. Because after years of the fight, more of us are realizing that the system can’t be fixed by fighting harder. It’s dying. And death cannot be repaired.

There’s something even deeper most people aren’t seeing yet.

If the patterns we inherited—and adapted to survive—are still intact, we will recreate it. Individually. In our relationships. In our communities. In whatever we build next.

This is the real trap. Because it doesn’t matter whether you stay in the system, fight it, or try to exit it entirely. If the same patterns are operating in the background… the same structures will emerge again.

Not because we chose them consciously. But because they live in us. Passed down. Conditioned. Adapted to. Normalized.

People will turn to new forms of control and call it safety. New systems of dependency will be called freedom. New hierarchies will be called sovereignty. It’s a different language but the same inheritance.

Because the root was never addressed.

It’s the internal condition that keeps reproducing them. I’ve heard quite a few of those stories in the post-2020 era.

Without inner coherence, we remain colonizable by our own inheritance.

Not by a specific group necessarily. But by any structure that can organize us better than we can organize ourselves due to our inner distortions.

Malek Bennabi, an economist and politico-theological thinker, called this colonizability: the internal condition that makes a people vulnerable to colonization.

From Global Research What Bombs Can’t Kill Part II: The Decolonization of Consciousness.

For Bennabi, the colonizer can only colonize those who allow themselves to be colonized—not out of innate cowardice, but because a declining civilization has lost its internal cohesion, its ideological vitality, and, most importantly, its capacity to produce new ideas.

While this article was written about the Middle East, it speaks to the bigger patterns in our world and in the collective consciousness.

Yes, right now we see kinetic wars, bombings, militaries, land invasion, nations trying to dominate others. That’s the obvious, external, tangible.

But look deeper under the surface and widen the lens.

Colonization persists not because of a specific conqueror… but because the conditions for it still exist. This is what’s happening in the unseen mechanics of our world.

The capacity to produce new ideas is limited by our state of consciousness.

Colonization hasn’t disappeared. It has morphed. It no longer only looks like one country invading another. It doesn’t always arrive through armies or visible conquest. It moves through systems. Through institutions. Through economic dependence. Through digital infrastructure. Through narratives that shape perception and behavior.

It’s not just about conquering land… but conquering attention, identity, and choice. Colonization was the driving force behind the global COVID campaign. And it’s the same force behind the digital slavery system that’s quietly being implemented behind the war, the bottleneck at the Straight of Hormuz, and its downstream effects.

The deeper pattern hasn’t changed. Colonization doesn’t begin externally. It begins where coherence has been lost internally. Where there is fragmentation. Where there is disconnection. Where there is no strong center organizing from within.

That’s the hook. That’s what makes a society—or a person—colonizable.

And that’s why this moment is so critical. As the old world collapses, new systems are already forming. New structures. New models. New ways of organizing society. But if the internal condition hasn’t changed… those new systems will carry the same pattern. A different form but the same dynamic.

Because the question isn’t just: “Who is building these systems?”

The evolutionary invitation is: “What in us is still available to be organized, influenced, and directed by them?”

If external systems of colonization are becoming more subtle, borderless, and pervasive… is your internal coherence strong enough not to be unconsciously organized by them?

That’s where this becomes real—not just geopolitical or theoretical. It’s personal.

Without inner coherence, we don’t become free. We simply move from one captivity structure… into another. Even when we think we are fighting for liberation.

That’s why this moment in history is so pivotal. Because the invitation isn’t just to leave the old system. It’s to become someone who can no longer recreate it.

And that doesn’t happen through reaction. It happens through integration. Through facing what was inherited. What was conditioned. What was never fully processed. What was never really ours.

The new cannot emerge from the same state of consciousness that maintained the old. And until that shifts, we will keep calling new systems “freedom” while living inside the same old patterns of captivity.

You’ll bring the old world with you… unless something in you changes.

Inner transformation is a prerequisite for real external change. And it’s a civilizational necessity if we want to live in a different kind of world.

Most of what we carry isn’t just personal. It’s inherited. Unprocessed grief. Unresolved trauma. Survival patterns that once made sense… but no longer serve us.

What wasn’t completed gets passed on. Not as memory but as pattern. And unless it is consciously met… it continues through us. Not because we choose it. But because we don’t see it.

We honor our ancestors by choosing to live differently. That is what brings peace to the past and creates possibility for the future.

Checking out and entanglement are not the only options. There is another way. To opt out of feeding what’s dying. To withdraw your energy from both compliance and the compulsion to fix the unfixable. To stop organizing your identity around the very thing that is collapsing.

And then to redirect that energy inward. To do the deeper work of digesting the emotional residue, distortions, trauma patterns, and inherited survival strategies that were conditioned into us across generations.

The inner path is what makes sustainable external change in systems possible. Both are necessary.

The new cannot emerge from the same state of consciousness that maintained the old. It won’t come from fighting harder. Or resisting better. Or building new systems with the same patterns underneath.

It emerges when something is completed. When what was inherited is finally met, felt, digested, and integrated. That’s what creates coherence. And coherence is what makes something new possible.

So the question is no longer: Can the system be saved?

It can’t.

The question is: Will you keep feeding it… or will you become someone who can no longer recreate it?

If you’re one of the people looking around and wondering why nothing has felt the same since 2020, and what you can do about it now, this book is for you.

Becoming Whole is for those who want to break free from the state of captivity and liberate their soul from the psychological and spiritual warfare happening in our world.

This book will guide you on a journey beyond the powerlessness of victimhood and the defensiveness of survival… into the realm of integration, evolving, and Becoming Whole.

“The book everyone needs to stay free.

It’s a work of art and a masterpiece.”

Doc Malik Podcast