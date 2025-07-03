The Things We'd Rather Forget

Season 2 is kicking off with this soul-baring premiere in which I share the deeper story behind my absence from the podcast and YouTube—a journey through ego reckoning, ancestral integration, and the collective trauma that weaved it all together.

After nearly five years of silence, I’m returning for a soul-stirring exploration of the personal, ancestral, and collective trauma we’ve been carrying—often in silence. This episode explores the shadows of performance, the courage of withdrawal, and the sacred work of integration.

If you’re ready to move beyond surface healing into embodied wholeness, this season is for you.

Here’s an excerpt:

That was one of the first moments I realized just how sneaky false empowerment can be.

The ego creates all kinds of stories to make us feel worthy and safe.

When the ego starts to crack under existential pressure, there’s a terrifying moment of free fall.

That’s when you realize—all the validation, performance, and identity you clung to for security... was never real safety at all.

But that collapse is also where the opening begins.

That’s where you start remembering something deeper.

You are worthy because you exist.

There’s no such thing as essential and non-essential people.

Eventually I realized the safety and worthiness I’d been chasing externally could only ever be found within.

Through connection—to myself and the Creator of All That Is.

Through alignment—with the part of me that isn’t afraid, that doesn’t need to prove anything, and doesn’t rush to defend its truth when others disagree. But that also can presence what’s really happening.

That’s the Higher Self.

Your essence.

Your presence.

Your inner spaciousness.

Maybe you call it your True Self.

Your Inner Sage.

It doesn’t matter what you call it.

What matters is that you know the difference between the voice of the ego and the voice of your essence.

The Higher Self doesn’t need to be loud.

It doesn’t need applause or agreement.

It doesn’t force its will.

It simply stands in truth.

It observes.

It listens.

It discerns.



It’s aligned with divine will and divine timing.

It doesn’t posture or mask.

It doesn’t negotiate boundaries.

It doesn’t operate from superiority or inferiority.

And it isn’t apathetic.

A no is simply… no.

No explanation needed.

Because there’s sovereignty in coherence.



The Higher Self doesn’t need walls or defensiveness because it has access to discernment and self-trust.

It isn’t in competition with anyone.

Because it remembers who you really are—and why you’re here.

And the more inner clutter we clear:

the unresolved trauma,

the survival programs,

the distortions and deceptions,

the resentment, regret, and fear…

the easier it becomes to recognize the guidance of the Higher Self.

That’s the voice I’ve spent the last several years learning to hear and trust.

Not the ego’s urgency or complaints.

Not the inner critic’s performance plan.

But the quiet presence of the part of me that’s always known the way.

Now this wasn’t overnight. This took time.

Your Higher Self knows your divine mission, the reason why you were born, why your soul chose to incarnate into your family, on that specific date in that specific place, to experience everything you did because your trauma was the immersion training for your purpose.

All of it was to prepare you to find your way back to true self so you can remember what you came here to do.

The crazier things get out there, the more important it is to know that everything that happens in your life, and in the world, is inviting you to remember who you really are.

Some parts of the journey are more turbulent than others.

But all of that pressure is serving an evolutionary purpose.

It’s not punishment, a blame or bad luck.

It’s how you are forged in the fire.

There may be some unexpected turbulence

Due to ongoing shenanigans online and messages that multiple people got like these when they click on my podcast episode on Apple and Spotify…

… I’ll also be uploading my podcasts directly to Substack.

In the past, when I was censored online, this used to trigger my core wound: “I don’t have the right to exist.” I’ve transmuted that wound enough that it no longer causes the energetic and emotional response of collapse. Now I feel more at peace when this happens and I trust there’s divine timing to all things. I know that it’s going to be okay. And I trust that those who need to hear the message will be able to, when the timing is right.

I’ll also be doing what I can to provide multiple options for listening in case you encounter some turbulence in the air:

You’ll find new episodes on Mondays on podcast platforms.

You’ll find the video version of the episode posted to YouTube on Tuesdays. I’ll also post some “shorts” from the episodes during the week. Those will be bite-sized gems that are easy to digest and share.

I’ll be posting the video format of the episodes to Substack on Thursdays.

Over the last few days, I’ve received some beautiful messages from people who are deeply resonating with the message of this new season in my life as well as their own. I understand these topics are very personal and you may not want to publicly comment, which is why I’ve created those private ways to share your feedback with me. It helps me curate future topics by knowing what’s resonating and what y’all want to hear more of.

So much gratitude to those who have sent warm messages of welcoming, support and encouragement. I may not respond to each and every one, but please know that I’ve read you and greatly appreciate you.

Thank you so much.