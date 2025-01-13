I’m so excited to share this next level of personal, ancestral and collective healing with y’all. You can join us this Wednesday!

We are going to dive into the topics I wrote about in my recent Substack essay A Whole New World, about sharing evolutionary light codes during the Great Mutation in human awareness:

Join us LIVE on January 15th, 2025 for this new masterclass!

This is for the visionary souls. If you feel called to step boldly into humanity's next evolutionary chapter, this masterclass can catalyze your next quantum shift.

If you can’t attend live, you’ll get access to the replay in your course Library within 48 hours. You’ll also get a PDF of my slides AND a free guided meditation I created called Daily Embodiment Practice to help you become more present with yourself and what’s emerging in the moment. This practice is essential for trauma survivors.

If you do attend live, you’ll get to experience—in real time—the energetic clearing and “downloads” (as we call them in ThetaHealing) to help you clear residue, release distortions and integrate the new light codes in a group field of amplification.

(This masterclass is not for those who want to fight or commiserate in a state of fear and negativity. There are plenty of other places online for you to do that, especially right now with Mars retrograde opposing Pluto. There is a lot of impotent, futile war-waging and ego battling going on. Please take that energy somewhere else.)

This week during the Legacy of Light masterclass, we will explore the following:

How can we move with greater awareness and ease in the new world that's emerging?

Creating your Legacy of Light during this historical era of transformation in our world and in humanity

Understanding the energetic landscape of the new world emerging in 2025 and beyond

Transforming trauma into emotional mastery through embodiment and emotional processing

The power of light code activations in authentic and empowered human connection

Shifting awareness from mental constructs to emotional clarity and intuition

The role of energetic discernment in navigating through the chaos and uncertainty during this evolutionary process

Cultivating next-level relationships in the new paradigm

Embracing the duality of destruction and creativity in the transformational process

Energetic clearing and "downloads" from the Creator of All That Is to help you integrate the new light codes

Are you ready to step into a new way of living as a human on Planet Earth?

REGISTER FOR LEGACY OF LIGHT HERE